Classifica finale Giro d’Italia 2026: Vingegaard vince con un vantaggio abissale, Piganzoli il miglior italiano

Jonas Vingegaard ha vinto il Giro d’Italia 2026, rispettando il pronostico della vigilia e correndo da autentico dominatore sulle strade del Bel Paese. Il fuoriclasse danese ha dettato legge in cinque tappe con arrivo in salita (Blockhaus, Corno alle Scale, Pila, Carì, Piancavallo), ha portato con grande disinvoltura la maglia rosa nell’ultima settimana di gara e oggi ha alzato al cielo il Trofeo Senza Fine nella splendida cornice di Roma.

Il capitano del Team Visma | Lease a Bike ha conquistato la Corsa Rosa per la prima volta in carriera e ha così completato la sempre prestigiosa Tripla Corona, visto che nel proprio palmares figurano anche due Tour de France e una Vuelta di Spagna. Il 29enne nativo di Hillerslev ha trionfato con un vantaggio siderale nei confronti del secondo classificato, visto che ha rifilato un distacco superiore di cinque minuti al più immediato inseguitore.

Jonas Vingegaard ha distanziato l’austriaco Felix Gall di 5’22” e ora si proietta verso il Tour de France, dove sarà chiamato a fronteggiare lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar e il francese Paul Seixas. L’alfiere della Decathlon CMA CGM Team ha fatto il massimo possibile ed è risultato il migliore degli umani, mentre sul terzo gradino del podio è salito l’australiano Jai Hindley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), attardato di 6’25” dal padrone della competizione.

Quarta piazza per l’olandese Thymen Arensman a 7’02”, quinta posizione per il canadese Derek Gee a 7’56”, sesto posto per il portoghese Afonso Eulalio a 9’39”, settimo l’australiano Michael Storer a 10’13”. Il migliore italiano è stato Davide Piganzoli, ottavo a 10’52” dopo aver fatto da capitano al proprio capitano Vingegaard. Encomio per Damiano Caruso, che a 38 anni è riuscito a chiudere in nona posizione a 11’24”, precedendo il colombiano Egan Bernal. Di seguito la classifica finale del Giro d’Italia 2026.

CLASSIFICA FINALE GIRO D’ITALIA 2026

1 1 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1100 400 50″ 83:22:51

2 2 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 885 290 30″ 5:22

3 3 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 750 240 16″ 6:25

4 4 – Arensman Thymen Netcompany INEOS 600 220 4″ 7:02

5 5 – Gee-West Derek Lidl – Trek 495 200 12″ 7:56

6 6 – Eulálio Afonso Bahrain – Victorious 415 190 18″ 9:39

7 7 – Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 340 180 4″ 10:13

8 8 – Piganzoli Davide Team Visma | Lease a Bike 285 170 4″ 10:52

9 9 – Caruso Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 235 160 4″ 11:24

10 10 – Bernal Egan Netcompany INEOS 180 150 6″ 12:54

11 11 – Rondel Mathys Tudor Pro Cycling Team 155 140 15:12

12 12 – Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team 130 130 22:06

13 13 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 110 120 10″ 22:12

14 14 – de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 90 110 23:14

15 15 – Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 80 100 23:53

16 16 – O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 75 90 4″ 24:12

17 17 – Harper Chris Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 70 85 6″ 30:43

18 18 – Kulset Johannes Uno-X Mobility 60 80 34:26

19 19 – Arrieta Igor UAE Team Emirates – XRG 55 75 32″ 55:50

20 20 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 50 70 18″ 56:40

21 21 – Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 50 65 4″ 58:16

22 22 – Poels Wout Unibet Rose Rockets 50 60 1:02:10

23 23 – Rubio Einer Movistar Team 50 55 16″ 1:04:26

24 24 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 50 50 1:13:39

25 25 – Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 50 45 1:15:21

26 26 – Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 30 40 1:21:21

27 27 – Crescioli Ludovico Team Polti VisitMalta 30 35 6″ 1:22:57

28 28 – Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 30 30 1:27:04

29 29 – Lemmen Bart Soudal Quick-Step 30 25 1:39:03

30 30 – Garofoli Gianmarco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 30 20 1:43:35

31 31 – Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 25 20 1:47:36

32 33 ▲1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 25 20 12″ 1:48:28

33 32 ▼1 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25 20 1:50:13

34 34 – Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25 20 1:54:21

35 35 – Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 25 20 2″ 1:57:24

36 36 – Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 20 1:59:28

37 37 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 25 20 22″ 2:00:30

38 38 – Donovan Mark Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 25 20 2:03:23

39 40 ▲1 Stork Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 20 6″ 2:05:31

40 41 ▲1 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS 25 20 2:05:45

41 39 ▼2 López Juan Pedro Movistar Team 20 20 2:06:30

42 42 – Sheffield Magnus Netcompany INEOS 20 20 2:13:46

43 43 – Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 20 2:22:36

44 44 – Gualdi Simone Lotto Intermarché 20 20 2:23:20

45 46 ▲1 Zambanini Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 20 20 6″ 2:30:59

46 45 ▼1 Ulissi Diego XDS Astana Team 20 20 8″ 2:31:00

47 48 ▲1 Tonelli Alessandro Team Polti VisitMalta 20 20 2″ 2:35:14

48 47 ▼1 Hatherly Alan Team Jayco AlUla 20 20 2:35:45

49 49 – Milesi Lorenzo Movistar Team 20 20 2″ 2:37:10

50 50 – López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 20 20 2:38:11

51 51 – Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15 20 4″ 2:40:46

52 52 – Kench Josh Groupama – FDJ United 15 20 4″ 2:45:22

53 53 – Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United 15 20 2:51:41

54 54 – Sobrero Matteo Lidl – Trek 15 20 3:04:43

55 55 – Raccagni Noviero Andrea Soudal Quick-Step 15 20 3:05:26

56 56 – Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ United 10 20 3:07:56

57 57 – Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL 10 20 3:12:32

58 58 – Aerts Toon Lotto Intermarché 10 20 6″ 3:17:13

59 60 ▲1 Christen Jan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 10 20 6″ 3:26:08

60 59 ▼1 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 10 20 3:27:17

61 61 – Pinarello Alessandro NSN Cycling Team 20 3:27:38

62 62 – Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 20 3:29:39

63 63 – Bettiol Alberto XDS Astana Team 20 12″ 3:34:04

64 64 – Cepeda Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 20 3:34:37

65 65 – Silva Guillermo Thomas XDS Astana Team 20 18″ 3:35:10

66 66 – Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team 20 3:38:31

67 67 – Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility 20 3:42:04

68 68 – Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché 20 3:43:54

69 69 – Mifsud Andrea Team Polti VisitMalta 20 3:44:47

70 71 ▲1 Stuyven Jasper Soudal Quick-Step 20 10″ 3:46:19

71 70 ▼1 Pesenti Thomas Team Polti VisitMalta 20 3:46:42

72 72 – Segaert Alec Bahrain – Victorious 20 10″ 3:48:39

73 73 – van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 20 4″ 3:51:21

74 74 – Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 20 3:54:30

75 75 – van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 20 3:55:29

76 76 – Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS 20 3:56:03

77 77 – Swift Connor Netcompany INEOS 20 4″ 3:57:12

78 78 – Naesen Oliver Decathlon CMA CGM Team 20 4″ 3:59:42

79 79 – Aular Orluis Movistar Team 20 6″ 3:59:55

80 80 – Bayer Tobias Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 4:00:21

81 81 – Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 4:01:30

82 82 – Tarozzi Manuele Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 12″ 4:02:50

83 83 – Huens Axel Groupama – FDJ United 20 6″ 4:02:51

84 84 – Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 20 4:04:39

85 85 – Bais Mattia Team Polti VisitMalta 20 4″ 4:08:18

86 86 – Juul-Jensen Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 20 4:09:17

87 88 ▲1 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 20 4:12:28

88 90 ▲2 Strong Corbin NSN Cycling Team 20 4:13:20

89 89 – Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel Lidl – Trek 20 4:15:40

90 91 ▲1 Rex Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 4:15:41

91 87 ▼4 Vergallito Luca Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 4:16:46

92 93 ▲1 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 20 4:18:31

93 92 ▼1 Jacobs Johan Groupama – FDJ United 20 4:19:24

94 94 – Sevilla Diego Pablo Team Polti VisitMalta 20 10″ 4:23:28

95 95 – Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 20 4:23:36

96 98 ▲2 Miholjević Fran Bahrain – Victorious 20 4:23:50

97 99 ▲2 Maestri Mirco Team Polti VisitMalta 20 8″ 4:24:46

98 97 ▼1 Turconi Filippo Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 4:25:07

99 96 ▼3 Ganna Filippo Netcompany INEOS 20 4:25:32

100 100 – González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 20 4:27:13

101 101 – Paletti Luca Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 4:27:50

102 102 – Bjerg Mikkel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 8″ 4:30:32

103 103 – Rojas Vicente Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 4:30:37

104 104 – Stannard Robert Bahrain – Victorious 20 4:31:17

105 105 – Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 20 4:31:26

106 106 – Rutsch Jonas Lotto Intermarché 20 4:32:30

107 107 – Geens Jonas Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 6″ 4:32:34

108 108 – Barthe Cyril Groupama – FDJ United 20 4:34:21

109 109 – Tsvetkov Nikita Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 4:36:23

110 110 – Cavagna Rémi Groupama – FDJ United 20 4:39:53

111 112 ▲1 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 20 4:42:46

112 111 ▼1 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 20 16″ 4:44:07

113 113 – Pedersen Rasmus Søjberg Decathlon CMA CGM Team 20 4:45:22

114 114 – García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 20 4:45:40

115 115 – Magnier Paul Soudal Quick-Step 20 34″ 4:52:33

116 116 – Magli Filippo Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 8″ 4:53:41

117 117 – Løland Sakarias Koller Uno-X Mobility 20 5:00:06

118 118 – Donaldson Robert Team Jayco AlUla 20 5:04:29

119 119 – Kielich Timo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 5:07:50

120 120 – Marcellusi Martin Bardiani CSF 7 Saber 20 4″ 5:12:44

121 121 – Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 20 5:15:36

122 122 – Andresen Tobias Lund Decathlon CMA CGM Team 20 6″ 5:17:08

123 123 – Smith Dion NSN Cycling Team 20 5:23:40

124 124 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 20 20″ 5:25:34

125 126 ▲1 Morgado António UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 6″ 5:25:56

126 127 ▲1 van Uden Casper Team Picnic PostNL 20 5:26:24

127 128 ▲1 Bastiaens Ayco Soudal Quick-Step 20 5:28:38

128 129 ▲1 Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ United 20 4″ 5:29:32

129 125 ▼4 Larsen Niklas Unibet Rose Rockets 20 5:30:53

130 130 – Plowright Jensen Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 5:30:57

131 132 ▲1 Van Gestel Dries Soudal Quick-Step 20 5:32:43

132 131 ▼1 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL 20 5:33:04

133 133 – Lonardi Giovanni Team Polti VisitMalta 20 6″ 5:33:10

134 134 – Mullen Ryan NSN Cycling Team 20 5:34:35

135 135 – Livyns Arjen XDS Astana Team 20 5:35:05

136 136 – Gudmestad Tord Decathlon CMA CGM Team 20 5:37:26

137 137 – Teutenberg Tim Torn Lidl – Trek 20 5:38:50

138 138 – Kubiš Lukáš Unibet Rose Rockets 20 5:42:19

139 139 – Kopecký Matyáš Unibet Rose Rockets 20 5:46:46

140 141 ▲1 Price-Pejtersen Johan Alpecin – Premier Tech 20 5:47:55

141 142 ▲1 Walscheid Max Lidl – Trek 20 5:49:50

142 144 ▲2 Mozzato Luca Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 5:53:17

143 143 – Kopecký Tomáš Unibet Rose Rockets 20 5:53:23

144 146 ▲2 Reinders Elmar Unibet Rose Rockets 20 5:54:57

145 145 – de Vries Hartthijs Unibet Rose Rockets 20 ,,

146 147 ▲1 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 5:55:15

147 148 ▲1 Froidevaux Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 5:56:27

148 149 ▲1 Groenewegen Dylan Unibet Rose Rockets 20 4″ 5:57:17

149 150 ▲1 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL 20 5:59:46

150 151 ▲1 Consonni Simone Lidl – Trek 20 6:02:53

151 152 ▲1 Malucelli Matteo XDS Astana Team 20 6:13:45