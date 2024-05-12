Ciclismo
Giro d’Italia 2024, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan consolida la sua maglia ciclamino
Olav Kooij si è imposto nella nona tappa del Giro d’Italia 2024, avendo la meglio sul filo di lana in una volata di gruppo dopo 214 km con partenza ad Avezzano e arrivo a Napoli. Lo sprinter olandese del Team Visma – Lease a Bike ha preceduto di un soffio l’azzurro Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) ed il colombiano Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), tirato in prima persona dalla maglia rosa Tadej Pogacar.
Frazione senza variazioni di rilievo nei piani alti della classifica generale, con il fenomeno sloveno della UAE sempre leader con 2’40” su Daniel Martinez e 2’58” su Geraint Thomas. Più interessante almeno per oggi il discorso della maglia ciclamino, sempre più sulle spalle di un Milan che vanta adesso un margine di quasi 60 punti su Kaden Groves e Kooij.
Di seguito le classifiche individuali aggiornate del Giro d’Italia 2024: generale, a punti, scalatori, giovani.
CLASSIFICHE GIRO D’ITALIA 2024 (dopo la nona tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 180 26″ 32:59:04
2 2 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 130 12″ 2:40
3 3 – THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 95 7″ 2:58
4 4 – O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 80 4″ 3:39
5 5 – UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 60 1″ 4:02
6 6 – TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 45 4:23
7 7 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 40 5:15
8 8 – RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 35 5:28
9 9 – ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 30 5:30
10 10 – HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 25 5:53
11 12 ▲1 STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 6:21
12 13 ▲1 BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15 6:34
13 14 ▲1 ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 10 7:12
14 16 ▲2 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 3″ 7:51
15 15 – POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 2 9:23
16 18 ▲2 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 9:29
17 19 ▲2 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 9:41
18 20 ▲2 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 10:42
19 21 ▲2 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 13:53
20 22 ▲2 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 15:47
21 23 ▲2 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:09
22 24 ▲2 COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 16:43
23 25 ▲2 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 5″ 18:03
24 27 ▲3 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 1″ 19:38
25 28 ▲3 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 20:07
26 17 ▼9 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 2″ 20:29
27 29 ▲2 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 21:04
28 26 ▼2 RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 24:48
29 30 ▲1 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3″ 26:12
30 33 ▲3 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 7″ 28:44
31 34 ▲3 QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 30:13
32 36 ▲4 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 3″ 30:56
33 37 ▲4 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 31:07
34 39 ▲5 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 8″ 31:29
35 40 ▲5 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 31:53
36 43 ▲7 VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 33:20
37 31 ▼6 CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 2″ 33:43
38 44 ▲6 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 33:46
39 35 ▼4 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 11″ 34:15
40 42 ▲2 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 35:04
41 46 ▲5 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 36:20
42 48 ▲6 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 2″ 36:26
43 45 ▲2 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 36:35
44 32 ▼12 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 8″ 40:09
45 41 ▼4 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 40:49
46 53 ▲7 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 41:25
47 55 ▲8 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 42:48
48 52 ▲4 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 42:52
49 51 ▲2 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 43:14
50 38 ▼12 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 43:16
51 54 ▲3 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 44:25
52 58 ▲6 BARTA Will Movistar Team 44:56
53 59 ▲6 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 45:47
54 60 ▲6 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 46:39
55 47 ▼8 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 48:27
56 61 ▲5 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 49:03
57 57 – MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 5″ 49:10
58 62 ▲4 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 13″ 50:21
59 49 ▼10 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 1″ 51:09
60 50 ▼10 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 52:06
61 66 ▲5 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 54:04
62 67 ▲5 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost 5″ 54:06
63 68 ▲5 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 54:37
64 56 ▼8 STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 55:04
65 63 ▼2 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 2″ 1:02:05
66 74 ▲8 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 1:03:38
67 75 ▲8 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:03:53
68 78 ▲10 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 1:05:40
69 64 ▼5 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ 3″ 1:05:59
70 65 ▼5 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 1:06:03
71 80 ▲9 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 4″ 1:06:38
72 81 ▲9 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ 1:06:48
73 84 ▲11 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 1:07:13
74 85 ▲11 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:08:24
75 87 ▲12 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ 1:08:52
76 88 ▲12 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 1:09:28
77 86 ▲9 THOMAS Benjamin Cofidis 14″ 1:09:51
78 69 ▼9 DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 1:11:06
79 82 ▲3 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 1:11:10
80 71 ▼9 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 1:12:52
81 79 ▼2 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 1:13:32
82 72 ▼10 TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:14:11
83 73 ▼10 COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty 1:14:32
84 97 ▲13 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 1:15:33
85 90 ▲5 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:16:01
86 76 ▼10 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:16:10
87 70 ▼17 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 1:16:20
88 98 ▲10 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 1:16:34
89 100 ▲11 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 1:17:41
90 102 ▲12 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 1:18:23
91 83 ▼8 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 1:19:06
92 101 ▲9 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 1:20:02
93 77 ▼16 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1:20:21
94 105 ▲11 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 8″ 1:21:15
95 93 ▼2 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious 1:22:03
96 89 ▼7 OLDANI Stefano Cofidis 1:22:52
97 107 ▲10 BIERMANS Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:23:41
98 108 ▲10 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:23:43
99 92 ▼7 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 1:23:55
100 104 ▲4 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 1:26:43
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA CICLAMINO)
1 – MILAN Jonathan 174
2 – GROVES Kaden 116
3 ▲1 KOOIJ Olav 115
4 ▼1 MERLIER Tim 100
5 ▲3 PIETROBON Andrea 68
6 ▼1 POGAČAR Tadej 57 –
7 ▼1 THOMAS Benjamin 56 –
8 ▼1 FIORELLI Filippo 54 –
9 – NARVÁEZ Jhonatan 40 –
10 – VALGREN Michael 40 –
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI (MAGLIA AZZURRA)
1 POGAČAR Tadej 104 UAE Team Emirates
2 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe 52 BORA – hansgrohe
3 GESCHKE Simon 36 Cofidis
4 CALMEJANE Lilian 32 Intermarché – Wanty
5 THOMAS Geraint 22 INEOS Grenadiers
6 PICCOLO Andrea 18 EF Education – EasyPost
7 O’CONNOR Ben 17 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
8 STEINHAUSER Georg 12 EF Education – EasyPost
9 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel 11 Lidl – Trek
10 FIORELLI Filippo 10 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 33:03:06
2 2 – TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:21
3 3 – ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 1:28
4 4 – BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:32
5 5 – ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 3:10
6 7 ▲1 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 5:27
7 8 ▲1 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 9:51
8 6 ▼2 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 16:27
9 9 – VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 17:02
10 10 – PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 22:10