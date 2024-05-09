Classifica Giro d’Italia 2024: Pogacar in rosa prima della cronometro, Tiberi guadagna posizioni

Tadej Pogacar si conferma in testa alla classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024 al termine della sesta tappa. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha conservato la maglia rosa guadagnata domenica pomeriggio e ha difeso il simbolo del primato in occasione della frazione che presentava 12 km di sterrato in Toscana, oltre a un durissimo strappo al 20% nel finale.

L’alfiere della UAE Emirates ha ben controllato la situazione, dando l’impressione di essere l’assoluto padrone della Corsa Rosa. Il balcanico svetta al comando della graduatoria con 46 secondi di vantaggio sul britannico Geraint THomas e 47” sullo spagnolo Daniel Martinez. Lorenzo Fortunato conserva la sesta piazza a 1’07” dalla vetta.

Di seguito la classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024 al termine della sesta tappa. Si proseguirà domani (venerdì 10 maggio) con la settima frazione, ovvero l’intensa cronometro individuale di 40,6 km da Foligno a Perugia che precederà l’arrivo in salita di sabato a Prati di Tivo.

CLASSIFICA GIRO D’ITALIA 2024 (dopo la sesta tappa)

1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 20 16″ 19:19:15

2 2 – THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 7″ 0:46

3 3 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 6″ 0:47

4 4 – UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1″ 0:55

5 5 – RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 0:56

6 6 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:07

7 7 – LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 1:11

8 8 – HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 1:13

9 9 – LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:26

10 10 – CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost ,,

11 – O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,

12 12 – STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:33

13 13 – BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:40

14 14 – VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1:44

15 21 ▲6 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 8″ 1:57

16 17 ▲1 ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 2:07

17 18 ▲1 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 2:09

18 20 ▲2 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 2:33

19 19 – POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,

20 22 ▲2 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 2:49

21 23 ▲2 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 2:50

22 24 ▲2 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:00

23 15 ▼8 CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 2″ 3:05

24 25 ▲1 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 3:06

25 26 ▲1 COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 3:27

26 28 ▲2 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 4:09

27 34 ▲7 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 5″ 6:53

28 31 ▲3 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 7:24

29 37 ▲8 RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:02

30 39 ▲9 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 11″ 8:07

31 41 ▲10 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost 5″ 9:33

32 40 ▲8 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ 3″ 9:36

33 43 ▲10 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 10:16

34 32 ▼2 QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 11:53

35 47 ▲12 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 12:19

36 48 ▲12 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 12:44

37 52 ▲15 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 13:56

38 35 ▼3 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 14:12

39 53 ▲14 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 8″ 14:48

40 56 ▲16 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:23

41 54 ▲13 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 15:48

42 55 ▲13 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 16:05

43 58 ▲15 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 16:39

44 16 ▼28 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 3″ 17:08

45 51 ▲6 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 17:39

46 42 ▼4 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 18:10

47 29 ▼18 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 18:45

48 61 ▲13 VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 18:50

49 30 ▼19 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 7″ 19:18

50 45 ▼5 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 19:22

51 33 ▼18 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 19:53

52 49 ▼3 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 21:27

53 62 ▲9 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 21:34

54 67 ▲13 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 21:39

55 68 ▲13 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 21:52

56 66 ▲10 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 22:26

57 69 ▲12 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 22:29

58 36 ▼22 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 22:46

59 65 ▲6 STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 22:49

60 70 ▲10 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 23:04

61 38 ▼23 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 23:45

62 44 ▼18 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 23:50

63 57 ▼6 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 24:35

64 46 ▼18 BARTA Will Movistar Team 24:43

65 60 ▼5 TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 26:18

66 50 ▼16 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 26:41

67 86 ▲19 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 13″ 26:42

68 81 ▲13 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 28:37

69 89 ▲20 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 31:57

70 84 ▲14 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ 32:25

71 63 ▼8 THOMAS Benjamin Cofidis 14″ 32:49

72 79 ▲7 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 33:11

73 97 ▲24 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 33:28

74 77 ▲3 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 35:55

75 71 ▼4 BAIS Davide Team Polti Kometa 1″ 36:41

76 59 ▼17 FABBRO Matteo Team Polti Kometa 37:40

77 91 ▲14 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious 37:58

78 73 ▼5 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 38:01

79 96 ▲17 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 2″ 38:13

80 75 ▼5 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 39:03

81 76 ▼5 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 39:04

82 80 ▼2 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 39:38

83 82 ▼1 MAYRHOFER Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 40:03

84 64 ▼20 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 40:06

85 93 ▲8 COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty ,,

86 85 ▼1 DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 40:10

87 136 ▲49 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 40:13

88 87 ▼1 VERNON Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 40:37

89 74 ▼15 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 40:50

90 134 ▲44 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 41:10

91 83 ▼8 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates ,,

92 88 ▼4 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 41:28

93 72 ▼21 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 41:39

94 78 ▼16 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 42:12

95 120 ▲25 KIELICH Timo Alpecin – Deceuninck 42:20

96 90 ▼6 BIERMANS Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 42:21

97 92 ▼5 KOCH Jonas BORA – hansgrohe 44:11

98 95 ▼3 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 45:39

99 99 – SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ 46:42

100 100 – GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 46:56

101 101 – BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 47:02

102 103 ▲1 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates 47:35

103 94 ▼9 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 47:36

104 119 ▲15 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team 47:37

105 104 ▼1 OLDANI Stefano Cofidis 47:42

106 105 ▼1 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe ,,

107 157 ▲50 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio Alpecin – Deceuninck 47:47

108 122 ▲14 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 4″ 47:58

109 123 ▲14 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 7″ 48:05

110 125 ▲15 EWAN Caleb Team Jayco AlUla 48:09

111 108 ▼3 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 48:51

112 111 ▼1 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 49:40

113 102 ▼11 MUÑOZ Francisco Team Polti Kometa 5″ 50:13

114 148 ▲34 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 50:59

115 114 ▼1 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 19″ 51:51

116 115 ▼1 THEUNS Edward Lidl – Trek ,,

117 117 – BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 52:03

118 118 – HOFSTETTER Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 52:10

119 124 ▲5 KOOIJ Olav Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52:42

120 126 ▲6 DAINESE Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

121 130 ▲9 CONSONNI Simone Lidl – Trek 52:45

122 133 ▲11 KRIEGER Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 53:10

123 98 ▼25 MIHKELS Madis Intermarché – Wanty 53:34

124 140 ▲16 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 54:09

125 141 ▲16 ZANONCELLO Enrico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè -60″ 54:17

126 106 ▼20 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 54:43

127 144 ▲17 MILESI Lorenzo Movistar Team ,,

128 145 ▲17 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 54:52

129 147 ▲18 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty 55:00

130 149 ▲19 KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 55:42

131 109 ▼22 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti Kometa 55:52

132 110 ▼22 PIETROBON Andrea Team Polti Kometa 7″ 56:20

133 127 ▼6 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Cofidis 57:07

134 112 ▼22 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 57:40

135 113 ▼22 BARRÉ Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 57:41

136 116 ▼20 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 59:00

137 121 ▼16 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 12″ 59:30

138 128 ▼10 FROIDEVAUX Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team 59:42

139 129 ▼10 LAMPERTI Luke Soudal Quick-Step ,,

140 158 ▲18 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 59:52

141 131 ▼10 CIMOLAI Davide Movistar Team 59:55

142 132 ▼10 VAN LERBERGHE Bert Soudal Quick-Step -20″ 1:00:02

143 159 ▲16 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek 1:00:08

144 135 ▼9 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 1:00:17

145 150 ▲5 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike -20″ 1:00:34

146 137 ▼9 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla 1:00:52

147 138 ▼9 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas Cofidis ,,

148 139 ▼9 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 1:01:06

149 142 ▼7 GRONDIN Donavan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:01:19

150 143 ▼7 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:01:33

151 146 ▼5 TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 1:01:56

152 151 ▼1 HEPBURN Michael Team Jayco AlUla 1:03:15

153 152 ▼1 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE Team Emirates 1:03:32

154 153 ▼1 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ 1:03:50

155 154 ▼1 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:03:52

156 155 ▼1 OLIVEIRA Rui UAE Team Emirates 1:04:13

157 165 ▲8 RIOU Alan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:04:46

158 156 ▼2 DEKKER David Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:04:51

159 166 ▲7 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:06:14

160 160 – CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 1:07:11

161 161 – DAVY Clément Groupama – FDJ -60″ 1:07:29

162 162 – ČERNÝ Josef Soudal Quick-Step 1:08:02

163 163 – JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:09:36

164 167 ▲3 MULLEN Ryan BORA – hansgrohe 1:13:08

165 168 ▲3 VAN DEN BERG Julius Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:17:07