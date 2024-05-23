Classifica Giro d’Italia 2024: Pogacar ha quasi 8 minuti sul 2°, Tiberi saldamente in top5

Tadej Pogacar resta saldamente al comando della classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024. La diciottesima tappa, con l’arrivo in volata a Padova, non ha rimescolato le carte per quanto riguarda le posizioni che contano in graduatoria e così il capitano della UAE Emirates indossa con agio la maglia rosa di leader della graduatoria. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha un vantaggio siderale sui più immediati inseguitori: 7’42” sul colombiano Daniel Martinez e 8’04” sul britannico Geraint Thomas.

Il nostro Antonio Tiberi è eccellente quinto a 10’29” dalla vetta, in scia all’australiano Ben O’Connor (quarto a 9’47”) e davanti all’olandese Thymen Arensman (sesto a 11’10”). Filippo Zana nono, Lorenzo Fortunato undicesimo, Davide Piganzoli 13mo. Di seguito la classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024 al termine della diciottesima tappa. Domani (venerdì 24 maggio) è prevista un’insidiosa frazione di 157 km da Mortegliano a Sappada, preludio al durissimo tappone alpino del Monte Grappa.

CLASSIFICA GIRO D’ITALIA 2024 (dopo la diciottesima tappa)

1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 20 52″ 67:17:02

2 2 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 16″ 7:42

3 3 – THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 9″ 8:04

4 4 – O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4″ 9:47

5 5 – TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 10:29

6 6 – ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 11:10

7 7 – BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 12″ 12:42

8 8 – RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 13:33

9 9 – ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 13:52

10 10 – HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 14:44

11 11 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:37

12 12 – STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 18:27

13 13 – PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 4″ 22:38

14 14 – GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 27:55

15 15 – COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 31:56

16 16 – MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 1″ 33:44

17 17 – PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 13″ 41:12

18 18 – QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 6″ 44:52

19 19 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 3″ 44:55

20 20 – POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 46:25

21 21 – CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 47:58

22 22 – BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 50:43

23 23 – VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 54:06

24 24 – ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 57:53

25 25 – PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 57:54

26 26 – RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:00:54

27 28 ▲1 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 17″ 1:05:58

28 29 ▲1 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:06:00

29 30 ▲1 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 1:12:49

30 31 ▲1 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1:15:45

31 32 ▲1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 1:21:59

32 33 ▲1 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 1:24:13

33 34 ▲1 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 2″ 1:33:10

34 35 ▲1 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 22″ 1:35:18

35 37 ▲2 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 5″ 1:40:15

36 36 – HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:40:39

37 38 ▲1 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 7″ 1:42:24

38 39 ▲1 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:45:05

39 40 ▲1 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9″ 1:52:16

40 41 ▲1 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:54:14

41 42 ▲1 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:54:20

42 43 ▲1 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 3″ 1:55:08

43 44 ▲1 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 1:57:31

44 46 ▲2 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 8″ 1:59:36

45 45 – ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 35″ 1:59:51

46 47 ▲1 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:09:12

47 48 ▲1 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 13″ 2:10:43

48 50 ▲2 BARTA Will Movistar Team 2:15:19

49 51 ▲2 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 2:21:03

50 53 ▲3 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 5″ 2:21:08

51 52 ▲1 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 2:21:17

52 54 ▲2 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 2:21:29

53 49 ▼4 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 6″ 2:21:39

54 55 ▲1 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 2:21:54

55 56 ▲1 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:22:00

56 57 ▲1 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 12″ 2:23:16

57 58 ▲1 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ 2:23:33

58 59 ▲1 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 8″ 2:25:42

59 60 ▲1 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ 3″ 2:26:20

60 61 ▲1 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 3″ 2:26:58

61 62 ▲1 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 2:31:53

62 63 ▲1 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 6″ 2:34:25

63 65 ▲2 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 2:41:16

64 64 – BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 2:43:01

65 66 ▲1 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 2:43:54

66 67 ▲1 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 2:50:06

67 68 ▲1 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 2:51:10

68 69 ▲1 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 2:52:07

69 71 ▲2 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:58:48

70 70 – STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3:00:45

71 74 ▲3 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 3″ 3:03:31

72 73 ▲1 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 3:04:13

73 75 ▲2 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 3:05:39

74 72 ▼2 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 3:05:55

75 76 ▲1 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 14″ 3:07:50

76 78 ▲2 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:09:59

77 77 – TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1″ 3:10:17

78 80 ▲2 BAIS Davide Team Polti Kometa 1″ 3:10:41

79 79 – DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 3:12:43

80 81 ▲1 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:14:14

81 82 ▲1 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 3:18:33

82 83 ▲1 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ 3:19:44

83 85 ▲2 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious 3:21:51

84 86 ▲2 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 18″ 3:23:08

85 88 ▲3 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 3:24:59

86 84 ▼2 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates 3:25:41

87 87 – COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty 3:26:45

88 89 ▲1 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 3:26:56

89 91 ▲2 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:29:29

90 92 ▲2 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 3:30:28

91 90 ▼1 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 3:30:35

92 93 ▲1 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 3:32:26

93 94 ▲1 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:32:30

94 96 ▲2 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 3:35:29

95 97 ▲2 FABBRO Matteo Team Polti Kometa 3:36:25

96 95 ▼1 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 3:37:10

97 100 ▲3 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 3:39:37

98 99 ▲1 BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:39:55

99 102 ▲3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 3:42:01

100 98 ▼2 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost 5″ 3:42:08

101 103 ▲2 KOCH Jonas BORA – hansgrohe 3:42:11

102 104 ▲2 MILESI Lorenzo Movistar Team 3:42:55

103 101 ▼2 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:42:57

104 105 ▲1 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 3:43:49

105 107 ▲2 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:51:28

106 106 – KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3:55:41

107 109 ▲2 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 3:56:19

108 108 – KIELICH Timo Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:57:58

109 110 ▲1 PIETROBON Andrea Team Polti Kometa 22″ 4:02:27

110 111 ▲1 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty 4:03:08

111 113 ▲2 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1″ 4:05:47

112 114 ▲2 TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 5″ 4:07:09

113 115 ▲2 MIHKELS Madis Intermarché – Wanty 4:10:44

114 112 ▼2 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1″ 4:10:52

115 116 ▲1 HEPBURN Michael Team Jayco AlUla 4:11:29

116 117 ▲1 HOFSTETTER Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 4:13:11

117 118 ▲1 DAINESE Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4:15:31

118 119 ▲1 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas Cofidis 4:17:26

119 120 ▲1 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 51″ 4:20:06

120 122 ▲2 GRONDIN Donavan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4:20:49

121 123 ▲2 EWAN Caleb Team Jayco AlUla 4:21:12

122 121 ▼1 LAMPERTI Luke Soudal Quick-Step 4:21:13

123 124 ▲1 THEUNS Edward Lidl – Trek 4:22:03

124 125 ▲1 CONSONNI Simone Lidl – Trek 4:25:39

125 126 ▲1 ZANONCELLO Enrico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè -60″ 4:26:03

126 127 ▲1 OLIVEIRA Rui UAE Team Emirates 4:27:37

127 128 ▲1 MUÑOZ Francisco Team Polti Kometa 5″ 4:28:25

128 130 ▲2 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Cofidis 6″ 4:31:46

129 131 ▲2 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE Team Emirates 4″ 4:31:52

130 129 ▼1 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2″ 4:32:21

131 133 ▲2 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti Kometa 4″ 4:34:52

132 134 ▲2 MULLEN Ryan BORA – hansgrohe 3″ ,,

133 132 ▼1 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek 4:37:46

134 136 ▲2 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla 4:38:05

135 135 – LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 4:38:24

136 137 ▲1 VAN LERBERGHE Bert Soudal Quick-Step -20″ 4:41:31

137 138 ▲1 CIMOLAI Davide Movistar Team 4:42:00

138 139 ▲1 FROIDEVAUX Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4:43:15

139 140 ▲1 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 4:45:05

140 141 ▲1 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 22″ 4:47:25

141 142 ▲1 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ 4:48:19

142 144 ▲2 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 4:50:36

143 143 – ČERNÝ Josef Soudal Quick-Step 4:53:34

144 145 ▲1 RIOU Alan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5:03:39