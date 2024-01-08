Seguici su

Football Americano

NFL, si è conclusa la regular season: si completa il quadro dei Play-offs

Football Americano

NFL, la 17a settimana elegge le regine delle due Conference: Baltimore Ravens e San Francisco 49ers

Aerials Arco Arrampicata Sportiva Artistica Atletica Badminton Baseball Basket Beach Soccer Beach Volley Biathlon BMX Bob Boxe Break dance Calcio Calcio a 5 Canoa Canottaggio Ciclismo Ciclocross Combinata nordica Completo Cricket Curling Dressage Equitazione Fondo Football Americano Formula 1 FormulaE Freestyle Ginnastica e cultura fisica Golf Hockey ghiaccio Hockey Pista Hockey Prato Indycar Judo Karate Lotta MMA Moguls Motocross MotoGP Mountain Bike Nascar Nuoto Nuoto artistico Olimpiadi Oltre Cinquecerchi Pallamano Pallanuoto Pallavolo Paralimpiadi Pattinaggio Artistico Pattinaggio Artistico a rotelle Pentathlon Pista Precisione Rally Remi Ritmica Rugby Rugby a 7 Salto Salto con gli sci Scacchi Scherma Sci Alpinismo Sci Alpino Sci di fondo Sci Nordico Short Track Skateboard Skeleton Skicross Slitte Slittino Slopestyle Snowboard Softball Sollevamento Pesi Speed Skating Strada Superbike Taekwondo Tennis Tennistavolo Tiro a segno Tiro a volo Triathlon Tuffi Vela

Calendario sport 2024: dalle Olimpiadi all'America's Cup. Il programma di tutti gli eventi

Football Americano

NFL, nella 16a settimana arrivano i successi di Dolphins, Browns, Lions, Bills, Rams e Bucs

Football Americano

NFL, si è conclusa la regular season: si completa il quadro dei Play-offs

Pubblicato

7 secondi fa

il

nfl kovop / Shutterstock.com

Si è ufficialmente conclusa la regular season della NFL. Mancavano ormai pochi dettagli per andare a completare il quadro dei Play-offs che scatteranno nel prossimo fine settimana con i tre giorni dedicati al Super Wild Card Round. La strada verso il Super Bowl del 12 febbraio a Las Vegas è ufficialmente partita!

Il Super Wild Card Round scatterà sabato 13 gennaio alle ore 22.30 con Houston Texans #4-Cleveland Browns #5. Alle ore 02.00 di domenica 14 gennaio toccherà ad un interessantissimo Kansas City #3 Chiefs-Miami Dolphins #6. Alle ore 19.00 italiane un altro scontro della AFC tra Buffalo Bills #2 e Pittsburgh Steelers #7.

Dopodichè sarà la volta della NFC. Si partirà alle ore 22.30 con Dallas Cowboys #2-Green Bay Packers #7, quindi passando a lunedì 16 gennaio toccherà (alle ore 02.00) a Detroit Lions #3-Los Angeles Rams #6. Infine, martedì 17 gennaio alle ore 02.15, si chiuderà il Super Wild Card Round con un delicato Tampa Bay Buccaneers #4-Philadelphia Eagles #5.

I RISULTATI DELLA WEEK 18

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): 10-17
Indianapolis Colts (9-8) – Houston Texans (10-7): 19-23
Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) – Cleveland Browns (11-6): 31-14
Detroit Lions (12-5) – Minnesota Vikings (7-10): 30-20
Tennessee Titans (6-11) – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): 28-20
New England Patriots (4-13) – New York Jets (7-10): 3-17
New Orleans Saints (9-8) – Atlanta Falcons (7-10): 48-17
Carolina Panthers (2-15) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8): 0-9
Green Bay Packers (9-8) – Chicago Bears (7-10): 17-9
Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) – Denver Broncos (8-9): 27-14
New York Giants (6-11) – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): 27-10
Arizona Cardinals (4-13) – Seattle Seahawks (9-8): 20-21
Los Angeles Chargers (5-12) – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6): 12-13
San Francisco 49ers (12-5) – Los Angeles Rams (10-7): 20-21
Washington Commanders (4-13) – Dallas Cowboys (12-5): 10-38
Miami Dolphins (11-6) – Buffalo Bills (11-6): 14-21

LE CLASSIFICHE DELLA NFL 2023-2024

LE STATISTICHE DELLA NFL 2023-2024

Foto: nfl kovop / Shutterstock.com

Leggi tutte le notizie di Football Americano su OA Sport...

Argomenti correlati: