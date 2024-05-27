Cobolli-Medjedovic, Roland Garros 2024: programma, orario, tv, streaming

Domani, martedì 28 maggio, farà il proprio esordio nel main draw del singolare maschile del Roland Garros 2024 di tennis l’azzurro Flavio Cobolli, che sfiderà il serbo Hamad Medjedovic, proveniente dalle qualificazioni. Non ci sono precedenti tra i due.

Il match sarà il terzo dalle ore 11.00, e si giocherà sul Campo 13: ad aprire il programma sarà la sfida tra la statunitense Ashlyn Krueger e la tedesca Tamara Korpatsch, seguita dal match tra lo statunitense Mackenzie McDonald ed il neerlandese Tallon Griekspoor, numero 26 del seeding.

La diretta tv della partita sarà affidata a Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD, mentre la diretta streaming sarà fruibile su eurosport.it, discovery+, Sky Go, Now e DAZN, infine per quanto riguarda la diretta live testuale, questa sarà garantita da OA Sport.

CALENDARIO ROLAND GARROS 2024

Martedì 28 maggio

Campo 13

Dalle ore 11.00

Ashlyn Krueger (Stati Uniti) – Tamara Korpatsch (Germania)

A seguire

Mackenzie McDonald (Stati Uniti) – Tallon Griekspoor (Paesi Bassi, 26)

A seguire

Flavio Cobolli (Italia) – Hamad Medjedovic (Serbia, Q) – Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD

PROGRAMMA ROLAND GARROS 2024: COME VEDERLO IN TV E STREAMING

Diretta tv: Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD

Diretta streaming: eurosport.it, discovery+, Sky Go, Now, DAZN

Diretta Live testuale: OA Sport