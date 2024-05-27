Roland Garros
Cobolli-Medjedovic, Roland Garros 2024: programma, orario, tv, streaming
Domani, martedì 28 maggio, farà il proprio esordio nel main draw del singolare maschile del Roland Garros 2024 di tennis l’azzurro Flavio Cobolli, che sfiderà il serbo Hamad Medjedovic, proveniente dalle qualificazioni. Non ci sono precedenti tra i due.
Il match sarà il terzo dalle ore 11.00, e si giocherà sul Campo 13: ad aprire il programma sarà la sfida tra la statunitense Ashlyn Krueger e la tedesca Tamara Korpatsch, seguita dal match tra lo statunitense Mackenzie McDonald ed il neerlandese Tallon Griekspoor, numero 26 del seeding.
La diretta tv della partita sarà affidata a Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD, mentre la diretta streaming sarà fruibile su eurosport.it, discovery+, Sky Go, Now e DAZN, infine per quanto riguarda la diretta live testuale, questa sarà garantita da OA Sport.
CALENDARIO ROLAND GARROS 2024
Martedì 28 maggio
Campo 13
Dalle ore 11.00
Ashlyn Krueger (Stati Uniti) – Tamara Korpatsch (Germania)
A seguire
Mackenzie McDonald (Stati Uniti) – Tallon Griekspoor (Paesi Bassi, 26)
A seguire
Flavio Cobolli (Italia) – Hamad Medjedovic (Serbia, Q) – Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD
PROGRAMMA ROLAND GARROS 2024: COME VEDERLO IN TV E STREAMING
Diretta tv: Eurosport 1 HD o Eurosport 2 HD
Diretta streaming: eurosport.it, discovery+, Sky Go, Now, DAZN
Diretta Live testuale: OA Sport