LIVE Olimpiadi Giovanili 2026, martedì 10 novembre in DIRETTA: Ceccarello argento nel ciclismo, Crisci quarto nei 400 hs

ATLETICA
Sta per partire la finale degli 800 metri maschili. Il keniano David Sekento vanta il miglior personale tra i finalisti (1’50”21), seguito dal danese Magnus Kofoed (1’50”76) e dall’eritreo Ghebreab Mantay (1’51”03). Questi i protagonisti in ordine di partenza.
1 Michael Azogue (ECU) 1’56”51
2 Gabriel Ini (SOL) 2’03”10
3 Timothy Cheptoek (UGA) 1’55”21
4 Matthew Azzopardi (MLT) 1’53”48
5 Magnus Kofoed (DEN) 1’50”76
6 David Sekento (KEN) 1’50”21
7 Ghebreab Mantay (ERI) 1’51”03
8 Yomif Abebe (ETH) 1’54”36
9 Wassim Outherni (TUN) 1’55”24