Dove vedere in tv la Champions League: orari partite 25-26 novembre, canali, streaming, guida Sky, Prime e TV8

Manca pochissimo al ritorno della Champions League 2025-2026 che sta per decollare nuovamente con la quinta giornata della “Fase Campionato”: turno che metterà in palio punti pesantissimi per andare a definire una classifica che guarda già verso la fine di questo segmento iniziale della competizione

Gare in agenda fra martedì 25 e mercoledì 26 novembre, con anche le squadre italiane impegnate: impegno interno per il Napoli, contro gli azeri del Qarabag, sfide in trasferta invece per Juventus, Inter e Atalanta, rispettivamente contro i norvegesi del Bodo/Glimt, gli spagnoli dell’Atletico Madrid e i tedeschi dell’Eintracht Francofore.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle diciotto partite valevoli per la quinta giornata della League Phase di Champions League fra tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 25-26 NOVEMBRE

Martedì 25 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Ajax-Benfica – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go e in differita alle 21.30 su CIELO e in streaming su cielotv.it

18.45 Galatasaray-Union SG – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Juventus – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Napoli-Qarabag – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Chelsea-Barcellona – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky G

21.00 Manchester City-Bayer Leverkusen – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Marsiglia-Newcastle – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Slavia Praga-Athletic – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Mercoledì 26 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Copenhagen-Kairat – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Pafos-Monaco – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Inter – Diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Bayern – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSG-Tottenham – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Liverpool-PSV – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Olympiacos-Real Madrid – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Sporting-Bruges – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go