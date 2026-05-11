NASCAR, Shane van Gisbergen non sbaglia a Watkins Glen

Shane van Gisbergen si conferma imbattibile a Watkins Glen nella NASCAR Cup Series. Il neozelandese rispetta il pronostico della vigilia dominando la scena dal primo all’ultimo giro, semplicemente superiore alla concorrenza grazie anche ad una strategia alternativa.

La superiorità della Chevy Camaro #97 Trackhouse Racing è stata disarmante durante l’intera competizione. L’ex stella del Repco Supercars Championship ha gestito alla perfezione le gomme, abile nel finale a superare uno dopo l’altro i rivali senza il minimo problema.

‘SVG’ ottiene il 7mo successo in carriera nella NASCAR Cup Series e diventa il pilota non statunitense con più gioie nella serie. Il #97, già a segno in carriera nella storica location che in passato ha ospitato anche la F1, ha preceduto all’arrivo Michael McDowell (Spire Motorsport Chevy #71), Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #54), Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing #20) e Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing Toyota #45).

L’All-Star Race di settimana prossima mette in pausa il calendario della NASCAR Cup Series. La regular season riprenderà dopo la sfida di Dover dell’imminente weekend con al tradizionale ‘Coca-Cola 600’.

CLASSIFICA NASCAR CUP SERIES GLEN

97 RUN Shane Van Gisbergen Chv 100 1:16.109 115.886 1:12.987 120.843 3

71 RUN Michael McDowell Chv 100 7.288 7.288 1:16.102 115.897 1:13.355 120.237 4

54 RUN Ty Gibbs Tyt 100 16.531 9.243 1:17.081 114.425 1:13.481 120.031 3

19 RUN Chase Briscoe Tyt 100 19.253 2.722 1:18.492 112.368 1:13.530 119.951 3

45 RUN Tyler Reddick Tyt 100 19.372 0.119 1:15.835 116.305 1:13.503 119.995 3

3 RUN Austin Dillon Chv 100 20.941 1.569 1:17.827 113.328 1:13.580 119.87 3

16 RUN AJ Allmendinger Chv 100 21.518 0.577 1:15.985 116.076 1:13.132 120.604 4

8 RUN Kyle Busch Chv 100 22.302 0.784 1:20.626 109.394 1:13.408 120.15 3

2 RUN Austin Cindric Frd 100 22.421 0.119 1:16.385 115.468 1:13.763 119.572 3

42 RUN John Hunter Nemechek Tyt 100 25.438 3.017 1:15.918 116.178 1:13.337 120.267 3

12 RUN Ryan Blaney Frd 100 25.641 0.203 1:15.282 117.159 1:13.595 119.845 4

17 RUN Chris Buescher Frd 100 30.506 4.865 1:16.826 114.805 1:13.221 120.457 3

7 RUN Daniel Suarez Chv 100 30.901 0.395 1:15.582 116.694 1:13.588 119.856 3

60 RUN Ryan Preece Frd 100 32.096 1.195 1:15.999 116.054 1:13.617 119.809 4

41 RUN Cole Custer Chv 100 32.924 0.828 1:15.372 117.02 1:13.679 119.708 4

11 RUN Denny Hamlin Tyt 100 34.645 1.721 1:17.464 113.859 1:13.803 119.507 3

34 RUN Todd Gilliland Frd 100 36.364 1.719 1:15.061 117.504 1:13.528 119.954 5

38 RUN Zane Smith Frd 100 36.599 0.235 1:16.014 116.031 1:13.803 119.507 4

43 RUN Erik Jones Tyt 100 37.776 1.177 1:17.323 114.067 1:13.951 119.268 4

88 RUN Connor Zilisch Chv 100 42.011 4.235 1:13.476 120.039 1:12.541 121.586 4

20 RUN Christopher Bell Tyt 100 43.433 1.422 1:16.088 115.918 1:13.277 120.365