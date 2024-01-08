NFL, si è conclusa la regular season: si completa il quadro dei Play-offs

Si è ufficialmente conclusa la regular season della NFL. Mancavano ormai pochi dettagli per andare a completare il quadro dei Play-offs che scatteranno nel prossimo fine settimana con i tre giorni dedicati al Super Wild Card Round. La strada verso il Super Bowl del 12 febbraio a Las Vegas è ufficialmente partita!

Il Super Wild Card Round scatterà sabato 13 gennaio alle ore 22.30 con Houston Texans #4-Cleveland Browns #5. Alle ore 02.00 di domenica 14 gennaio toccherà ad un interessantissimo Kansas City #3 Chiefs-Miami Dolphins #6. Alle ore 19.00 italiane un altro scontro della AFC tra Buffalo Bills #2 e Pittsburgh Steelers #7.

Dopodichè sarà la volta della NFC. Si partirà alle ore 22.30 con Dallas Cowboys #2-Green Bay Packers #7, quindi passando a lunedì 16 gennaio toccherà (alle ore 02.00) a Detroit Lions #3-Los Angeles Rams #6. Infine, martedì 17 gennaio alle ore 02.15, si chiuderà il Super Wild Card Round con un delicato Tampa Bay Buccaneers #4-Philadelphia Eagles #5.

I RISULTATI DELLA WEEK 18

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): 10-17

Indianapolis Colts (9-8) – Houston Texans (10-7): 19-23

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) – Cleveland Browns (11-6): 31-14

Detroit Lions (12-5) – Minnesota Vikings (7-10): 30-20

Tennessee Titans (6-11) – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): 28-20

New England Patriots (4-13) – New York Jets (7-10): 3-17

New Orleans Saints (9-8) – Atlanta Falcons (7-10): 48-17

Carolina Panthers (2-15) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8): 0-9

Green Bay Packers (9-8) – Chicago Bears (7-10): 17-9

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) – Denver Broncos (8-9): 27-14

New York Giants (6-11) – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): 27-10

Arizona Cardinals (4-13) – Seattle Seahawks (9-8): 20-21

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12) – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6): 12-13

San Francisco 49ers (12-5) – Los Angeles Rams (10-7): 20-21

Washington Commanders (4-13) – Dallas Cowboys (12-5): 10-38

Miami Dolphins (11-6) – Buffalo Bills (11-6): 14-21

