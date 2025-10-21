Dove vedere la Champions League stasera in tv: orari partite 21 ottobre, canali, streaming

La prima parte della terza giornata della League Phase della Champions 2025-2026 è pronta ad andare in scena, con un menù ricco di partite che potrebbe regalare tantissime emozioni agli appassionati di calcio, dopo il fine settimana dedicato ai campionati nazionali.

Dalle 18.45 in poi si comincia, 9 partite in agenda. Occhi puntati, in particolare sulle gare delle italiane, entrambe alle 21.00: due sfide in trasferta, l’Inter volerà in Belgio per sfidare l’Union Saint-Gilloise mentre il Napoli sarà di scena in Olanda contro il PSV di Eindhoven.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di martedì 21 ottobre, valevoli terza giornata della League Phase di Champions League fra tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 21-22 OTTBRE

Martedì 21 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Barcellona-Olympiacos – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Kairat-Pafos – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Union SG-Inter – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSV-Napoli – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Atletico Madrid – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Villarreal-Manchester City – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-PSG – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Newcastle-Benfica – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Copenhagen-Borussia Dortmund – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go