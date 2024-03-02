Sport in tv oggi (sabato 2 marzo): orari e programma. Dove vedere gli eventi in streaming

Oggi sabato 2 marzo ci aspetta una giornata ricca di sport. Riflettori puntati sul GP del Bahrain, prima gara dell’anno per il Mondiale di F1. Gli appassionati di ciclismo potranno divertirsi con l’attesissima Strade Bianche, ormai imperdibile classica sugli sterrati toscani. Proseguono i Mondiali Indoor di atletica leggera, con tante stelle italiane pronte a battagliare per le medaglie.

Da non perdere la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino con il superG femminile a Kvitfjell e il gigante maschile ad Aspen, oltre alla tradizionale abbuffata di sport invernali con le mass start di biathlon, le 20 km di sci di fondo, i Mondiali di bob, le gare di snowboardcross e slittino. Nel piatto anche la Coppa del Mondo di scherma e gli Europei di tiro a segno.

Non possono mancare le partite dei vari campionati nazionali di calcio, volley, basket, rugby, pallamano, pallanuoto e il tanto calcio internazionale, oltre ai tornei di tennis e golf. Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, tutti gli orari degli eventi sportivi in programma oggi sabato 2 marzo, il relativo palinsesto tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO SPORT IN TV OGGI

Sabato 2 marzo

02.00 TENNIS – ATP 500 Acapulco, semifinali (diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Tennis; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, Tennis Tv)

05.00 PATTINAGGIO ARTISTICO (Mondiali juniores) – Free dance a Taipei City (canale YouTube di ISU)

07.00 CICLISMO – Grand Prix Syeda Ancient City (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

08.45 BIATHLON (Mondiali giovanili) – Staffetta maschile juniores a Otepaeae (diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

09.00 MOTORSPORT (WEC) – Qatar 1812 km (diretta tv su Eurosport 2 fino alle ore 12.00 e dalle ore 17.15; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN fino alle 12.00 e dalle ore 17.15)

09.00 SCI DI FONDO (Coppa del Mondo) – 20 km femminile con partenza a intervalli in classico a Lahti (diretta tv su RaiSportHD, Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

09.00 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Doppio maschile a Sigulda, prima manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

09.15 PATTINAGGIO ARTISTICO (Mondiali juniores) – Free program maschile a Taipei City (canale YouTube di ISU)

09.35 RUGBY (Super Rugby) – Crusaders-Waratahs (diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

09.40 CICLISMO FEMMINILE – Strade Bianche (diretta tv su Eurosport 2 dalle ore 12.00; diretta tv su RaiSportHD dalle ore 12.45; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN dalle ore 12.00; diretta streaming su Rai Play dalle ore 12.05)

09.48 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Doppio femminile a Sigulda, prima manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

10.00 BADMINTON (BWF World Tour) – Open di Germania (diretta streaming su BWF Tv)

10.00 F3 – GP Bahrain, gara (diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

10.00 BOB (Mondiali) – Bob a 4 maschile a Winterberg, prima e seconda manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di IBSF)

10.00 VELA – Mondiali 470, regate (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di 470OlympicSailing)

10.00 SCHERMA (Coppa del Mondo) – Sciabola femminile ad Atena, tabellone individuale (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

10.30 COMBINATA NORDICA (Coppa del Mondo) – Gara a squadre maschile a Lahti, HS130 (diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

10.45 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Doppio maschile a Sigulda, seconda manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

11.00 ATLETICA – Mondiali Indoor, sessione mattutina (diretta tv su RaiSportHD dalle 11.00 alle 12.20 e dalle 14.05 alle 14.50; diretta streaming su Rai Play dalle 11.00 alle 12.20 e dalle 14.05 alle 14.50)

11.00 SCI ALPINO (Coppa del Mondo) – SuperG femminile a Kvitfjell (diretta tv su Rai 2, Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

11.15 CICLISMO – Strade Bianche (diretta tv su Rai 2, Eurosport 2 dalle ore 14.00; diretta streaming su Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN dalle ore 14.00)

11.30 F2 – GP Bahrain, gara (diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

11.30 SCHERMA (Coppa del Mondo) – Sciabola maschile a Padova, tabellone individuale (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube della Federscherma Italiana)

11.37 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Doppio femminile a Sigulda, seconda manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

11.40 BIATHLON (Mondiali giovanili) – Staffetta femminile juniores a Otepaeae (diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

11.45 TIRO A SEGNO (Europei) – Carabina maschile trio event (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di ISSF)

12.00 SCI DI FONDO (Coppa del Mondo) – 20 km maschile con partenza a intervalli in classico a Lahti (diretta streaming su Rai Play 2, Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

12.15 CICLISMO – Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

12.30 CICLISMO FEMMINILE – Grand Prix Syedra Ancient City (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

12.30 SURF – World Games (diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

12.35 CICLISMO – Grand Prix Criquielion (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

12.45 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Singolo femminile a Sigulda, prima manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

13.00 SNOWBOARD (Coppa del Mondo) – Snowboardcross maschile/femminile a Sierra Nevada, tabellone finale (diretta streaming su Rai Play 3, Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

13.00 JUDO – Grand Slam a Tashkent, Final Block (diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena; diretta streaming su Rai Plau 2, Sky Go, NOW, Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

13.20 BIATHLON (Coppa del Mondo) – Mass start femminile (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN, Eurovision Sport)

14.00 CALCIO (Serie B) – Brescia-Palermo (diretta tv su Sky Sport 252; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

14.00 CALCIO (Serie B) – Sudtirol-Lecco (diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

14.00 CALCIO (Serie B) – Ternana-Parma (diretta tv su Sky Sport 251; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

14.00 CALCIO (Serie C) – Torres-Pescara (diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

14.00 CALCIO (Liga spagnola) – Siviglia-Real Sociedad (diretta streaming su DAZN)

14.00 RUGBY (Serie A) – Rugby Lyons-Fiamme Oro (diretta streaming su DAZN)

14.10 SLITTINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Singolo maschile a Sigulda, prima manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di FIL Luge)

14.15 TIRO A SEGNO (Europei) – Pistola femminile trio event (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di ISSF)

14.20 COMBINATA NORDICA (Coppa del Mondo) – Gara a squadre maschile a Lahti, 2×7,5 km (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

14.30 BOB (Mondiali) – Bob a 2 femminile a Winterberg, terza e quarta manche (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di IBSF)

15.00 CALCIO (Serie A) – Udinese-Salernitana (diretta streaming su DAZN)

15.00 BASKET FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Sassari-Venezia (diretta streaming su LBF)

15.00 RUGBY (Serie A) – Viadana-Emilia (diretta tv su RaiSportHD; diretta streaming su Rai Play, DAZN)

15.00 PALLANUOTO (Serie A1) – Ortigia-Trieste (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

15.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Genova-Brizz (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

15.00 CALCIO A 5 (Serie A) – Ciampino-Fortitudo Pomezia (diretta streaming su Futsal Tv)

15.00 GOLF (PGA Tour) – Palm Beach Classic, terzo giro (diretta tv su Eurosport 2; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+ dalle ore 19.00; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN dalle ore 22.35)

15.20 BIATHLON (Coppa del Mondo) – Mass start maschile (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN, Eurovision Sport)

15.30 CALCIO (Bundesliga tedesca) – Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (diretta tv su Sky Sport 255; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

15.30 CALCIO (Bundesliga tedesca) – Quattro partite: Bochum-Lipsia, Darmstadt-Augsburg, Heidenheim-Eintracht Francoforte, Mainz-Borussia Moenchengladbach (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

15.30 PALLAMANO (Serie A) – Bolzano-Sassari (diretta streaming su Pallamano Tv)

16.00 F1 – GP Bahrain, gara (diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW; differita tv su TV8 dalle ore 21.20; differita streaming su tv8.it dalle ore 21.20)

16.00 TENNIS – ATP 500 Dubai, finale (diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis in alternanza con gli altri tornei; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, Tennis Tv)

16.00 TENNIS – ATP 250 Santiago del Cile, semifinali (diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis in alternanza con gli altri tornei; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, Tennis Tv)

16.00 CALCIO (Premier League inglese) – Nottingham-Liverpool (diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.00 CALCIO (Premier League inglese) – Tottenham-Crystal Palace (diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.00 CALCIO (Premier League inglese) – Quattro partite: Brentford-Chelsea, Everton-West Ham, Fulham-Brighton, Newcastle-Wolverhampton (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

16.00 RUGBY (United Rugby Championship) – Benetton-Glasgow (diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Bogliasco-Como (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

16.00 CALCIO A 5 (Serie A) – Roma-Napoli (diretta streaming su Futsal Tv)

16.00 TUFFI (Coppa del Mondo) – Sincro 3 metri maschile, finale (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

16.15 CALCIO (Liga spagnola) – Rayo Vallecano-Cadice (diretta streaming su DAZN)

16.15 CALCIO (Serie C) – Fermana-Olbia (diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.15 CALCIO (Serie C) – Juventus Next Gen-Gubbio (diretta tv su Sky Sport 252; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.15 CALCIO (Serie C) – Vis Pesaro-Pontedera (diretta tv su Sky Sport 251; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

16.15 SALTO CON GLI SCI (Coppa del Mondo) – Gara a squadre HS130 maschile a Lahti (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

16.15 SCI ALPINISMO (Coppa del Mondo) – Sprint maschile/femminile a Schladming (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di IMSF)

16.30 PALLANUOTO (Serie A1) – Savona-De Akker (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

16.45 TIRO A SEGNO (Europei) – Carabina femminile trio event (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di ISSF)

17.00 CALCIO (Ligue 1 francese) – Reims-Lilla (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

17.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Ekipe Orizzonte Catania-Roma (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

17.00 CALCIO A 5 (Serie A) – Verona-Active Network (diretta streaming su Futsal Tv)

18.00 SCI ALPINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Gigante maschile ad Aspen, prima manche (diretta tv su RaiSportHD, Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

18.00 CALCIO (Serie A) – Monza-Roma (diretta streaming su DAZN)

18.00 PALLANUOTO (Serie A1) – Brescia-Pro Recco (diretta streaming su Waterpolo Channel)

18.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Plebiscito Padova-Cosenza (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

18.00 CALCIO A 5 (Serie A) – Cosenza-Feldi Eboli (diretta streaming su Futsal Tv)

18.30 CALCIO (Premier League inglese) – Luton Town-Aston Villa (diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Bundesliga tedesca) – Wolfsburg-Stoccarda (diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 4K; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Liga spagnola) – Getafe-Las Palmas (diretta streaming su DAZN)

18.30 CALCIO (Serie C) – Pro Vercelli-Mantova (diretta tv su Sky Sport 252; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Serie C) – Triestina-Legnago Salus (diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Serie C) – Arezzo-Ancona (diretta tv su Sky Sport 256; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Serie C) – Brindisi-Messina (diretta tv su Sky Sport 257; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 CALCIO (Serie C) – Atalanta U23-Novara (diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.30 PALLAMANO (Serie A) – Pressano-Carpi (diretta streaming su Pallamano Tv)

18.30 GINNASTICA RITMICA (Serie A) – Seconda tappa a Forlì (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di Federginnastica)

18.30 HOCKEY GHIACCIO (NHL) – Carolina Hurricanes-Winnipeg Jets (diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

18.32 TUFFI (Coppa del Mondo) – Sincro 10 metri femminile, finale (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

19.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Trieste-Rapallo (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

19.00 PALLAMANO (Serie A) – Cinque partite: Brixen-Cingoli, Conversano-Merano, Eppan-Albatro, Fasano-Secchia Rubiera, Trieste Cassano (diretta streaming su Pallamano Tv)

19.00 TIRO A SEGNO (Europei) – Pistola maschile trio event (diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di ISSF)

20.00 CALCIO (Eredivisie olandese) – Vitesse-Twente (diretta streaming su Mola Tv)

20.05 ATLETICA – Mondiali Indoor, sessione serale (diretta tv su Rai 2 fino alle ore 20.30 e dalle ore 21.00; diretta tv su RaiSportHD dalle ore 20.30 alle ore 21.00; diretta streaming su Rai Play)

20.30 BASKET (Serie A) – Reggio Emilia-Trento (diretta tv su Eurosport 2; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

20.30 VOLLEY FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Casalmaggiore-Conegliano (diretta streaming su Volleyball World Tv)

20.45 CALCIO (Serie A) – Torino-Fiorentina (diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

20.45 CALCIO (Serie C) – Perugia-Recanatese (diretta tv su Sky Sport 252; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

20.45 CALCIO (Serie C) – Benevento-Foggia (diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

20.45 CALCIO (Serie C) – Crotone-Giugliano (diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

20.45 CALCIO (Serie C) – Sorrento-Potenza (diretta tv su Sky Sport 255; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

21.00 SCI ALPINO (Coppa del Mondo) – Gigante maschile ad Aspen, seconda manche (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Rai Play 3, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

21.00 CALCIO (Liga spagnola) – Valencia-Real Madrid (diretta streaming su DAZN)

21.00 CALCIO (Ligue 1 francese) – Clermont-Marsiglia (diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

21.00 CALCIO (Eredivisie olandese) – Sparta Rotterdam-AZ Alkmaar (diretta streaming su Mola Tv)

21.00 VOLLEY FEMMINILE (Serie A1) – Bergamo-Pinerolo (diretta tv su RaiSportHD; diretta streaming su Rai Play, Volleyball World Tv)

21.00 BASKET (NBA) – Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

21.00 TENNIS – WTA 250 Austin, semifinali (diretta tv su Sky Sport Max; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW, WTA Tv)

21.02 TUFFI (Coppa del Mondo) – 3 metri femminile, finale (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

22.00 TENNIS – WTA 500 San Diego, semifinali (diretta streaming su WTA Tv)

23.00 BASKET (NBA) – Miami Heat-Utah Jazz (diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA; diretta streaming su Sky Go, NOW)

23.15 CALCIO (Copa de la Liga Profesional argentina) – Independiente-Argentinos Juniors (diretta streaming su Mola Tv)

23.32 TUFFI (Coppa del Mondo) – 10 metri maschile, finale (non è prevista diretta tv/streaming)

PROGRAMMA CANALE YOUTUBE OA SPORT

15:45 Diretta Formula Uno Live – Gara GP del Bahrain.

Conducono: Alice Liverani, Franco Culcasi e Luca Preti.

16:00 Talk2u con Gianni De Simone: Agency Director/Photo Artist e Valerio Logrieco: Modello/Don di Avanti un Altro.

Conduce: Simona Bastiani

18:00 Monitor: diario settimanale e focus a cura di Sabrina Sgalaberna con il Dottor Matteo Galliani: Presidente Arti e Dir. Sanitario Clinica Veterinaria di Russi.

