NFL, si è conclusa la regular season: si completa il quadro dei Play-offs
Si è ufficialmente conclusa la regular season della NFL. Mancavano ormai pochi dettagli per andare a completare il quadro dei Play-offs che scatteranno nel prossimo fine settimana con i tre giorni dedicati al Super Wild Card Round. La strada verso il Super Bowl del 12 febbraio a Las Vegas è ufficialmente partita!
Il Super Wild Card Round scatterà sabato 13 gennaio alle ore 22.30 con Houston Texans #4-Cleveland Browns #5. Alle ore 02.00 di domenica 14 gennaio toccherà ad un interessantissimo Kansas City #3 Chiefs-Miami Dolphins #6. Alle ore 19.00 italiane un altro scontro della AFC tra Buffalo Bills #2 e Pittsburgh Steelers #7.
Dopodichè sarà la volta della NFC. Si partirà alle ore 22.30 con Dallas Cowboys #2-Green Bay Packers #7, quindi passando a lunedì 16 gennaio toccherà (alle ore 02.00) a Detroit Lions #3-Los Angeles Rams #6. Infine, martedì 17 gennaio alle ore 02.15, si chiuderà il Super Wild Card Round con un delicato Tampa Bay Buccaneers #4-Philadelphia Eagles #5.
I RISULTATI DELLA WEEK 18
Baltimore Ravens (13-4) – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): 10-17
Indianapolis Colts (9-8) – Houston Texans (10-7): 19-23
Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) – Cleveland Browns (11-6): 31-14
Detroit Lions (12-5) – Minnesota Vikings (7-10): 30-20
Tennessee Titans (6-11) – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): 28-20
New England Patriots (4-13) – New York Jets (7-10): 3-17
New Orleans Saints (9-8) – Atlanta Falcons (7-10): 48-17
Carolina Panthers (2-15) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8): 0-9
Green Bay Packers (9-8) – Chicago Bears (7-10): 17-9
Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) – Denver Broncos (8-9): 27-14
New York Giants (6-11) – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): 27-10
Arizona Cardinals (4-13) – Seattle Seahawks (9-8): 20-21
Los Angeles Chargers (5-12) – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6): 12-13
San Francisco 49ers (12-5) – Los Angeles Rams (10-7): 20-21
Washington Commanders (4-13) – Dallas Cowboys (12-5): 10-38
Miami Dolphins (11-6) – Buffalo Bills (11-6): 14-21
