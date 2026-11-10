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LIVE Olimpiadi Giovanili 2026, martedì 10 novembre in DIRETTA: Ceccarello argento nel ciclismo, Crisci quarto nei 400 hs

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21 minuti fa

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Per approfondire:
Rebecca D'Alessandro
Rebecca D'Alessandro / Grana FIDAL

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE

Buongiorno e benvenuti alla diretta live testuale integrale delle Olimpiadi Giovanili di Dakar 2026. OA Sport vi propone la diretta live testuale integrale della manifestazione: tutti i risultati delle gare di oggi, martedì 10 novembre, con la cronaca in tempo reale, minuto per minuto, per non perdersi davvero nulla.

IL PROGRAMMA DI MARTEDI’ 10 NOVEMBRE E GLI AZZURRI IN GARA

ATLETICA

Sta per partire la finale degli 800 metri maschili. Il keniano David Sekento vanta il miglior personale tra i finalisti (1’50”21), seguito dal danese Magnus Kofoed (1’50”76) e dall’eritreo Ghebreab Mantay (1’51”03). Questi i protagonisti in ordine di partenza.

1 Michael Azogue (ECU) 1’56”51
2 Gabriel Ini (SOL) 2’03”10
3 Timothy Cheptoek (UGA) 1’55”21
4 Matthew Azzopardi (MLT) 1’53”48
5 Magnus Kofoed (DEN) 1’50”76
6 David Sekento (KEN) 1’50”21
7 Ghebreab Mantay (ERI) 1’51”03
8 Yomif Abebe (ETH) 1’54”36
9 Wassim Outherni (TUN) 1’55”24

SCHERMA

Francesca Aina è in pedana per la semifinale della spada individuale femminile e conduce 1-0 sull’ungherese Lotti Horvath. La vincente affronterà per l’oro l’ucraina Alina Dmytruk, che ha battuto 15-9 l’omanita Jana Al Sharji.

BOXE

Il kazako Bibarys Ashirbay passa in semifinale nei 70 kg maschili di boxe battendo 5-0 ai punti Noyon Tripura Jani (BAN). Nel prossimo quarto si affrontano il lettone Timurs Gulbis e il messicano Jorge Luis Nieblas Gutierrez.

ATLETICA

Megan Nieman conquista l’oro nei 400 ostacoli femminili in 57”75. La sudafricana precede di nove centesimi la svizzera Mina Hirsbrunner, mentre il bronzo va alla colombiana Michell Carolina Gomez in 58”90.

1 Megan Nieman (RSA) 57”75
2 Mina Hirsbrunner (SUI) 57”84
3 Michell Carolina Gomez (COL) 58”90
4 Hila Varsano (ISR) 1’00”19
5 Larissa Schon (BRA) 1’00”63
6 Delia Ioana Astefanoaie (ROU) 1’00”77
7 Sheneca Harris (JAM) 1’00”97
8 Zarja Zizek (SLO) 1’01”38
9 Mary Coffie (GHA) 1’04”10

TAEKWONDO

La turca Ayse Isik batte 2-1 la tunisina Istabrak Miraoui e accede alle semifinali dei -63 kg di taekwondo. Nei -55 kg il prossimo quarto oppone la turca Cansu Seyhoglu alla statunitense Karlee Vogel.

ATLETICA

Tutto pronto per la finale dei 400 ostacoli femminili. La sudafricana Megan Nieman parte dalla settima corsia con il miglior personale tra le finaliste (56”54), seguita dalla svizzera Mina Hirsbrunner (57”83). Queste le protagoniste in ordine di corsia.

1 Delia Ioana Astefanoaie (ROU) 58”66
2 Sheneca Harris (JAM) 59”09
3 Mary Coffie (GHA) 1’00”48
4 Larissa Schon (BRA) 1’00”38
5 Michell Carolina Gomez (COL) 58”16
6 Mina Hirsbrunner (SUI) 57”83
7 Megan Nieman (RSA) 56”54
8 Zarja Zizek (SLO) 58”66
9 Hila Varsano (ISR) 59”53

ATLETICA

Sta per iniziare la finale del lancio del giavellotto maschile. Ad aprire la gara sarà Lotesi Mesu di Tuvalu. Questi i protagonisti in ordine di lancio.

1 Lotesi Mesu (TUV)
2 Vladimir Culis (MDA)
3 Marko Kaethler (PAR)
4 Jonathan Javier Gonzalez Milord (PUR)
5 Bunyodbek Khudoiqulov (TJK)
6 Dilan Andres Graciano (COL)
7 Jacobus van der Merwe (RSA)
8 Godswill Nkemakolam (NGR)

ATLETICA

A Dakar è tutto pronto per la finale del getto del peso femminile. L’egiziana Alaa Belal sarà la prima a lanciare. Queste le protagoniste in ordine di gara.

1 Alaa Belal (EGY)
2 Zara Veltruski (CRO)
3 Lana Quinata (GUM)
4 Zsofi Marton (HUN)
5 Diana Vanamb (EST)
6 Kinga Jackowska (POL)
7 Melody Gabourel (BIZ)

ATLETICA

Davide Crisci chiude quarto nei 400 ostacoli con il personale di 51”66, a sette centesimi dal bronzo dell’austriaco Zsombor Klucsik. Oro al giamaicano Jaeden Campbell in 50”60, argento al giapponese Noriyuki Takano in 50”88, entrambi al primato personale.

1 Jaeden Campbell (JAM) 50”60 PB
2 Noriyuki Takano (JPN) 50”88 PB
3 Zsombor Klucsik (AUT) 51”59
4 Davide Crisci (ITA) 51”66 PB
5 Tengfei Wang (CHN) 52”12
6 Daryen Ko (SGP) 52”16 PB
7 Hussein Adou Marianno (CGO) 52”70 PB
8 Kevin Tobias (BRA) 52”99
9 Stephen Jnr. Oduro (GHA) 53”10

ATLETICA

Davide Crisci è in settima corsia nella finale dei 400 ostacoli maschili e si presenta con un personale di 51”88. Il brasiliano Kevin Tobias vanta il miglior crono tra i finalisti (50”77), seguito dal giamaicano Jaeden Campbell (50”87). Questi i protagonisti in ordine di corsia.

1 Tengfei Wang (CHN) 52”06
2 Hussein Adou Marianno (CGO) 52”95
3 Stephen Jnr. Oduro (GHA) 53”03
4 Kevin Tobias (BRA) 50”77
5 Noriyuki Takano (JPN) 52”49
6 Jaeden Campbell (JAM) 50”87
7 Davide Crisci (ITA) 51”88
8 Zsombor Klucsik (AUT) 51”27
9 Daryen Ko (SGP) 52”75

BOXE

Il cinese Zhengkun Zhang batte 5-0 ai punti Franco Zialor (SEY) e accede alle semifinali dei 60 kg maschili di boxe. Si passa ai quarti dei 70 kg con Noyon Tripura Jani (BAN) contro il kazako Bibarys Ashirbay.

TAEKWONDO

Il cinese Zhengkun Zhang batte 5-0 ai punti Franco Zialor (SEY) e accede alle semifinali dei 60 kg maschili di boxe. Si passa ai quarti dei 70 kg con Noyon Tripura Jani (BAN) contro il kazako Bibarys Ashirbay.

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Giacomo Capuzzo chiude settimo la finale del concorso generale maschile di ginnastica artistica con 74,864 punti. Il corpo libero gli vale il punteggio più alto di giornata (12,866). Oro al russo Daniil Smirnov con 81,298. Il britannico Uzair Chowdhury conquista l’argento con 79,132, appena 67 millesimi davanti al giapponese Ikki Nishihara.

1 Daniil Smirnov (RUS) 81,298
2 Uzair Chowdhury (GBR) 79,132
3 Ikki Nishihara (JPN) 79,065
4 Lanbin Yang (CHN) 78,465
5 Naoto Shiroiwa (JPN) 76,265
6 Lezheng Li (CHN) 74,964
7 Giacomo Capuzzo (ITA) 74,864
8 Maxime Rolin (BEL) 74,731
9 Samuel Wachter (AUT) 74,231
10 Abdallah Shaarawy (EGY) 74,131
11 Aron Zsolt Horvath (HUN) 74,098
12 Otger Carreres (ESP) 73,564
13 Zeno Csuka (GER) 72,099
14 Lorenzo Zaragoza Riveira (MEX) 71,797
15 Benjamin Nicolas Fernandez de Landa (ARG) 71,530
16 Tomer Tirosh (ISR) 70,631
17 Arthur Olyslaegers (BEL) 68,731
18 Andrei Mihai (GER) 68,298

TAEKWONDO

La senegalese Marie Sarr batte 2-1 la giordana Laean Alrawashdeh e accede alle semifinali dei -55 kg di taekwondo. Nei -63 kg maschili è in corso il quarto tra il tedesco Nikolai Yuma Sparre e il saudita Mohammed Almohammedsaleh.

BOXE

Il portoricano Jesfred Joel Torres Santiago batte per KO Jean Julian Agathe (MRI) e accede alle semifinali dei 60 kg maschili di boxe. È in corso il quarto tra il cinese Zhengkun Zhang e Franco Zialor (SEY).

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Giacomo Capuzzo ottiene 12,866 al corpo libero, 133 millesimi in più del belga Maxime Rolin (12,733).

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Conclusa anche la penultima rotazione della finale all around maschile. Capuzzo risale al settimo posto con lo score di 61.998. Smirnov consolida il primato a 68.098 seguito dal britannic Chowdhury (66.366) e dal cinese Yang Lanbin (65.332)

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Giacomo Capuzzo ottiene il punteggio di 12.766 alla sbarra e va a riposarsi in attesa dell’ultima rotazione. L’azzurro punta a concludere ampiamente in top ten nella finale all aounrd

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Siamo nel corso della quinta e penultima rotazione. Giacomo Capuzzo si esibirà alla sbarra

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Alle 15.00 si riprenderà con i quarti di finale del torneo a squadre miste. Di seguito gli incontri:

Australia-USA
Corea del Sud-Spagna
Francia-Emirati Arabi Uniti
Giappone-Turchia

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Archiviata anche la quarta rotazione. Capuzzo è nono con lo score di 49.232. Classifica guidata sempre dal russo Smirnov a quota 54.098, secondo il cinese Yang Lanbin (52.832), terzo il britannico Chowdhury (52.166)

SCHERMA

Delineate le semifinali del torneo di spada femminile:

Aina (ITA)-Horvath (HUN)
Al Sharji (OMA)-Dmytruk (UKR)

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Alle parallele Giacomo Capuzzo porta a casa lo score di 12.833 restando in top ten in attesa della classifica ufficiale al termine della quarta rotazione

VELA

Dalle 14.03 via alle regate di windsurf femminile con l’azzurra Laura Grasso Castagnetta

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Al termine della terza rotazione della finale all around maschile guida il russo Smirnov a quota 40.232 punti dinanzi al cinese Yang Lanbin (39.066) ed al britannico Chowdhury (38.433). Giacomo Capuzzo è 12° con 36.532 ed è atteso ora alle parallele

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

12.233 lo score ottenuto da Giacomo Capuzzo al volteggio (terza rotazione). Vedremo l’azzurro dove si collocherà a metà gara

SCHERMA

Alle 15.20 Francesca Aina sfiderà l’ungherese Lotti Horvath nella semifinale del tabellone di spada

SCHERMA

Vittoria nettissima di Francesca Aina! L’azzurra domina aggiudicandosi per 15-5 il quarto di finale della spada contro l’estone Nikolajeva

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

In corso la terza rotazione dell’all around maschile. Capuzzo è atteso al volteggio

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

12.033 per Capuzzo, che è il migliore del suo gruppo agli anelli. L’azzurro è undicesimo con 24.166 con la classifica che è guidata dal russo Smirnov (27.566)

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

In corso la seconda rotazione. Attesa per gli anelli di Capuzzo. Intanto il giapponese Ikki Nishikara ha superato il cinese Yang Lambin portandosi al comando della classifica provvisoria con lo score di 26.566

TAEKWONDO

In corso le sfide dei tabelloni dei -55 kg femminili e dei -63 kg maschili. Finali per le medaglie previste a partire dalle 17.00

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Dopo la prima rotazione Giacomo Capuzzo è ottavo con lo score di 12.133. Guida il cinese Yang Lambin, che al corpo libero ha ottenuto il punteggio di 14.033. L’azzurro si esibirà tra poco agli anelli

SCHERMA

Francesca Aina troverà l’estone Aleksandra Nikolajeva nei quarti della spada femminile

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Nulla da fare per Matilde Manini e Niccolò Mazzuoli. Gli azzurri si arrendono alla Turchia per 5-1 negli ottavi di doppio misto

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Passa in vantaggio la Turchia, che si aggiudica il secondo set sull’Italia di Mazzuoli e Manini con il punteggio di 38-35. Azzurri sotto 3-1 negli ottavi di finale del doppio misto

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Siamo nel corso della prima rotazione. Al cavallo con maniglie Giacomo Capuzzo ha ottenuto lo score di 12.133

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Primo set che termina in perfetta parità sul 38 pari tra Italia e Turchia

CICLISMO SU STRADA

ARGENTOOOOO CECCARELLO! L’azzurro resiste al secondo posto fino all’arrivo di tutti i concorrenti e sale sul podio della cronometro maschile!

LA TOP FIVE UFFICIALE

1-Timotej Michalik (SVK) 10:10.20 oro
2-Lorenzo Ceccarello (ITA) +7.74 secondi argento
3-Daan Wilmsen (BEL) +10.19 bronzo
4-Caleb Mckenzie (AUS) +10.23
5-Rohan Nicholson (ZIM) +19.34

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Netta vittoria della Francia per 6-0 sulla Slovenia. Transalpini che volano agevolmente ai quarti. Tocca all’Italia! Mazzuoli e Manini sfidano la Turchia di Yenihayat e Gulay

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Lorenzo Ceccarello strappa la seconda posizione momentanea alle spalle dello slovacco Michalik. 10:17.94 il tempo dell’azzurro, che paga quasi 8 secondi al leader

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Sta per iniziare la finale all around maschile. L’Italia si affida a Giacomo Capuzzo

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Successo degli Emirati Arabi Uniti negli ottavi del doppio misto. Eliminato a sorpresa l’Egitto. Spazio ora a Francia-Slovenia, poi sarà la volta di Italia-Turchia

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Lo slovacco Michalik resta al comando della classifica provvisoria della cronometro maschile. Partito in questi istanti Lorenzo Ceccarello

SCHERMA

Alle 12.25 inizieranno gli incontri di ottavi del tabellone di spada femminile. Francesca Aina esordirà direttamente ai quarti

SCHERMA

Completati gli assalti del round preliminare. Siamo in attesa della comunicazione del tabellone di spada femminile in cui Francesca Aina sarà testa di serie numero uno

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Al momento il più veloce è lo slovacco Timotej Michalik, che ha chiuso la cronometro con il tempo di 10:10.20. Lorenzo Ceccarello partirà alle 12:18

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Vince anche il Giappone che per 5-1 supera la Germania.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

La Corea supera il turno per 6-2 contro Israele.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Iniziata anche la provo crono maschile, siamo in attesa di Ceccarello.

SCHERMA

L’azzurra batte anche Madani, sempre per 5-1.

SCHERMA

Vince ancora Aina! 5-1 contro Mbaye.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

USA vince 5-3 contro la Slovacchia.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Questa la classifica completa, dopo la prova della spagnola Gonzalez l’azzurra è scesa in ventitreesima posizione:

1. Anel Tashbay (Kazakistan) – 11:32.57
2. Karolina Hajdukova (Slovacchia) – 11:37.62 (+5.05)
3. Angelina Novolodskaya (Russia) – 11:43.65 (+11.08)
4. Karoline Flaterud (Norvegia) – 11:49.41 (+16.84)
5. Linda Sitkova (Cechia) – 11:58.06 (+25.49)
6. Julia Pospiech (Polonia) – 12:00.43 (+27.86)
7. Nabyenka Garcia Bareno Dominguez (Messico) – 12:07.13 (+34.56)
8. June Nothum (Lussemburgo) – 12:09.65 (+37.08)
9. Noemie Martinet (Francia) – 12:10.63 (+38.06)
10. Lluna Jimenez Gonzalez (Spagna) – 12:23.39 (+50.82)
11. Chiao Hui Yang (Taipei Cinese) – 12:28.36 (+55.79)
12. Elsie Apps (Australia) – 12:29.05 (+56.48)
13. Magdalena Kleinsasser (Austria) – 12:30.45 (+57.88)
14. Jana Gevers (Belgio) – 12:37.20 (+1:04.63)
15. Mahder Niguse (Etiopia) – 12:45.00 (+1:12.43)
16. Rebeka Gonza (Slovenia) – 12:47.98 (+1:15.41)
17. Donatha Akimana (Ruanda) – 12:51.83 (+1:19.26)
18. Georgia Chourdaki (Grecia) – 12:51.84 (+1:19.27)
19. Anastasiia Saturova (Ucraina) – 12:52.23 (+1:19.66)
20. Aligya Keiko Hendranata (Indonesia) – 12:56.85 (+1:24.28)
21. Haru Quinto Marin (Perù) – 12:57.00 (+1:24.43)
22. Khang Ha My Nguyen (Vietnam) – 12:57.23 (+1:24.66)
23. Anna Bonassi (Italia) – 13:01.11 (+1:28.54)
24. Salome Vargas Alzate (Colombia) – 13:02.37 (+1:29.80)
25. Hadjer Bousba (Algeria) – 13:14.62 (+1:42.05)
26. Ana Fierro Mora (Cile) – 13:16.77 (+1:44.20)
27. Nahomi Jativa Martinez (Ecuador) – 13:19.53 (+1:46.96)
28. Ririne Tsunashima (Giappone) – 13:22.94 (+1:50.37)
29. Francell Stephannie Martinez Rojas (Costa Rica) – 13:24.88 (+1:52.31)
30. Maritanya Krog (Filippine) – 13:33.94 (+2:01.37)
31. Julia Victoria Lambert (Argentina) – 13:35.96 (+2:03.39)
32. Gulhayo Sattorova (Uzbekistan) – 13:43.44 (+2:10.87)
33. Madison Bateson (Sudafrica) – 13:45.16 (+2:12.59)
34. Ringnan Danjuma (Nigeria) – 13:56.54 (+2:23.97)
35. Sunisa Chumthong (Thailandia) – 14:04.50 (+2:31.93)
36. Ariunkhuslen Gansukh (Mongolia) – 14:33.40 (+3:00.83)
37. Maria Rosetti Lopez (Paraguay) – 14:41.38 (+3:08.81)
38. Bianca Nell (Namibia) – 14:49.63 (+3:17.06)
39. Adja Fatoumata Fata Faye (Senegal) – 14:52.08 (+3:19.51)
40. Rokhaya Gningue (Senegal) – 17:08.30 (+5:35.73)
41. Charly Maliabo Maliabo Yamboyo (Repubblica Democratica del Congo) – 17:13.65 (+5:41.08)

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Niente da fare per Bonassi, l’azzurra trova la ventiduesima posizione in 13:01.11.

SCHERMA

Aina non si ferma più! Rimonta Lin e vince per 5-4, ottima prova di forza dell’azzurra.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

L’Australia rimonta e supera per 5-3 la Svizzera. Tra poco Slovacchia contro Stati Uniti d’America.

SCHERMA

Lin parte 2-0 contro la nostra Aina, costretta alla rimonta.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Iniziata la prova di Bonassi, l’azzurra può sognare una medaglia ma aspettiamo il suo tempo.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

La Spagna vince per 5-4 contro il Messico e accede ai quarti di finale, adesso è la volta di Australia e Svizzera, con i secondi in vantaggio per 2-0.

SCHERMA

Francesca Aina vince 5-1 e supera Sabonette, terza vittoria su tre partite per l’azzurra. La prossima avversaria è Lin.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Messico e Spagna ancora in equilibrio, 4-4 al quinto set.

SCHERMA

Aina sfida l’angolese Sabonette, l’azzurra cerca la terza vittoria in altrettanti incontri disputati in questi preliminari della spada femminile.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Iniziano gli ottavi di finale della gara a squadre miste, Messico e Spagna sono sul 2-2 dopo due set.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Questa la classifica provvisoria dopo i primi quindi tempi:

1. Anel Tashbay (Kazakistan) – 11:32.57
2. Angelina Novolodskaya (Russia) – 11:43.65 (+11.08)
3. Karoline Flaterud (Norvegia) – 11:49.41 (+16.84)
4. June Nothum (Lussemburgo) – 12:09.65 (+37.08)
5. Chiao Hui Yang (Taipei Cinese) – 12:28.36 (+55.79)
6. Rebeka Gonza (Slovenia) – 12:47.98 (+1:15.41)
7. Anastasiia Saturova (Ucraina) – 12:52.23 (+1:19.66)
8. Haru Quinto Marin (Perù) – 12:57.00 (+1:24.43)
9. Khang Ha My Nguyen (Vietnam) – 12:57.23 (+1:24.66)
10. Ririne Tsunashima (Giappone) – 13:22.94 (+1:50.37)
11. Maritanya Krog (Filippine) – 13:33.94 (+2:01.37)
12. Gulhayo Sattorova (Uzbekistan) – 13:43.44 (+2:10.87)
13. Sunisa Chumthong (Thailandia) – 14:04.50 (+2:31.93)
14. Ariunkhuslen Gansukh (Mongolia) – 14:33.40 (+3:00.83)
15. Maria Rosetti Lopez (Paraguay) – 14:41.38 (+3:08.81)

SCHERMA

A tempo scaduto è Aina in vantaggio per 2-1 contro Al Sharji, vince l’azzurra.

SCHERMA

Bravo vince ancora e lo fa per 5-2 contro l’estone Nikolajeva.

SCHERMA

L’ungherese Horvath liquida per 5-0 la kenyana Makena, in scena adesso la sfida di Aina contro Al Sharji.

SCHERMA

Mbaye si sblocca e supera per 5-2 l’angolese Sabonette.

SCHERMA

Vince ancora Dmytruk e lo fa per 5-3 contro la sudafricana Venturas.

SCHERMA

La peruviana Bravo esordisce con una vittoria per 5-4 contro Kouassi, che perde ancora. Lin vince ancora e lo fa nel finale, per 5-4, contro l’iraniana Madani.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Nel frattempo, è arrivato il primo tempo di riferimento: dopo quattro arrivi, la prima è l’atleta di Tapei Yang che registra un 12:28.36. Ricordiamo che Bonassi sarà la penultima a partire, poco prima delle 10.00.

SCHERMA

Ottimo esordio per Francesca Aina che dal 3-0 subisce due stoccate ma poi vince per 5-2 contro la già citata Fassassi.

SCHERMA

L’estone Nikolalajeva liquida la kenyana Makena per 5-1.

SCHERMA

L’ucraina Dmytruk vince per 5-4 contro l’ungherese Horvath, mentre l’omanita Al Sharji rimonta e batte per 5-3 la senegalese Mbaye.

SCHERMA

L’atleta di Tapei Lin ha superato l’angolana Sabonette per 5-1, la sudafricana Venturas supera per 5-2 l’ivoriana Kouassi.

SCHERMA

Francesca Aina sfiderà la beninese Fassassi.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Inizia la cronometro femminile, la nostra Bonassi sarà la penultima a partire intorno alle 10.58.

VELA

Italia presente anche nella vela con le regate di qualificazione 8 e 9 di Laura Grasso Castagnetta per il windsurf alle 14.00.

ATLETICA

Non possiamo dimenticare l’atletica, che dalle 15.00 ci darà la possibilità di trovare parecchie medaglie: gli occhi sono puntati sulla marca 5000 metri di Rebecca D’Alessandro, in scena alle 17.36.

PUGILATO

Alle 18.00, spazio anche ai quarti di finale dei 48 kg femminili di Michela Guglielmon.

GINNASTICA ARTISTICA

Oggi spazio anche alla finale individuale maschile con il nostro Giacomo Capuozzo che dalle 12.30 sognerà una medaglia. Stesso discorso per Clarissa Rinaldi e Sofia Frenna nella semifinale, alle 17.15.

TIRO CON L’ARCO

Dalle 10.30, invece, in scena gli ottavi di finale della gara a squadre miste: l’Italia di Manini e Mazzuoli scenderà come ultima in pedana e lo farà contro la Turchia.

SCHERMA

Alle 10.00, partiranno anche i preliminari della spada femminile con la nostra Francesca Aina che punta agli ottavi di finale.

CICLISMO SU STRADA

Ad aprire le danze, alle 10.00, per l’Italia, sarà Anna Bonassi in gara nella cronometro individuale: disciplina che alle 11.30 vedrà in scena anche la gara maschile con il nostro Lorenzo Ceccarello.

SALUTI INIZIALI

Buongiorno amici di OA Sport, siamo pronti a seguire insieme una nuovissima giornata di sport a Dakar per le Olimpiadi Giovanili.

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