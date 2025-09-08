NASCAR, Hamlin vince e passa il turno. Toyota ancora regina

Due gare e due affermazioni nei Playoffs 2025 della NASCAR Cup Series per Toyota e per Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin svetta di forza al WWT Raceway at Gateway completando davanti al compagno di squadra Chase Briscoe, assoluto dominatore della scena settimana scorsa a Darlington.

Il #11 dello schieramento, al successo per la 59ma volta in carriera, accede automaticamente al Round of 12. Prima gioia per il nativo di Tampa a St. Louis, la quinta da inizio anno dopo aver colto nella giornata di ieri una splendida pole position.

La Toyota #11 è sempre rimasta nella parte alta della classifica. Dopo la due Stage, vinte rispettivamente da Briscoe e da Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing Toyota #23), Hamlin ha controllato la parte finale dell’evento non lasciando nulla ai rivali.

ll già citato Briscoe ottiene il secondo posto all’arrivo precedendo Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #9), William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #24) e Ryan Blaney (Penske Ford #12), abile a recuperare dopo un testacoda nella seconda metà della prova.

Settimana prossima la nigh race di Bristol che eliminerà i primi quattro piloti dai NASCAR Playoffs.

CLASSIFICA NASCAR CUP SERIES GATEWAY

11 RUN Denny Hamlin (P) Tyt 240 33.838 132.987 32.944 136.595 4

19 RUN Chase Briscoe (P) Tyt 240 1.620 1.620 33.749 133.337 32.984 136.43 7

9 RUN Chase Elliott (P) Chv 240 2.236 0.616 33.812 133.089 33.206 135.518 5

12 RUN Ryan Blaney (P) Frd 240 2.748 0.512 33.981 132.427 33.143 135.775 5

22 RUN Joey Logano (P) Frd 240 5.540 2.792 33.935 132.606 33.149 135.751 5

42 RUN John Hunter Nemechek Tyt 240 5.966 0.426 33.870 132.861 33.209 135.505 5

20 RUN Christopher Bell (P) Tyt 240 6.401 0.435 33.853 132.928 33.162 135.697 5

23 RUN Bubba Wallace (P) Tyt 240 8.469 2.068 33.976 132.446 32.981 136.442 6

17 RUN Chris Buescher Frd 240 9.004 0.535 34.177 131.667 33.370 134.852 5

54 RUN Ty Gibbs Tyt 240 10.492 1.488 34.060 132.12 33.069 136.079 5

24 RUN William Byron (P) Chv 240 10.753 0.261 33.978 132.439 33.297 135.147 5

5 RUN Kyle Larson (P) Chv 240 10.775 0.022 33.791 133.172 32.966 136.504 7

60 RUN Ryan Preece Frd 240 12.797 2.022 34.217 131.514 33.444 134.553 6

71 RUN Michael McDowell Chv 240 13.206 0.409 34.176 131.671 33.519 134.252 5

77 RUN Carson Hocevar Chv 240 14.384 1.178 34.070 132.081 33.510 134.288 6

45 RUN Tyler Reddick (P) Tyt 240 14.484 0.100 33.853 132.928 33.176 135.64 7

6 RUN Brad Keselowski Frd 240 14.991 0.507 34.248 131.395 33.462 134.481 5

3 RUN Austin Dillon (P) Chv 240 15.040 0.049 34.183 131.644 33.753 133.321 7

2 RUN Austin Cindric (P) Frd 240 15.238 0.198 34.261 131.345 33.510 134.288 5

47 RUN Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chv 240 16.148 0.910 34.168 131.702 33.715 133.472 6

43 RUN Erik Jones Tyt 240 16.994 0.846 33.910 132.704 33.470 134.449 7

