Ciclismo
Giro d’Italia 2024, tutte le classifiche: Pogacar dominatore, Tiberi sogna il podio e la maglia bianca
Prosegue la marcia trionfale di Tadej Pogacar, sempre più dominatore incontrastato del Giro d’Italia 2024. Il fuoriclasse sloveno della UAE Emirates, dopo lo strepitoso successo di ieri a cronometro, si è imposto anche quest’oggi nel primo vero arrivo in salita di questa Corsa Rosa a Prati di Tivo bruciando allo sprint gli altri big e consolidando la sua leadership nella generale dopo otto tappe.
Il due volte trionfatore del Tour de France può infatti gestire da qui al 26 maggio un margine di 2’40” sul colombiano Daniel Martinez, 2’58” sul britannico Geraint Thomas e addirittura 3’39” sull’australiano Ben O’Connor. Continua la rimonta di Antonio Tiberi, il migliore degli italiani, adesso 6° overall a 4’23” dalla testa subito davanti al connazionale Lorenzo Fortunato, 7° a 5’15”.
Di seguito le classifiche individuali aggiornate del Giro d’Italia 2024: generale, a punti, scalatori, giovani.
CLASSIFICHE GIRO D’ITALIA 2024 (dopo l’ottava tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 20 26″ 28:14:42
2 2 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 12″ 2:40
3 3 – THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 7″ 2:58
4 4 – O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4″ 3:39
5 7 ▲2 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1″ 4:02
6 8 ▲2 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 4:23
7 10 ▲3 FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 5:15
8 12 ▲4 RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 5:28
9 11 ▲2 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 5:30
10 13 ▲3 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 5:53
11 6 ▼5 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 6:20
12 17 ▲5 STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6:21
13 18 ▲5 BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:34
14 9 ▼5 ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 7:12
15 23 ▲8 POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 7:37
16 14 ▼2 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 3″ 7:51
17 16 ▼1 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 2″ 8:25
18 22 ▲4 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 9:29
19 15 ▼4 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 9:41
20 21 ▲1 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 10:42
21 28 ▲7 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 13:53
22 30 ▲8 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 15:47
23 19 ▼4 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:09
24 25 ▲1 COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 16:43
25 27 ▲2 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 5″ 18:03
26 31 ▲5 RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18:43
27 38 ▲11 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 1″ 19:38
28 24 ▼4 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 20:07
29 20 ▼9 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 21:04
30 39 ▲9 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3″ 23:17
31 26 ▼5 CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 2″ 24:03
32 5 ▼27 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 8″ 24:09
33 42 ▲9 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 7″ 27:04
34 34 – QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 30:13
35 29 ▼6 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 11″ 30:30
36 44 ▲8 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 3″ 30:56
37 35 ▼2 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 31:07
38 36 ▼2 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 31:12
39 41 ▲2 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 8″ 31:29
40 37 ▼3 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 31:53
41 40 ▼1 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 32:46
42 43 ▲1 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 33:18
43 50 ▲7 VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 33:20
44 48 ▲4 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 33:46
45 56 ▲11 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 34:55
46 45 ▼1 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 36:20
47 61 ▲14 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 36:23
48 62 ▲14 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 2″ 36:26
49 52 ▲3 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 39:06
50 51 ▲1 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 40:02
51 54 ▲3 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 41:02
52 47 ▼5 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 41:11
53 55 ▲2 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 41:25
54 49 ▼5 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 42:44
55 63 ▲8 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 42:48
56 60 ▲4 STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 43:00
57 59 ▲2 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 44:04
58 57 ▼1 BARTA Will Movistar Team 44:56
59 64 ▲5 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 45:47
60 66 ▲6 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 46:39
61 67 ▲6 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 48:14
62 68 ▲6 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 13″ 50:21
63 84 ▲21 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 2″ ,,
64 85 ▲21 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 53:59
65 58 ▼7 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 54:04
66 81 ▲15 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 54:37
67 79 ▲12 DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 59:02
68 75 ▲7 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 1:00:20
69 101 ▲32 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 1:00:48
70 89 ▲19 COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty 1:02:28
71 70 ▼1 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:03:53
72 92 ▲20 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:04:06
73 76 ▲3 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1:04:21
74 88 ▲14 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 1:06:00
75 104 ▲29 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 4″ 1:06:38
76 105 ▲29 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ 1:06:48
77 97 ▲20 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 1:06:51
78 90 ▲12 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 1:07:02
79 95 ▲16 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 1:07:13
80 74 ▼6 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 1:09:28
81 110 ▲29 OLDANI Stefano Cofidis 1:10:48
82 86 ▲4 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:11:42
83 106 ▲23 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates 1:11:47
84 109 ▲25 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 1:11:51
85 123 ▲38 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 1:15:08
86 126 ▲40 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 1:15:33
87 96 ▲9 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 1:16:34
88 98 ▲10 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 1:17:52
89 99 ▲10 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 1:19:26
90 102 ▲12 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 1:20:38
91 108 ▲17 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 7″ 1:21:16
92 112 ▲20 BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:23:40
93 131 ▲38 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 1:24:49
94 117 ▲23 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty 1:24:58
95 124 ▲29 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:27:07
96 127 ▲31 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 1:27:56
97 161 ▲64 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:28:15
98 162 ▲64 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 1:28:39
99 163 ▲64 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:29:05
100 150 ▲50 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:35:54
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA CICLAMINO)
1 MILAN Jonathan 134 Lidl – Trek
2 GROVES Kaden 97 Alpecin – Deceuninck
3 MERLIER Tim 89 Soudal Quick-Step
4 KOOIJ Olav 61 Team Visma | Lease a Bike
5 POGAČAR Tadej 57 UAE Team Emirates
6 THOMAS Benjamin 56 Cofidis
7 FIORELLI Filippo 54 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
8 PIETROBON Andrea 48 Team Polti Kometa
9 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan 40 INEOS Grenadiers
10 VALGREN Michael 40 EF Education – EasyPost
11 BAUHAUS Phil 37 Bahrain – Victorious
12 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo 34 Movistar Team
13 CALMEJANE Lilian 34 Intermarché – Wanty
14 PLAPP Luke 33 Team Jayco AlUla
15 ALAPHILIPPE Julian 33 Soudal Quick-Step
16 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe 29 BORA – hansgrohe
17 MARCELLUSI Martin 27 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
18 PALENI Enzo 26 Groupama – FDJ
19 MUÑOZ Francisco 24 Team Polti Kometa
20 SCHACHMANN Maximilian 24 BORA – hansgrohe
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI (MAGLIA AZZURRA)
1 POGAČAR Tadej 104 UAE Team Emirates
2 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe 52 BORA – hansgrohe
3 GESCHKE Simon 36 Cofidis
4 CALMEJANE Lilian 32 Intermarché – Wanty
5 THOMAS Geraint 22 INEOS Grenadiers
6 PICCOLO Andrea 18 EF Education – EasyPost
7 O’CONNOR Ben 17 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
8 STEINHAUSER Georg 12 EF Education – EasyPost
9 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel 11 Lidl – Trek
10 FIORELLI Filippo 10 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
11 TIBERI Antonio 9 Bahrain – Victorious
12 FORTUNATO Lorenzo 9 Astana Qazaqstan Team
13 PELLIZZARI Giulio 8 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
14 MARCELLUSI Martin 8 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
15 BARDET Romain 6 Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
16 ALEOTTI Giovanni 6 BORA – hansgrohe
17 SCARONI Christian 6 Astana Qazaqstan Team
18 RUBIO Einer 5 Movistar Team
19 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin 5 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
20 ALAPHILIPPE Julian 4 Soudal Quick-Step
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian 28:18:44 Team Visma | Lease a Bike
2 TIBERI Antonio 0:21 Bahrain – Victorious
3 ARENSMAN Thymen 1:28 INEOS Grenadiers
4 BAUDIN Alex 2:32 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
5 ZANA Filippo 3:10 Team Jayco AlUla
6 STEINHAUSER Georg 4:23 EF Education – EasyPost
7 PIGANZOLI Davide 5:27 Team Polti Kometa
8 ALEOTTI Giovanni 9:51 BORA – hansgrohe
9 VANSEVENANT Mauri 17:02 Soudal Quick-Step
10 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin 19:15 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
11 PLAPP Luke 20:07 Team Jayco AlUla
12 SHEFFIELD Magnus 27:10 INEOS Grenadiers
13 VERMAERKE Kevin 28:44 Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
14 ZAMBANINI Edoardo 29:44 Bahrain – Victorious
15 PELLIZZARI Giulio 32:21 VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè
16 VERRE Alessandro 38:42 Arkéa – B&B Hotels
17 MULUBRHAN Henok 38:46 Astana Qazaqstan Team
18 FRIGO Marco 42:37 Israel – Premier Tech
19 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo 46:19 Movistar Team
20 CHAMPION Thomas 49:57 Cofidis