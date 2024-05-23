Ciclismo
Classifica Giro d’Italia 2024: Pogacar ha quasi 8 minuti sul 2°, Tiberi saldamente in top5
Tadej Pogacar resta saldamente al comando della classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024. La diciottesima tappa, con l’arrivo in volata a Padova, non ha rimescolato le carte per quanto riguarda le posizioni che contano in graduatoria e così il capitano della UAE Emirates indossa con agio la maglia rosa di leader della graduatoria. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha un vantaggio siderale sui più immediati inseguitori: 7’42” sul colombiano Daniel Martinez e 8’04” sul britannico Geraint Thomas.
Il nostro Antonio Tiberi è eccellente quinto a 10’29” dalla vetta, in scia all’australiano Ben O’Connor (quarto a 9’47”) e davanti all’olandese Thymen Arensman (sesto a 11’10”). Filippo Zana nono, Lorenzo Fortunato undicesimo, Davide Piganzoli 13mo. Di seguito la classifica generale del Giro d’Italia 2024 al termine della diciottesima tappa. Domani (venerdì 24 maggio) è prevista un’insidiosa frazione di 157 km da Mortegliano a Sappada, preludio al durissimo tappone alpino del Monte Grappa.
CLASSIFICA GIRO D’ITALIA 2024 (dopo la diciottesima tappa)
1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 20 52″ 67:17:02
2 2 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 16″ 7:42
3 3 – THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 9″ 8:04
4 4 – O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4″ 9:47
5 5 – TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 10:29
6 6 – ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 11:10
7 7 – BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 12″ 12:42
8 8 – RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 13:33
9 9 – ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 13:52
10 10 – HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 14:44
11 11 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:37
12 12 – STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 18:27
13 13 – PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 4″ 22:38
14 14 – GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 27:55
15 15 – COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 31:56
16 16 – MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 1″ 33:44
17 17 – PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 13″ 41:12
18 18 – QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 6″ 44:52
19 19 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 3″ 44:55
20 20 – POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 46:25
21 21 – CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 47:58
22 22 – BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 50:43
23 23 – VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 54:06
24 24 – ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 57:53
25 25 – PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 57:54
26 26 – RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:00:54
27 28 ▲1 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 17″ 1:05:58
28 29 ▲1 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:06:00
29 30 ▲1 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 1:12:49
30 31 ▲1 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1:15:45
31 32 ▲1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 1:21:59
32 33 ▲1 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 1:24:13
33 34 ▲1 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 2″ 1:33:10
34 35 ▲1 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 22″ 1:35:18
35 37 ▲2 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 5″ 1:40:15
36 36 – HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:40:39
37 38 ▲1 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 7″ 1:42:24
38 39 ▲1 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:45:05
39 40 ▲1 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9″ 1:52:16
40 41 ▲1 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:54:14
41 42 ▲1 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:54:20
42 43 ▲1 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 3″ 1:55:08
43 44 ▲1 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 1:57:31
44 46 ▲2 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 8″ 1:59:36
45 45 – ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 35″ 1:59:51
46 47 ▲1 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:09:12
47 48 ▲1 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 13″ 2:10:43
48 50 ▲2 BARTA Will Movistar Team 2:15:19
49 51 ▲2 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 2:21:03
50 53 ▲3 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 5″ 2:21:08
51 52 ▲1 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 2:21:17
52 54 ▲2 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 2:21:29
53 49 ▼4 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 6″ 2:21:39
54 55 ▲1 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 2:21:54
55 56 ▲1 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:22:00
56 57 ▲1 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 12″ 2:23:16
57 58 ▲1 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ 2:23:33
58 59 ▲1 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 8″ 2:25:42
59 60 ▲1 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ 3″ 2:26:20
60 61 ▲1 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 3″ 2:26:58
61 62 ▲1 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 2:31:53
62 63 ▲1 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 6″ 2:34:25
63 65 ▲2 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 2:41:16
64 64 – BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 2:43:01
65 66 ▲1 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 2:43:54
66 67 ▲1 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 2:50:06
67 68 ▲1 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 2:51:10
68 69 ▲1 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 2:52:07
69 71 ▲2 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:58:48
70 70 – STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3:00:45
71 74 ▲3 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 3″ 3:03:31
72 73 ▲1 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 3:04:13
73 75 ▲2 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 3:05:39
74 72 ▼2 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 3:05:55
75 76 ▲1 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 14″ 3:07:50
76 78 ▲2 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:09:59
77 77 – TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1″ 3:10:17
78 80 ▲2 BAIS Davide Team Polti Kometa 1″ 3:10:41
79 79 – DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 3:12:43
80 81 ▲1 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:14:14
81 82 ▲1 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 3:18:33
82 83 ▲1 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ 3:19:44
83 85 ▲2 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious 3:21:51
84 86 ▲2 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 18″ 3:23:08
85 88 ▲3 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 3:24:59
86 84 ▼2 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates 3:25:41
87 87 – COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty 3:26:45
88 89 ▲1 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 3:26:56
89 91 ▲2 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:29:29
90 92 ▲2 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 3:30:28
91 90 ▼1 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 3:30:35
92 93 ▲1 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 3:32:26
93 94 ▲1 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:32:30
94 96 ▲2 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 3:35:29
95 97 ▲2 FABBRO Matteo Team Polti Kometa 3:36:25
96 95 ▼1 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 1″ 3:37:10
97 100 ▲3 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 3:39:37
98 99 ▲1 BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:39:55
99 102 ▲3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 3:42:01
100 98 ▼2 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost 5″ 3:42:08
101 103 ▲2 KOCH Jonas BORA – hansgrohe 3:42:11
102 104 ▲2 MILESI Lorenzo Movistar Team 3:42:55
103 101 ▼2 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:42:57
104 105 ▲1 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 3:43:49
105 107 ▲2 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:51:28
106 106 – KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3:55:41
107 109 ▲2 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 3:56:19
108 108 – KIELICH Timo Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:57:58
109 110 ▲1 PIETROBON Andrea Team Polti Kometa 22″ 4:02:27
110 111 ▲1 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty 4:03:08
111 113 ▲2 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1″ 4:05:47
112 114 ▲2 TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 5″ 4:07:09
113 115 ▲2 MIHKELS Madis Intermarché – Wanty 4:10:44
114 112 ▼2 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1″ 4:10:52
115 116 ▲1 HEPBURN Michael Team Jayco AlUla 4:11:29
116 117 ▲1 HOFSTETTER Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 4:13:11
117 118 ▲1 DAINESE Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4:15:31
118 119 ▲1 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas Cofidis 4:17:26
119 120 ▲1 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 51″ 4:20:06
120 122 ▲2 GRONDIN Donavan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4:20:49
121 123 ▲2 EWAN Caleb Team Jayco AlUla 4:21:12
122 121 ▼1 LAMPERTI Luke Soudal Quick-Step 4:21:13
123 124 ▲1 THEUNS Edward Lidl – Trek 4:22:03
124 125 ▲1 CONSONNI Simone Lidl – Trek 4:25:39
125 126 ▲1 ZANONCELLO Enrico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè -60″ 4:26:03
126 127 ▲1 OLIVEIRA Rui UAE Team Emirates 4:27:37
127 128 ▲1 MUÑOZ Francisco Team Polti Kometa 5″ 4:28:25
128 130 ▲2 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Cofidis 6″ 4:31:46
129 131 ▲2 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE Team Emirates 4″ 4:31:52
130 129 ▼1 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2″ 4:32:21
131 133 ▲2 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti Kometa 4″ 4:34:52
132 134 ▲2 MULLEN Ryan BORA – hansgrohe 3″ ,,
133 132 ▼1 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek 4:37:46
134 136 ▲2 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla 4:38:05
135 135 – LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 4:38:24
136 137 ▲1 VAN LERBERGHE Bert Soudal Quick-Step -20″ 4:41:31
137 138 ▲1 CIMOLAI Davide Movistar Team 4:42:00
138 139 ▲1 FROIDEVAUX Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4:43:15
139 140 ▲1 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 4:45:05
140 141 ▲1 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 22″ 4:47:25
141 142 ▲1 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ 4:48:19
142 144 ▲2 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 4:50:36
143 143 – ČERNÝ Josef Soudal Quick-Step 4:53:34
144 145 ▲1 RIOU Alan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5:03:39