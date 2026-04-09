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Pentathlon

Pentathlon, nessun italiano in semifinale nella tappa di World Cup a Il Cairo

Pubblicato

7 minuti fa

il

Per approfondire:
Roberto Micheli
Roberto Micheli / UIPM World Pentathlon Nuno Gonçalves

Seconda giornata della tappa de Il Cairo (Egitto) della World Cup 2026 di pentathlon moderno. Oggi il programma prevedeva le qualificazioni della gara maschile con ben cinque italiani ai nastri di partenza. Purtroppo, però, nessuno dei nostri portacolori ha staccato il pass per la semifinale.

Nel Gruppo A la migliore prestazione porta la firma di Valentin Belaud con 1592 punti contro i 1585 dell’egiziano Moutaz Mohamed, quindi terzo il magiaro Csaba Bohm, mentre è quarto l’egiziano Moustafa Abouamer con 1560. Quinta posizione per il francese Mathis Rochat con 1559, quindi in sesta il suo connazionale Jean-Baptiste Mourcia con 1559. Si ferma in 14a posizione il nostro Matteo Bovenzi con 1536 punti, mentre in 18a troviamo Giorgio Micheli con 1525.

Nel Gruppo B doppietta egiziana con Mohanad Shaban in vetta con 1562 punti contro i 1560 del connazionale Mohamed Hassan. Terza posizione per il francese Florent Schoen con 1559, quindi quarto il ceco Matej Lukes con 1557, mentre è quinto il magiaro Mihaly Koleszar con 1557. Non va oltre la 23a posizione il nostro Denis Agavriloaie con 1518 punti, davanti ad Emanuele Tromboni con 1513.

Nel Gruppo C, invece, prima posizione per il francese Diego Lavillat con 1575 punti davanti all’egiziano Mohamed El Ashqar con 1573, mentre è terzo l’ucraino Yury Kovalchuk con 1561. Quarta posizione per l’atleta indipendente Uladzislau Nesterau con 1560 mentre in quinta troviamo il tedesco Marvin Faly Dogue con 1557. Si ferma in 15a piazza con Roberto Micheli con 1533 punti.

Oggi è andato in scena anche il ranking round di scherma in vista della semifinale femminile. Irene Prampolini ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e altrettante sconfitte, mentre Valentina Martinescu ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e 18 ko.

I QUALIFICATI PER LA SEMIFINALE MASCHILE

 1  Q  Qualifications A  BELAUD Valentin
M038104  1992-09-12		  FRA  245 (7)
24 V – 12 D		  311 (17)
00:57.99		  368 (9)
00:25.95		  668 (3)
10:32		  1592  0:00  
 2  Q  Qualifications A  MOHAMED Moutaz
M049123  2004-09-20		  EGY  220 (16)
19 V – 17 D		  327 (3)
00:54.75		  367 (10)
00:26.07		  671 (1)
10:29		  1585  0:07  
 3  Q  Qualifications A  BOHM Csaba
M044097  2000-07-20		  HUN  260 (3)
27 V – 9 D		  313 (14)
00:57.41		  350 (25)
00:31.83		  646 (18)
10:54		  1569  0:23  
 4  Q  Qualifications A  ABOUAMER Moustafa
M056345  2004-01-21		  EGY  210 (24)
17 V – 19 D		  314 (13)
00:57.35		  380 (1)
00:21.78		  656 (9)
10:44		  1560  0:32  
 5  Q  Qualifications A  MOURCIA Jean-baptiste
M041731  1999-09-29		  FRA  230 (9)
21 V – 15 D		  303 (26)
00:59.59		  356 (18)
00:29.70		  670 (2)
10:30		  1559  0:33  
 6  Q  Qualifications A  ROCHAT Mathis
M052471  2002-01-04		  FRA  230 (8)
21 V – 15 D		  324 (4)
00:55.36		  375 (2)
00:23.62		  630 (24)
11:10		  1559  0:33  
 7  Q  Qualifications A  DOKUCHAEV Grigory
M086902  2003-01-27		  ANB  265 (2)
28 V – 8 D		  314 (12)
00:57.29		  350 (24)
00:31.78		  629 (25)
11:11		  1558  0:34  
 8  Q  Qualifications A  BERAZAVIK Uladzislau
M049398  2001-03-29		  ANA  250 (6)
25 V – 11 D		  306 (23)
00:58.82		  360 (16)
00:28.62		  641 (21)
10:59		  1557  0:35  
 9  Q  Qualifications A  LI Liuchang
M087339  2006-02-17		  CHN  220 (11)
19 V – 17 D		  319 (5)
00:56.21		  361 (15)
00:28.19		  652 (11)
10:48		  1552  0:40  
 10  Q  Qualifications A  BROWN Charles
M067062  2003-03-09		  GBR  210 (20)
17 V – 19 D		  319 (7)
00:56.36		  363 (13)
00:27.45		  659 (7)
10:41		  1551  0:41  
 11  Q  Qualifications A  UNAL Bugra
M042228  1997-05-06		  TUR  250 (5)
25 V – 11 D		  300 (28)
01:00.05		  351 (21)
00:31.63		  650 (13)
10:50		  1551  0:41  
 12  Q  Qualifications A  CHEN Bailiang
M079306  2001-04-01		  CHN  195 (30)
14 V – 22 D		  316 (10)
00:56.85		  369 (5)
00:25.35		  661 (6)
10:39		  1541  0:51  
 13  Q  Qualifications B  SHABAN Mohanad
M042104  2000-06-30		  EGY  260 (1)
28 V – 9 D		  321 (1)
00:55.80		  373 (2)
00:24.30		  608 (34)
11:32		  1562  0:00  
 14  Q  Qualifications B  HASSAN Mohamed
M049044  2007-04-27		  EGY  220 (17)
20 V – 17 D		  312 (18)
00:57.72		  363 (11)
00:27.34		  665 (11)
10:35		  1560  0:02  
 15  Q  Qualifications B  SCHOEN Florent
M075416  2005-02-03		  FRA  200 (28)
16 V – 21 D		  310 (21)
00:58.14		  362 (13)
00:27.68		  687 (2)
10:13		  1559  0:03  
 16  Q  Qualifications B  LUKES Matej
M046339  2002-04-12		  CZE  210 (21)
18 V – 19 D		  318 (5)
00:56.42		  343 (28)
00:34.13		  686 (3)
10:14		  1557  0:05  
 17  Q  Qualifications B  SYCH Danylo
M046056  2005-01-14		  UKR  230 (10)
22 V – 15 D		  312 (19)
00:57.73		  353 (19)
00:30.67		  662 (12)
10:38		  1557  0:05  
 18  Q  Qualifications B  GUTKOWSKI Lukasz
M042148  1998-03-20		  POL  245 (3)
25 V – 12 D		  313 (17)
00:57.40		  353 (20)
00:30.81		  646 (18)
10:54		  1557  0:05  
 19  Q  Qualifications B  KOLESZAR Mihaly
M044883  2002-01-16		  HUN  240 (5)
24 V – 13 D		  316 (12)
00:56.92		  366 (7)
00:26.45		  635 (25)
11:05		  1557  0:05  
 20  Q  Qualifications B  KHAMTSOU Ivan
M040897  1998-01-21		  ANA  240 (7)
24 V – 13 D		  305 (25)
00:59.13		  353 (18)
00:30.67		  658 (13)
10:42		  1556  0:06  
 21  Q  Qualifications B  LUO Shuai
M047293  1997-04-16		  CHN  235 (8)
23 V – 14 D		  307 (23)
00:58.71		  347 (26)
00:32.73		  665 (10)
10:35		  1554  0:08  
 22  Q  Qualifications B  MA Yuang
M086775  2006-05-23		  CHN  225 (11)
21 V – 16 D		  321 (3)
00:55.93		  366 (8)
00:26.51		  641 (20)
10:59		  1553  0:09  
 23  Q  Qualifications B  ZILLEKENS Christian
M040280  1995-12-27		  GER  215 (20)
19 V – 18 D		  304 (26)
00:59.37		  363 (12)
00:27.48		  668 (8)
10:32		  1550  0:12  
 24  Q  Qualifications B  GRYCZ Marek
M040606  1997-09-14		  CZE  220 (14)
20 V – 17 D		  316 (11)
00:56.90		  360 (15)
00:28.39		  651 (16)
10:49		  1547  0:15  
 25  Q  Qualifications C  LAVILLAT Diego
M079060  2004-04-16		  FRA  235 (8)
23 V – 14 D		  313 (6)
00:57.40		  367 (3)
00:26.29		  660 (11)
10:40		  1575  0:00  
 26  Q  Qualifications C  EL ASHQAR Mohamed
M044334  2002-02-11		  EGY  225 (11)
21 V – 16 D		  329 (1)
00:54.22		  381 (1)
00:21.60		  638 (17)
11:02		  1573  0:02  
 27  Q  Qualifications C  KOVALCHUK Yuriy
M044784  2002-01-01		  UKR  235 (7)
23 V – 14 D		  306 (17)
00:58.86		  359 (13)
00:28.97		  661 (10)
10:39		  1561  0:14  
 28  Q  Qualifications C  NESTSERAU Uladzislau
M049397  2001-04-26		  ANA  260 (1)
28 V – 9 D		  311 (10)
00:57.96		  353 (20)
00:30.74		  636 (19)
11:04		  1560  0:15  
 29  Q  Qualifications C  DOGUE Marvin Faly
M038858  1995-11-01		  GER  220 (16)
20 V – 17 D		  307 (15)
00:58.72		  354 (16)
00:30.34		  676 (2)
10:24		  1557  0:18  
 30  Q  Qualifications C  FLEUROT Ugo
M042187  2001-06-23		  FRA  250 (4)
26 V – 11 D		  314 (5)
00:57.20		  329 (35)
00:38.81		  662 (9)
10:38		  1555  0:20  
 31  Q  Qualifications C  TUMA Matous
M043814  2001-06-07		  CZE  240 (6)
24 V – 13 D		  306 (19)
00:58.94		  363 (9)
00:27.62		  646 (14)
10:54		  1555  0:20  
 32  Q  Qualifications C  SZEP Balazs
M042070  1999-10-18		  HUN  210 (22)
18 V – 19 D		  311 (9)
00:57.96		  355 (15)
00:30.31		  675 (3)
10:25		  1551  0:24  
 33  Q  Qualifications C  LEH Tim
M051305  2003-09-27		  GER  225 (12)
21 V – 16 D		  295 (30)
01:01.01		  366 (4)
00:26.40		  665 (8)
10:35		  1551  0:24  
 34  Q  Qualifications C  ABDELHAMED Ahmed
M078889  2008-02-27		  EGY  250 (3)
26 V – 11 D		  297 (29)
01:00.66		  373 (2)
00:24.10		  630 (21)
11:10		  1550  0:25  
 35  Q  Qualifications C  TARKANYI Zsombor
M061347  2003-04-04		  HUN  260 (2)
28 V – 9 D		  299 (26)
01:00.37		  362 (11)
00:27.69		  627 (25)
11:13		  1548  0:27  
 36  Q  Qualifications C  KARACHIN Kirill
M051287  2006-06-13		  ANB  210 (24)
18 V – 19 D		  305 (21)
00:59.19		  366 (5)
00:26.53		  666 (6)
10:34		  1547  0:28
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