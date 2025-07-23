CiclismoStradaTour de France
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan ipoteca la maglia verde, Pogacar giallo e pois
Jonathan Milan ha vinto la diciassettesima tappa del Tour de France 2025, imponendosi in volata sull’arrivo di Valence. Il velocista friulano ha lanciato lo sprint su asfalto bagnato e ha portato a casa 50 punti che, accompagnati dagli 11 strappati al traguardo volante, gli hanno permesso di prendere il largo nella classifica a punti e di ipotecare la maglia verde.
L’alfiere della Lidl-Trek ha trionfato per la seconda volta in questa edizione della Grande Boucle e può fare affidamento su un vantaggio di 72 lunghezze nei confronti dello sloveno Tadej Pogacar, che sulle Alpi potrebbe avvicinarsi. Il balcanico indossa la maglia gialla di leader della classifica generale con un margine di 4’15” sul danese Jonas Vingegaard.
Tadej Pogacar rimane in testa alla classifica del miglior scalatore e sulle prossime montagne potrebbe regalarsi nuove soddisfazioni (ma attenzione al francese Lenny Martinez che cercherà le fughe da lontano), mentre la maglia gialla di miglior giovane rimane sulle spalle del tedesco Florian Lipowitz. Di seguito le classifiche del Tour de France al termine della diciassettesima tappa.
CLASSIFICHE TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (dopo la diciassettesima tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA GIALLA)
1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 42″ 61:50:16
2 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 24″ 4:15
3 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 9:03
4 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 11:04
5 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 11:42
6 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 13:20
7 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14:50
8 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 17:01
9 Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 20″ 17:52
10 Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 20:45
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)
1 1 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 312
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 240
3 3 – Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 179
4 4 – Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 156
5 5 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 150
6 6 – Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 139
7 7 – Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 130
8 9 ▲1 De Lie Arnaud Lotto 110
9 8 ▼1 Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 100
10 10 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 91
CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)
1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 60
2 2 – Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 60
3 3 – Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 48
4 4 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 45
5 5 – Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech 38
6 6 – Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 36
7 7 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 35
8 8 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 24
9 9 – Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 19
10 10 – Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 61:59:19
2 2 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 2:01
3 4 ▲1 Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 8:49
4 14 ▲10 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 2:03:08
5 22 ▲17 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:40:52
6 25 ▲19 Andresen Tobias Lund Team Picnic PostNL 2:48:40
7 29 ▲22 Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ 3:13:38
8 31 ▲23 van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:29:20
9 32 ▲23 Watson Samuel INEOS Grenadiers 3:32:52
10 38 ▲28 De Lie Arnaud Lotto 3:46:13