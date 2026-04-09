Pentathlon, nessun italiano in semifinale nella tappa di World Cup a Il Cairo

Seconda giornata della tappa de Il Cairo (Egitto) della World Cup 2026 di pentathlon moderno. Oggi il programma prevedeva le qualificazioni della gara maschile con ben cinque italiani ai nastri di partenza. Purtroppo, però, nessuno dei nostri portacolori ha staccato il pass per la semifinale.

Nel Gruppo A la migliore prestazione porta la firma di Valentin Belaud con 1592 punti contro i 1585 dell’egiziano Moutaz Mohamed, quindi terzo il magiaro Csaba Bohm, mentre è quarto l’egiziano Moustafa Abouamer con 1560. Quinta posizione per il francese Mathis Rochat con 1559, quindi in sesta il suo connazionale Jean-Baptiste Mourcia con 1559. Si ferma in 14a posizione il nostro Matteo Bovenzi con 1536 punti, mentre in 18a troviamo Giorgio Micheli con 1525.

Nel Gruppo B doppietta egiziana con Mohanad Shaban in vetta con 1562 punti contro i 1560 del connazionale Mohamed Hassan. Terza posizione per il francese Florent Schoen con 1559, quindi quarto il ceco Matej Lukes con 1557, mentre è quinto il magiaro Mihaly Koleszar con 1557. Non va oltre la 23a posizione il nostro Denis Agavriloaie con 1518 punti, davanti ad Emanuele Tromboni con 1513.

Nel Gruppo C, invece, prima posizione per il francese Diego Lavillat con 1575 punti davanti all’egiziano Mohamed El Ashqar con 1573, mentre è terzo l’ucraino Yury Kovalchuk con 1561. Quarta posizione per l’atleta indipendente Uladzislau Nesterau con 1560 mentre in quinta troviamo il tedesco Marvin Faly Dogue con 1557. Si ferma in 15a piazza con Roberto Micheli con 1533 punti.

Oggi è andato in scena anche il ranking round di scherma in vista della semifinale femminile. Irene Prampolini ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e altrettante sconfitte, mentre Valentina Martinescu ha chiuso con 17 vittorie e 18 ko.

I QUALIFICATI PER LA SEMIFINALE MASCHILE