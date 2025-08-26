Sinner-Kopriva oggi, US Open 2025: orario, tv, partite precedenti, streaming

Inizia il cammino di Jannik Sinner agli US Open 2025 di tennis: il numero 1 del mondo vede partire la propria difesa del titolo oggi, martedì 26 agosto, contro il ceco Vit Kopriva. Si tratta di una prima assoluta sul circuito maggiore, infatti non ci sono precedenti tra i due.

Il match è in programma sull’Arthur Ashe Stadium, il campo principale, e sarà il secondo di giornata: alle ore 17.30 italiane scenderanno in campo la colombiana Emiliana Arango e la polacca Iga Swiatek, testa di serie numero 2 del torneo femminile, ed a seguire toccherà all’azzurro ed al ceco.

Il match degli US Open 2025 di tennis sarà trasmesso in diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Mix (Diretta Tennis), Sky Sport Plus (con Sky Q, Sky Stream e Sky Glass), SuperTennis HD, SuperTennis Plus (con smart tv), mentre la diretta streaming sarà garantita da Sky Go, NOW (in aggiunta si avrà accesso ad Extra Match), SuperTenniX, infine OA Sport vi offrirà la diretta live testuale del match.

CALENDARIO US OPEN 2025

Martedì 26 agosto – Arthur Ashe Stadium

Dalle ore 17.30 italiane

Emiliana Arango (Colombia) – Iga Swiatek (Polonia, 2)

A seguire

Jannik Sinner (Italia, 1) – Vít Kopřiva (Cechia) – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Mix (Diretta Tennis), Sky Sport Plus (con Sky Q, Sky Stream e Sky Glass), SuperTennis HD, SuperTennis Plus (con smart tv)

