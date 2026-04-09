Pentathlon
Pentathlon, nessun italiano in semifinale nella tappa di World Cup a Il Cairo
Seconda giornata della tappa de Il Cairo (Egitto) della World Cup 2026 di pentathlon moderno. Oggi il programma prevedeva le qualificazioni della gara maschile con ben cinque italiani ai nastri di partenza. Purtroppo, però, nessuno dei nostri portacolori ha staccato il pass per la semifinale.
Nel Gruppo A la migliore prestazione porta la firma di Valentin Belaud con 1592 punti contro i 1585 dell’egiziano Moutaz Mohamed, quindi terzo il magiaro Csaba Bohm, mentre è quarto l’egiziano Moustafa Abouamer con 1560. Quinta posizione per il francese Mathis Rochat con 1559, quindi in sesta il suo connazionale Jean-Baptiste Mourcia con 1559. Si ferma in 14a posizione il nostro Matteo Bovenzi con 1536 punti, mentre in 18a troviamo Giorgio Micheli con 1525.
Nel Gruppo B doppietta egiziana con Mohanad Shaban in vetta con 1562 punti contro i 1560 del connazionale Mohamed Hassan. Terza posizione per il francese Florent Schoen con 1559, quindi quarto il ceco Matej Lukes con 1557, mentre è quinto il magiaro Mihaly Koleszar con 1557. Non va oltre la 23a posizione il nostro Denis Agavriloaie con 1518 punti, davanti ad Emanuele Tromboni con 1513.
Nel Gruppo C, invece, prima posizione per il francese Diego Lavillat con 1575 punti davanti all’egiziano Mohamed El Ashqar con 1573, mentre è terzo l’ucraino Yury Kovalchuk con 1561. Quarta posizione per l’atleta indipendente Uladzislau Nesterau con 1560 mentre in quinta troviamo il tedesco Marvin Faly Dogue con 1557. Si ferma in 15a piazza con Roberto Micheli con 1533 punti.
Oggi è andato in scena anche il ranking round di scherma in vista della semifinale femminile. Irene Prampolini ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e altrettante sconfitte, mentre Valentina Martinescu ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e 18 ko.
I QUALIFICATI PER LA SEMIFINALE MASCHILE
|1
|Q
|Qualifications A
| BELAUD Valentin
M038104 1992-09-12
|FRA
| 245 (7)
24 V – 12 D
| 311 (17)
00:57.99
| 368 (9)
00:25.95
| 668 (3)
10:32
|1592
|0:00
|2
|Q
|Qualifications A
| MOHAMED Moutaz
M049123 2004-09-20
|EGY
| 220 (16)
19 V – 17 D
| 327 (3)
00:54.75
| 367 (10)
00:26.07
| 671 (1)
10:29
|1585
|0:07
|3
|Q
|Qualifications A
| BOHM Csaba
M044097 2000-07-20
|HUN
| 260 (3)
27 V – 9 D
| 313 (14)
00:57.41
| 350 (25)
00:31.83
| 646 (18)
10:54
|1569
|0:23
|4
|Q
|Qualifications A
| ABOUAMER Moustafa
M056345 2004-01-21
|EGY
| 210 (24)
17 V – 19 D
| 314 (13)
00:57.35
| 380 (1)
00:21.78
| 656 (9)
10:44
|1560
|0:32
|5
|Q
|Qualifications A
| MOURCIA Jean-baptiste
M041731 1999-09-29
|FRA
| 230 (9)
21 V – 15 D
| 303 (26)
00:59.59
| 356 (18)
00:29.70
| 670 (2)
10:30
|1559
|0:33
|6
|Q
|Qualifications A
| ROCHAT Mathis
M052471 2002-01-04
|FRA
| 230 (8)
21 V – 15 D
| 324 (4)
00:55.36
| 375 (2)
00:23.62
| 630 (24)
11:10
|1559
|0:33
|7
|Q
|Qualifications A
| DOKUCHAEV Grigory
M086902 2003-01-27
|ANB
| 265 (2)
28 V – 8 D
| 314 (12)
00:57.29
| 350 (24)
00:31.78
| 629 (25)
11:11
|1558
|0:34
|8
|Q
|Qualifications A
| BERAZAVIK Uladzislau
M049398 2001-03-29
|ANA
| 250 (6)
25 V – 11 D
| 306 (23)
00:58.82
| 360 (16)
00:28.62
| 641 (21)
10:59
|1557
|0:35
|9
|Q
|Qualifications A
| LI Liuchang
M087339 2006-02-17
|CHN
| 220 (11)
19 V – 17 D
| 319 (5)
00:56.21
| 361 (15)
00:28.19
| 652 (11)
10:48
|1552
|0:40
|10
|Q
|Qualifications A
| BROWN Charles
M067062 2003-03-09
|GBR
| 210 (20)
17 V – 19 D
| 319 (7)
00:56.36
| 363 (13)
00:27.45
| 659 (7)
10:41
|1551
|0:41
|11
|Q
|Qualifications A
| UNAL Bugra
M042228 1997-05-06
|TUR
| 250 (5)
25 V – 11 D
| 300 (28)
01:00.05
| 351 (21)
00:31.63
| 650 (13)
10:50
|1551
|0:41
|12
|Q
|Qualifications A
| CHEN Bailiang
M079306 2001-04-01
|CHN
| 195 (30)
14 V – 22 D
| 316 (10)
00:56.85
| 369 (5)
00:25.35
| 661 (6)
10:39
|1541
|0:51
|13
|Q
|Qualifications B
| SHABAN Mohanad
M042104 2000-06-30
|EGY
| 260 (1)
28 V – 9 D
| 321 (1)
00:55.80
| 373 (2)
00:24.30
| 608 (34)
11:32
|1562
|0:00
|14
|Q
|Qualifications B
| HASSAN Mohamed
M049044 2007-04-27
|EGY
| 220 (17)
20 V – 17 D
| 312 (18)
00:57.72
| 363 (11)
00:27.34
| 665 (11)
10:35
|1560
|0:02
|15
|Q
|Qualifications B
| SCHOEN Florent
M075416 2005-02-03
|FRA
| 200 (28)
16 V – 21 D
| 310 (21)
00:58.14
| 362 (13)
00:27.68
| 687 (2)
10:13
|1559
|0:03
|16
|Q
|Qualifications B
| LUKES Matej
M046339 2002-04-12
|CZE
| 210 (21)
18 V – 19 D
| 318 (5)
00:56.42
| 343 (28)
00:34.13
| 686 (3)
10:14
|1557
|0:05
|17
|Q
|Qualifications B
| SYCH Danylo
M046056 2005-01-14
|UKR
| 230 (10)
22 V – 15 D
| 312 (19)
00:57.73
| 353 (19)
00:30.67
| 662 (12)
10:38
|1557
|0:05
|18
|Q
|Qualifications B
| GUTKOWSKI Lukasz
M042148 1998-03-20
|POL
| 245 (3)
25 V – 12 D
| 313 (17)
00:57.40
| 353 (20)
00:30.81
| 646 (18)
10:54
|1557
|0:05
|19
|Q
|Qualifications B
| KOLESZAR Mihaly
M044883 2002-01-16
|HUN
| 240 (5)
24 V – 13 D
| 316 (12)
00:56.92
| 366 (7)
00:26.45
| 635 (25)
11:05
|1557
|0:05
|20
|Q
|Qualifications B
| KHAMTSOU Ivan
M040897 1998-01-21
|ANA
| 240 (7)
24 V – 13 D
| 305 (25)
00:59.13
| 353 (18)
00:30.67
| 658 (13)
10:42
|1556
|0:06
|21
|Q
|Qualifications B
| LUO Shuai
M047293 1997-04-16
|CHN
| 235 (8)
23 V – 14 D
| 307 (23)
00:58.71
| 347 (26)
00:32.73
| 665 (10)
10:35
|1554
|0:08
|22
|Q
|Qualifications B
| MA Yuang
M086775 2006-05-23
|CHN
| 225 (11)
21 V – 16 D
| 321 (3)
00:55.93
| 366 (8)
00:26.51
| 641 (20)
10:59
|1553
|0:09
|23
|Q
|Qualifications B
| ZILLEKENS Christian
M040280 1995-12-27
|GER
| 215 (20)
19 V – 18 D
| 304 (26)
00:59.37
| 363 (12)
00:27.48
| 668 (8)
10:32
|1550
|0:12
|24
|Q
|Qualifications B
| GRYCZ Marek
M040606 1997-09-14
|CZE
| 220 (14)
20 V – 17 D
| 316 (11)
00:56.90
| 360 (15)
00:28.39
| 651 (16)
10:49
|1547
|0:15
|25
|Q
|Qualifications C
| LAVILLAT Diego
M079060 2004-04-16
|FRA
| 235 (8)
23 V – 14 D
| 313 (6)
00:57.40
| 367 (3)
00:26.29
| 660 (11)
10:40
|1575
|0:00
|26
|Q
|Qualifications C
| EL ASHQAR Mohamed
M044334 2002-02-11
|EGY
| 225 (11)
21 V – 16 D
| 329 (1)
00:54.22
| 381 (1)
00:21.60
| 638 (17)
11:02
|1573
|0:02
|27
|Q
|Qualifications C
| KOVALCHUK Yuriy
M044784 2002-01-01
|UKR
| 235 (7)
23 V – 14 D
| 306 (17)
00:58.86
| 359 (13)
00:28.97
| 661 (10)
10:39
|1561
|0:14
|28
|Q
|Qualifications C
| NESTSERAU Uladzislau
M049397 2001-04-26
|ANA
| 260 (1)
28 V – 9 D
| 311 (10)
00:57.96
| 353 (20)
00:30.74
| 636 (19)
11:04
|1560
|0:15
|29
|Q
|Qualifications C
| DOGUE Marvin Faly
M038858 1995-11-01
|GER
| 220 (16)
20 V – 17 D
| 307 (15)
00:58.72
| 354 (16)
00:30.34
| 676 (2)
10:24
|1557
|0:18
|30
|Q
|Qualifications C
| FLEUROT Ugo
M042187 2001-06-23
|FRA
| 250 (4)
26 V – 11 D
| 314 (5)
00:57.20
| 329 (35)
00:38.81
| 662 (9)
10:38
|1555
|0:20
|31
|Q
|Qualifications C
| TUMA Matous
M043814 2001-06-07
|CZE
| 240 (6)
24 V – 13 D
| 306 (19)
00:58.94
| 363 (9)
00:27.62
| 646 (14)
10:54
|1555
|0:20
|32
|Q
|Qualifications C
| SZEP Balazs
M042070 1999-10-18
|HUN
| 210 (22)
18 V – 19 D
| 311 (9)
00:57.96
| 355 (15)
00:30.31
| 675 (3)
10:25
|1551
|0:24
|33
|Q
|Qualifications C
| LEH Tim
M051305 2003-09-27
|GER
| 225 (12)
21 V – 16 D
| 295 (30)
01:01.01
| 366 (4)
00:26.40
| 665 (8)
10:35
|1551
|0:24
|34
|Q
|Qualifications C
| ABDELHAMED Ahmed
M078889 2008-02-27
|EGY
| 250 (3)
26 V – 11 D
| 297 (29)
01:00.66
| 373 (2)
00:24.10
| 630 (21)
11:10
|1550
|0:25
|35
|Q
|Qualifications C
| TARKANYI Zsombor
M061347 2003-04-04
|HUN
| 260 (2)
28 V – 9 D
| 299 (26)
01:00.37
| 362 (11)
00:27.69
| 627 (25)
11:13
|1548
|0:27
|36
|Q
|Qualifications C
| KARACHIN Kirill
M051287 2006-06-13
|ANB
| 210 (24)
18 V – 19 D
| 305 (21)
00:59.19
| 366 (5)
00:26.53
| 666 (6)
10:34
|1547
|0:28