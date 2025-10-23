Dove vedere Europa League e Conference League stasera in tv: orari partite 23 ottobre, canali, streaming

Dopo la due-giorni dedicata alla Champions League 2025-2026, la carrellata di calcio europeo prosegue con il giovedì dedicato come di consueto all’Europa e alla Conference League, rispettivamente seconda e terza competizione continentale per club.

Molte le partite in agenda in questo 23 ottobre: terza giornata per l’Europa League, seconda per la Conference League. Si comincia alle 18.45, per poi proseguire con i match delle ore 21.00. In apertura, in ottica italiana, i match del Bologna (Europa League) e della Fiorentina (Conference League): gli emiliani faranno visita ai rumeni dello Steaua Bucarest, mentre i toscani andranno a giocare in casa degli austriaci del Rapid Vienna. Alle 21.00, la Roma (Europa League) all’Olimpico contro i cechi del Viktoria Plzen .

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di giovedì 23 ottobre, fra Europa League e Conference League. I match saranno visibili sui canali Sky Sport, con anche l’opzione Diretta Gol, e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go. La gara Nottingham Forest-Porto, inoltre, verrà anche trasmessa in chiaro da TV8 in streaming dal sito tv8.it.

CALENDARIO EUROPA E CONFERENCE LEAGUE OGGI

Giovedì 23 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 FCSB-Bologna (Europa League) – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Rapid Vienna-Fiorentina (Conference League) – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Go Ahead Eagles-Aston Villa (Europa League) – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Fenerbahçe-Stoccarda (Europa League) – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Lione-Basilea (Europa League) – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Roma-Viktoria Plzen (Europa League) – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Nottingham Forest-Porto (Europa League) – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Celta-Nizza (Europa League) – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Celtic-Sturm Graz (Europa League) – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go