CiclismoStrada
Ordine d’arrivo Parigi-Roubaix 2026: Van Aert beffa Pogacar nel velodromo, Ganna fuori dai 20
Wout van Aert ha vinto la Parigi-Roubaix 2026 e ha conquistato la seconda Classica Monumento della propria carriera dopo il sigillo firmato alla Milano-Sanremo nel 2020. Il belga si è reso protagonista di una prestazione strabiliante: ha preso la Foresta di Arenberg al comando, ha brillato nel gruppetto di testa, poi è rimasto solo con Tadej Pogacar e lo ha battuto in volata al Velodromo.
Affermazione di forza da parte dell’alfiere del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, che ha stroncato i sogni di gloria dello sloveno, il quale inseguiva la sua prima affermazione in carriera all’Inferno del Nord e sperava di tenere viva la possibilità di vincere tutte le Monumento nella stessa stagione (impresa mai riuscita nella storia del ciclismo).
Il belga Jasper Stuyven ha completato il podio, tagliando il traguardo con un ritardo di 13” e precedendo di due secondi l’olandese Mathieu van der Poel, incappato in due forature lungo la Foresta di Arenberg e poi capace di rimontare due minuti, chiudendo in quarta posizione davanti al francese Christophe Laporte, al connazionale Mick van Dijke e al danese Mads Pedersen.
Filippo Ganna si è reso protagonista di una strepitosa rimonta dopo Arenberg, è rientrato nel gruppo di testa, ha forato e ha poi trovato l’alleanza con il rimontante van der Poel. In quel momento è arrivata la terza forzatura ed è anche caduto, tagliando il traguardo in 25ma posizione. Di seguito l’ordine d’arrivo della Parigi-Roubaix 2026.
ORDINE ARRIVO PARIGI-ROUBAIX 2026
1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 800 275 5:16:52
2 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 640 200 ,,
3 Stuyven Jasper Soudal Quick-Step 520 150 0:13
4 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Premier Tech 440 120 0:15
5 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 360 100 ,,
6 van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 280 90 ,,
7 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 240 80 ,,
8 Bissegger Stefan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 200 70 0:20
9 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates – XRG 160 60 2:36
10 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team 135 50 ,,
11 Walscheid Max Lidl – Trek 110 46 3:46
12 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 95 42 ,,
13 Boivin Guillaume NSN Cycling Team 85 38 ,,
14 Turgis Anthony TotalEnergies 65 34 ,,
15 Hoole Daan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 55 30 ,,
16 Segaert Alec Bahrain – Victorious 50 28 ,,
17 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 50 26 5:43
18 Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 50 24 ,,
19 Van Moer Brent Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 50 22 ,,
20 Van Gestel Dries Soudal Quick-Step 50 20 ,,
21 Heiduk Kim INEOS Grenadiers 30 19 ,,
22 Vacek Mathias Lidl – Trek 30 18 5:51
23 Russo Clément Groupama – FDJ United 30 17 7:20
24 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 30 16 7:29
25 Ganna Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 30 15 7:32
26 Pithie Laurence Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 30 14 ,,
27 Theuns Edward Lidl – Trek 30 13 8:01
28 Asgreen Kasper EF Education – EasyPost 30 12 ,,
29 De Gendt Aimé Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 30 11 ,,
30 Kopecký Matyáš Unibet Rose Rockets 30 10 ,,
31 Degenkolb John Team Picnic PostNL 15 9 ,,
32 Artz Huub Lotto Intermarché 15 8 ,,
33 Biesterbos Frits Team Picnic PostNL 15 7 ,,
34 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step 15 6 ,,
35 Donaldson Robert Team Jayco AlUla 15 5 ,,
36 Grisel Matys Lotto Intermarché 15 5 ,,
37 Dewulf Stan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 15 5 ,,
38 Aerts Toon Lotto Intermarché 15 5 ,,
39 Naesen Oliver Decathlon CMA CGM Team 15 5 ,,
40 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 15 5 ,,
41 Tarling Joshua INEOS Grenadiers 15 5 ,,
42 Dauphin Florian TotalEnergies 15 5 ,,
43 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 15 5 ,,
44 Resell Erik Nordsæter Uno-X Mobility 15 5 ,,
45 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 15 5 ,,
46 Huens Axel Groupama – FDJ United 15 5 ,,
47 Oliver Ben Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 15 5 ,,
48 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team 15 5 ,,
49 Frison Frederik Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15 5 ,,
50 Rutsch Jonas Lotto Intermarché 15 5 ,,
51 Teuns Dylan Cofidis 10 5 ,,
52 Gachignard Thomas TotalEnergies 10 5 ,,
53 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team 10 5 ,,
54 Maciejuk Filip Movistar Team 10 5 ,,
55 De Bondt Dries Team Jayco AlUla 10 5 8:14
56 Hagenes Per Strand Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 5 ,,
57 Izquierdo Clément Cofidis 5 5 8:22
58 Eržen Žak Bahrain – Victorious 5 5 ,,
59 Leroux Samuel TotalEnergies 5 5 8:34
60 Jacobs Johan Groupama – FDJ United 5 5 ,,
61 Kopecký Tomáš Unibet Rose Rockets 5 8:38
62 Marit Arne Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 5 9:18
63 Barrenetxea Jon Movistar Team 5 ,,
64 Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 5 ,,
65 Deman Brem Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
66 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek 5 ,,
67 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 5 ,,
68 Mozzato Luca Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
69 Corkery Dillon Team Picnic PostNL 5 9:23
70 Borgo Alessandro Bahrain – Victorious 5 9:25
71 Rasenberg Martijn Unibet Rose Rockets 5 9:37
72 Lampaert Yves Soudal Quick-Step 5 9:59
73 Barthe Cyril Groupama – FDJ United 5 ,,
74 Simmons Colby EF Education – EasyPost 5 10:42
75 Söderqvist Jakob Lidl – Trek 5 10:45
76 Beullens Cedric Lotto Intermarché 5 ,,
77 Mikutis Aivaras Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
78 Livyns Arjen XDS Astana Team 5 ,,
79 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ United 5 ,,
80 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 5 ,,
81 van Baarle Dylan Soudal Quick-Step 5 12:00
82 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 5 ,,
83 Geeraerts Ferre Team Flanders – Baloise 5 12:39
84 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 5 13:00
85 Kubiš Lukáš Unibet Rose Rockets 5 13:03
86 Van Asbroeck Tom NSN Cycling Team 5 13:50
87 Lamperti Luke EF Education – EasyPost 5 13:57
88 Liepiņš Emīls Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 14:46
89 Vercouillie Victor Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
90 Hesters Jules Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
91 Gate Aaron XDS Astana Team 5 ,,
92 Lambrecht Michiel Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
93 Pedersen Rasmus Søjberg Decathlon CMA CGM Team 5 ,,
94 Torres Albert Movistar Team 5 ,,
95 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL 5 ,,
96 Boulahoite Rayan TotalEnergies 5 ,,
97 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 5 ,,
98 Louvel Matis NSN Cycling Team 5 ,,
99 Ingebrigtsen Storm Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,
100 Charret Camille Cofidis 5 ,,
101 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
102 Welsford Sam INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
103 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco AlUla 5 ,,
104 Van Hautegem Leander Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
105 Serrano Gonzalo Movistar Team 5 ,,
106 Shmidt Artem INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
107 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
108 Dujardin Sandy TotalEnergies 5 ,,
109 Renard Alexis Cofidis 5 ,,
110 Page Hugo Cofidis 5 ,,
111 Kessler Cole Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 5 ,,
112 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
113 Carpenter Robin Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 5 ,,
114 Stewart Mark Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 5 ,,
115 Kolze Changizi Sebastian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
116 Morgado António UAE Team Emirates – XRG 5 ,,
117 Planckaert Edward Alpecin-Premier Tech 5 15:42
118 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Premier Tech 5 ,,
119 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 16:37
120 Bol Cees Decathlon CMA CGM Team 5 ,,
121 Mullen Ryan NSN Cycling Team 5 ,,
122 Caudell Ezra Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 5 17:22