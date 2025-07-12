Classifica Tour de France 2025, ottava tappa: Pogacar resta in maglia gialla, Vingegaard oltre il minuto

L’ottava tappa del Tour de France 2025 era stata pensata per i velocisti, in modo da fare tornare protagoniste le ruote veloci dopo la cronometro individuale e il Mur-de-Bretagne. Il percorso completamente pianeggiante da Saint-Méen-le-Gand a Laval non ha rimescolato le carte in ottica classifica generale e così la situazione in graduatoria è rimasta identica a quella di ieri sera.

Lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar indossa la maglia gialla con un vantaggio di 54 secondi nei confronti del belga Remco Evenepoel, mentre il danese Jonas Vingegaard è quarto con un ritardo di 1’17” preceduto di sei secondi dal francese Kévin Vauquelin. In top-10 sono presenti anche il tedesco Florian Lipowitz (ottavo a 3’02”) e lo sloveno Primoz Roglic (nono a 3’06”).

Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France 2025 al termine dell’ottava tappa. Domani (domenica 13 luglio) andrà in scena la nona frazione: sarà un’altra giornata dedicata agli sprinter, 174,1 km da Chinon a Chaearoux completamente pianeggianti, i big potranno tirare il fiato prima di un lunedì di fuoco a suon di salite.

CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (al termine dell’ottava tappa)

1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 26″ 29:48:30

2 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 0:54

3 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:11

4 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ 1:17

5 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 16″ 1:29

6 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:34

7 7 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 2:49

8 8 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:02

9 9 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:06

10 10 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 3:43

11 11 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 10″ 3:55

12 12 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 4:28

13 13 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 4:35

14 14 – Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:49

15 15 – Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 4:51

16 16 – Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies 5:39

17 17 – Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 7:23

18 19 ▲1 Narváez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 8:11

19 20 ▲1 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ 8:13

20 18 ▼2 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 8:25

21 21 – Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 8:35

22 22 – Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9:59

23 23 – Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ 10:28

24 24 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 10:52

25 25 – Rodríguez Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,

26 26 – Berckmoes Jenno Lotto 11:23

27 27 – Meurisse Xandro Alpecin – Deceuninck 13:10

28 29 ▲1 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies 15:48

29 30 ▲1 Pacher Quentin Groupama – FDJ 16:29

30 32 ▲2 Powless Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 16:58

31 31 – Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL 17:01

32 37 ▲5 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 17:11

33 36 ▲3 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies 17:49

34 34 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 17:56

35 35 – Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 18:00

36 38 ▲2 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 18:30

37 28 ▼9 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 19:03

38 41 ▲3 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 19:09

39 40 ▲1 Venturini Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 19:34

40 39 ▼1 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 19:38

41 43 ▲2 Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step 21:08

42 44 ▲2 Blackmore Joseph Israel – Premier Tech 22:21

43 45 ▲2 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility 22:26

44 50 ▲6 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 23:03

45 42 ▼3 Baudin Alex EF Education – EasyPost 23:23

46 48 ▲2 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team 23:27

47 47 – Sweeny Harry EF Education – EasyPost 23:43

48 49 ▲1 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 23:52

49 46 ▼3 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 24:09

50 53 ▲3 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team 24:26

51 51 – Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 25:05

52 55 ▲3 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 25:43

53 60 ▲7 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6″ 26:30

54 56 ▲2 Skujiņš Toms Lidl – Trek 26:50

55 58 ▲3 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 27:21

56 59 ▲3 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates – XRG 27:25

57 63 ▲6 Stuyven Jasper Lidl – Trek 28:38

58 52 ▼6 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies 28:47

59 66 ▲7 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 28:48

60 65 ▲5 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team 29:26

61 62 ▲1 Lutsenko Alexey Israel – Premier Tech 29:33

62 69 ▲7 Andresen Tobias Lund Team Picnic PostNL 30:06

63 70 ▲7 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 30:09

64 57 ▼7 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team 30:18

65 68 ▲3 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL 30:21

66 71 ▲5 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 30:36

67 67 – Aranburu Alex Cofidis 31:02

68 54 ▼14 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 32:08

69 61 ▼8 Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 6″ 32:16

70 75 ▲5 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies 32:33

71 73 ▲2 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 33:10

72 76 ▲4 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 33:46

73 80 ▲7 Barthe Cyril Groupama – FDJ 34:30

74 74 – Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 34:50

75 77 ▲2 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 34:52

76 78 ▲2 Izagirre Ion Cofidis ,,

77 79 ▲2 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step 35:15

78 64 ▼14 Neilands Krists Israel – Premier Tech 35:32

79 72 ▼7 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team 36:12

80 81 ▲1 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team 37:41

81 84 ▲3 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 37:47

82 82 – Asgreen Kasper EF Education – EasyPost 38:05

83 83 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 39:07

84 85 ▲1 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 40:17

85 94 ▲9 Pithie Laurence Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 41:02

86 89 ▲3 Touzé Damien Cofidis 41:55

87 91 ▲4 Stannard Robert Bahrain – Victorious 42:21

88 87 ▼1 Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech 43:00

89 90 ▲1 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers 43:12

90 97 ▲7 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 43:14

91 88 ▼3 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 43:30

92 96 ▲4 Teuns Dylan Cofidis 44:11

93 101 ▲8 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 44:30

94 102 ▲8 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 44:48

95 93 ▼2 Le Berre Mathis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 45:18

96 99 ▲3 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 45:35

97 108 ▲11 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 45:37

98 104 ▲6 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 45:49

99 86 ▼13 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco AlUla 45:50

100 105 ▲5 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 46:08

101 106 ▲5 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 46:11

102 103 ▲1 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin – Deceuninck 46:22

103 111 ▲8 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 46:25

104 92 ▼12 Valgren Michael EF Education – EasyPost 47:21

105 98 ▼7 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 47:24

106 109 ▲3 Wright Fred Bahrain – Victorious 47:40

107 107 – Louvel Matis Israel – Premier Tech 47:46

108 95 ▼13 Barré Louis Intermarché – Wanty 47:59

109 100 ▼9 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 48:05

110 116 ▲6 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team 48:15

111 115 ▲4 Zimmermann Georg Intermarché – Wanty 50:17

112 121 ▲9 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 50:28

113 110 ▼3 Costiou Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,

114 117 ▲3 Mohorič Matej Bahrain – Victorious 50:29

115 119 ▲4 Van Moer Brent Lotto 50:33

116 123 ▲7 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 50:51

117 124 ▲7 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates – XRG 51:46

118 120 ▲2 Barta Will Movistar Team 51:57

119 118 ▼1 Rubio Einer Movistar Team 53:16

120 125 ▲5 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 53:38

121 114 ▼7 Plapp Luke Team Jayco AlUla 54:28

122 128 ▲6 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL 55:02

123 113 ▼10 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4″ 55:07

124 122 ▼2 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 55:34

125 126 ▲1 Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 55:41

126 130 ▲4 Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ 58:41

127 129 ▲2 Russo Clément Groupama – FDJ 58:50

128 132 ▲4 Ackermann Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 59:25

129 133 ▲4 van Poppel Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 59:43

130 127 ▼3 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis 59:56

131 135 ▲4 Watson Samuel INEOS Grenadiers 1:00:16

132 131 ▼1 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL 1:00:35

133 112 ▼21 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché – Wanty 1:00:45

134 136 ▲2 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 1:01:14

135 138 ▲3 Capiot Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:02:02

136 134 ▼2 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL 1:02:11

137 139 ▲2 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:02:22

138 137 ▼1 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:02:32

139 142 ▲3 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 1:03:28

140 141 ▲1 van den Berg Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 1:03:31

141 140 ▼1 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 1:03:40

142 143 ▲1 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility 4″ 1:04:45

143 144 ▲1 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco AlUla 1:05:06

144 145 ▲1 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 1:05:15

145 146 ▲1 Askey Lewis Groupama – FDJ 1:05:21

146 147 ▲1 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility 1:06:06

147 153 ▲6 Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 16″ 1:06:46

148 151 ▲3 Renard Alexis Cofidis 1:06:47

149 152 ▲3 Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 6″ 1:06:54

150 154 ▲4 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 10″ 1:07:24

151 150 ▼1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 1:07:50

152 157 ▲5 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 1:07:51

153 155 ▲2 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step 1:08:21

154 158 ▲4 Braet Vito Intermarché – Wanty 1:09:03

155 149 ▼6 Page Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 1:09:30

156 163 ▲7 Démare Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:09:50

157 160 ▲3 van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:09:55

158 164 ▲6 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team 1:10:12

159 148 ▼11 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto 1:10:42

160 166 ▲6 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 1:10:43

161 156 ▼5 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:10:52

162 159 ▼3 Rex Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 1:11:03

163 162 ▼1 Drizners Jarrad Lotto 1:12:11

164 167 ▲3 Grignard Sébastien Lotto 1:13:36

165 165 – Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:13:40

166 161 ▼5 Boivin Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech 1:14:05

167 170 ▲3 Consonni Simone Lidl – Trek 1:14:20

168 171 ▲3 De Lie Arnaud Lotto 1:15:00

169 169 – Gradek Kamil Bahrain – Victorious 1:16:20

170 173 ▲3 Theuns Edward Lidl – Trek 1:17:10

171 174 ▲3 Dillier Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:17:12

172 168 ▼4 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team 1:17:14

173 177 ▲4 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 1:17:35

174 175 ▲1 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché – Wanty 1:18:55

175 172 ▼3 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:19:30

176 176 – Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies 1:23:27