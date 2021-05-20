Sport in tv oggi (giovedì 20 maggio): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Giovedì a forti tinte sportive, quello che stiamo per vedere oggi nello sport globale e non solo italiano. Grande spazio è dedicato agli Europei di nuoto, con Federica Pellegrini e Simona Quadarella ben più che protagonisti per quanto riguarda questa giornata. Ma è anche il momento del tennis, con diverse partite di interesse a livello italiano. Europei anche per il karate, mentre la canoa velocità celebra la sua qualificazione olimpica. Prosegue il Giro d’Italia, con la 12a tappa in partenza dalle terre toscane, mentre anche la F1 si presenta a Montecarlo nel suo gp più glamour. Serata di basket con gara-5 Venezia-Sassari nei quarti, giornata intera con il golf del PGA Championship. Di seguito tutto il palinsesto dello sport di oggi.
SPORT IN TV OGGI (GIOVEDÌ 20 MAGGIO): ORARI E PROGRAMMA
9:00 CANOA VELOCITA’ Qualificazione olimpica a Barnaul, Russia – Diretta streaming su canoeicf.com
10:00 NUOTO Europei, batterie – Diretta tv su RaiSport+ HD e streaming su RaiPlay)
10:30 KARATE Europei – Diretta streaming su FIJLKAM, Karateworld.tv e sul canale YouTube di WKF
10:30 TENNIS ATP 250 Lione – Diretta tv su SuperTennis e streaming su sito SuperTennis
(Sinner (ITA) (6)-Rinderknech (FRA) (LL) 5° match)
11:00 TENNIS WTA 250 Parma – Diretta tv su SuperTennis e streaming su sito e Facebook SuperTennis
(Errani (ITA)-Stephens (USA) 2° match)
11:30 TENNIS WTA 250 Belgrado – Diretta tv su SuperTennis e streaming su sito SuperTennis
11:30 F1 GP Monaco – Prove libere 1 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport F1 (207) e streaming su Sky Go e Now Tv
11:30 CICLISMO Giro d’Italia 2021, 12a tappa Siena-Bagno di Romagna (212 km) – Diretta tv su RaiSport (11:30-14:00), Rai2 (14:00-fine), Eurosport 1 (integrale), streaming su RaiPlay, Eurosport Player e Discovery+
12:00 TENNIS ATP 250 Ginevra – Diretta tv su SuperTennis e streaming su sito SuperTennis
(Cecchinato (ITA) (Q)-Shapovalov (CAN) (2) 1° match sul centrale; Fognini (ITA) (6)-Djere (SRB) 1° match sul campo 2, da 4-6 7-6(2) 0-2; in caso di vittoria dell’uno, dell’altro o di entrambi (derby) 5° match sul centrale)
13:00 GOLF PGA Championship, 1° giro – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Arena (204) e streaming su Sky Go e Now Tv
15:00 F1 GP Monaco – Prove libere 1 – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport F1 (207) e streaming su Sky Go e Now Tv
18:00 NUOTO Europei, semifinali e finali – Diretta tv su Rai2 e streaming su RaiPlay
18:30 CALCIO Lecce-Venezia (Playoff Serie B) – Diretta tv su DAZN1 e streaming su DAZN
20:45 CALCIO Monza-Cittadella (Playoff Serie B) – Diretta streaming su DAZN
21:00 BASKET Quarti di finale Serie A, Gara-5 – Umana Reyer Venezia-Banco di Sardegna Sassari – Diretta tv su RaiSport+ HD ed Eurosport 2, streaming su RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, Discovery+
1:30 (21 maggio) BASKET NBA Play-in Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport NBA (206) e streaming su Sky Go e Now Tv
4:00 (21 maggio) BASKET NBA Play-in Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport NBA (206) e streaming su Sky Go e Now Tv
