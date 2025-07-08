CiclismoStradaTour de France
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan resta in testa alla graduatoria a punti
La quarta tappa dell’edizione numero 112 del Tour de France di ciclismo su strada, la frazione con partenza da Amiens ed arrivo a Rouen, dopo 174.2 km, ha visto primeggiare, tra i 181 corridori ancora in gara, lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), ed è cambiato uno dei leader delle quattro principali graduatorie individuali.
Il neerlandese Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck), infatti, ha mantenuto la Maglia Gialla di leader della classifica generale, mentre quella Bianca, che contraddistingue il primato nella graduatoria riservata ai giovani, è rimasta al transalpino Kévin Vauquelin, della ARKEA-B&B HOTELS. Ha strappato il primato nella classifica degli scalatori, invece, proprio lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), infine l’italiano Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) ha mantenuto la vetta della classifica a punti.
Brutale prova di forza di Tadej Pogacar al Tour de France: attacca in salita, poi batte Van der Poel allo sprint e brinda alle 100 vittorie
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 4A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:46:00
2 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 00
3 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 08
4 1 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 19
5 1 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 26
6 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 48
7 6 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 55
8 7 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 55
9 12 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 58
10 8 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 01:02
11 3 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 01:17
12 1 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:25
13 10 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:27
14 10 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:30
15 8 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 01:41
16 2 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ + 01:49
17 1 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 01:49
18 1 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 01:49
19 1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:49
20 2 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:49
21 7 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies + 02:04
22 3 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 02:05
23 7 Haig Jack Bahrain Victorious + 02:05
24 7 Teuns Dylan Cofidis + 02:05
25 15 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 02:16
26 12 Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:17
27 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 02:20
28 1 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies + 02:20
29 20 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla + 02:36
30 12 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 02:54
31 12 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies + 03:12
32 20 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 03:25
33 1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:56
34 16 Aranburu Alex Cofidis + 04:06
35 6 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost + 04:17
36 20 Meurisse Xandro Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:19
37 22 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 04:54
38 11 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 05:21
39 1 Venturini Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 05:24
40 28 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 05:34
41 19 Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL + 05:52
42 2 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 06:00
43 26 Lutsenko Alexey Israel-Premier Tech + 06:06
44 5 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost + 06:10
45 34 Rodriguez Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 06:59
46 41 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 07:27
47 17 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 07:36
48 37 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team + 07:41
49 4 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 07:44
50 15 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers + 07:57
51 4 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 07:59
52 29 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco-AlUla + 08:03
53 36 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 08:11
54 18 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck + 08:16
55 28 Dunbar Edward Team Jayco-AlUla + 08:33
56 11 Pacher Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 09:18
57 18 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility + 09:29
58 19 Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step + 09:29
59 29 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies + 09:35
60 30 Izagirre Ion Cofidis + 10:07
61 35 Wright Fred Bahrain Victorious + 10:28
62 30 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 10:28
63 30 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 10:28
64 3 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 11:20
65 22 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 11:26
66 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek + 11:31
67 33 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 11:47
68 22 Touzé Damien Cofidis + 11:51
69 46 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 12:19
70 25 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 12:25
71 42 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 12:27
72 2 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers + 12:29
73 25 Skujins Toms Lidl-Trek + 12:50
74 34 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team + 12:58
75 9 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 13:18
76 62 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 13:39
77 1 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck + 14:12
78 6 Louvel Matis Israel-Premier Tech + 14:15
79 26 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team + 14:44
80 7 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 15:00
81 44 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 15:42
82 71 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility + 16:27
83 31 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost + 16:36
84 9 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers + 16:36
85 11 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 16:47
86 76 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team + 16:54
87 35 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 17:08
88 35 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers + 17:08
89 86 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team + 17:10
90 79 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 17:10
91 36 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 17:16
92 1 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 17:21
93 10 Zimmermann Georg Intermarché-Wanty + 17:29
94 49 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost + 17:41
95 44 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies + 18:13
96 18 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility + 18:33
97 43 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team + 18:50
98 43 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 18:50
99 2 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 19:14
100 43 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious + 19:18
101 43 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 19:29
102 19 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis + 19:39
103 52 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché-Wanty + 19:54
104 27 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 19:54
105 53 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 19:54
106 53 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 19:54
107 4 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 20:06
108 46 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 20:14
109 20 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 20:15
110 47 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ + 20:31
111 46 Barthe Cyril Groupama-FDJ + 20:31
112 13 van den Berg Marijn EF Education-EasyPost + 20:34
113 26 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 20:52
114 43 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 20:55
115 33 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 20:55
116 51 Schachmann Max Soudal Quick-Step + 21:07
117 59 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 21:16
118 38 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 21:17
119 18 Van Moer Brent Lotto + 21:23
120 50 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 21:44
121 30 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 21:46
122 24 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 22:00
123 37 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 22:07
124 30 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 22:25
125 21 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 22:25
126 34 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 22:46
127 13 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 23:08
128 31 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL + 23:17
129 35 Cattaneo Mattia Soudal Quick-Step + 23:25
130 28 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 23:30
131 1 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team + 23:46
132 26 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 23:56
133 26 De Buyst Jasper Lotto + 23:56
134 24 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 23:56
135 26 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 23:56
136 24 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 24:08
137 5 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 24:11
138 22 Mohoric Matej Bahrain Victorious + 24:23
139 22 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 24:43
140 22 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 24:55
141 21 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 25:12
142 23 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 25:31
143 2 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 25:49
144 20 Jeannière Emilien Team TotalEnergies + 25:49
145 18 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL + 25:56
146 3 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 26:16
147 21 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility + 26:21
148 20 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech + 26:25
149 7 Sepulveda Eduardo Lotto + 26:43
150 16 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 26:46
151 18 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 26:54
152 27 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 26:55
153 19 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious + 27:00
154 19 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 27:01
155 19 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 27:01
156 16 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 27:04
157 15 van Poppel Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 27:04
158 14 Boivin Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 27:04
159 14 Drizners Jarrad Lotto + 27:04
160 13 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 27:04
161 12 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek + 27:23
162 2 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 27:23
163 13 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step + 27:31
164 18 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team + 27:36
165 17 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 28:01
166 14 Theuns Edward Lidl-Trek + 28:25
167 10 Grignard Sébastien Lotto + 28:35
168 7 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 28:35
169 9 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 28:35
170 5 Gradek Kamil Bahrain Victorious + 28:51
171 1 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 29:48
172 1 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 29:53
173 5 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 30:45
174 2 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 31:01
175 1 Rubio Einer Movistar Team + 31:40
176 1 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 31:43
177 1 Dillier Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 32:53
178 2 Barta William Movistar Team + 32:56
179 2 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team + 33:15
180 9 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 33:19
181 2 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 33:30
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 4A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek 92
2 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty 87
3 1 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 80
4 4 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 80
5 2 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 72
6 1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 57
7 1 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility 46
8 1 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ 43
9 2 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 40
10 3 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ 34
11 10 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 32
12 3 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck 27
13 1 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek 24
14 5 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 22
15 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 20
16 6 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 20
17 12 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20
18 2 Van Moer Brent Lotto 20
19 7 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious 20
20 23 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 17
21 4 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 17
22 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost 17
23 8 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 17
24 30 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG 16
25 8 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16
26 8 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16
27 11 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 16
28 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious 15
29 7 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL 14
30 7 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ 14
31 4 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty 14
32 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies 13
33 9 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 13
34 8 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 12
35 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto 11
36 8 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty 11
37 7 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 10
38 7 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech 10
39 7 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 10
40 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek 8
41 8 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team 8
42 8 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 8
43 6 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG 7
44 8 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers 7
45 7 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 7
46 7 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies 6
47 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
48 8 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team 6
49 8 Cattaneo Mattia Soudal Quick-Step 6
50 Drizners Jarrad Lotto 6
51 9 Mas Enric Movistar Team 5
52 6 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious 5
53 9 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5
54 9 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 5
55 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost 4
56 9 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL 4
57 9 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 4
58 9 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3
59 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3
60 10 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost 3
61 8 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 3
62 11 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech 3
63 11 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 3
64 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 2
65 8 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech 2
66 11 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 2
67 11 Touzé Damien Cofidis 2
68 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious 2
69 11 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 2
70 10 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek 1
71 12 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 4A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 5
2 1 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG 5
3 1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3
4 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious 2
5 2 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis 2
6 1 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 1
7 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 1
8 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost 1
9 3 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 4A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 16:46:26
2 1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 29
3 3 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 32
4 1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 36
5 3 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 01:15
6 2 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 01:23
7 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:23
8 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 01:39
9 1 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost + 03:51
10 3 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 04:55
11 6 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 05:08
12 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 05:34
13 8 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 07:01
14 8 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 07:45
15 4 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 11:00
16 12 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 12:01
17 20 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 13:13
18 9 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 15:16
19 24 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 16:44
20 15 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 16:50
21 7 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 18:24
22 2 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 18:48
23 8 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 19:03
24 8 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 19:48
25 11 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 19:49
26 7 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 20:29
27 7 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 20:29
28 10 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 21:18
29 10 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 21:20
30 7 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 21:34
31 6 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 21:59
32 6 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 23:30
33 6 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 23:42
34 5 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 24:17
35 5 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 24:29
36 4 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 24:46
37 6 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 25:05
38 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 25:50
39 5 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility + 25:55
40 1 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 26:20
41 8 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 26:29
42 2 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 28:09
43 1 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 29:22
44 2 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 30:19
45 1 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 30:35
46 1 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 31:17
47 2 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 32:53
48 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 33:04