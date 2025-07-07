CiclismoStradaTour de France
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan in maglia verde dopo la terza tappa
Andata in archivio la terza tappa del Tour de France 2025. La Valenciennes-Dunkerque di 178,3 km è stata conquistata dal belga Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), a segno in un arrivo allo sprint, a precedere Jonathan Milan (Lidl – Trek) e il tedesco Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious).
Una frazione condizionata da diverse cadute prima dell’arrivo e a rimetterci anche un ciclista di punta come Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) costretto al ritiro dalla Grande Boucle. Nell’economia della classifica generale, poco è cambiato nella posizioni nobili. L’olandese Mathieu van de Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) guida sempre la graduatoria, a precedere i due assi Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) e Jonas Vingegaard ( Team Visma | Lease a Bike).
Per quanto riguarda la graduatoria a punti, a vestire la maglia verde di leader della classifica in questione è proprio Milan davanti a Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) e al vincitore della tappa odierna.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 DOPO TERZA TAPPA
1 1 – van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 25 10″ 12:55:37
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 6″ 0:04
3 3 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 0:06
4 4 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 0:10
5 5 – Jorgenson MatteoTeam Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
6 6 – Mas Enric Movistar Team ,,
7 8 ▲1 Blackmore Joseph Israel – Premier Tech 0:41
8 9 ▲1 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility ,,
9 10 ▲1 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla ,,
10 14 ▲4 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 0:49
11 12 ▲1 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
12 11 ▼1 Powless Neilson EF Education – EasyPost ,,
13 16 ▲3 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL ,,
14 20 ▲6 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ ,,
15 13 ▼2 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
16 17 ▲1 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious ,,
17 24 ▲7 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto ,,
18 15 ▼3 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek ,,
19 23 ▲4 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies ,,
20 19 ▼1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
21 18 ▼3 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step ,,
22 22 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
23 21 ▼2 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
24 25 ▲1 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
25 28 ▲3 Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 1:20
26 35 ▲9 Wright Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,,
27 30 ▲3 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ ,,
28 29 ▲1 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies ,,
29 33 ▲4 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies ,,
30 32 ▲2 Haig Jack Bahrain – Victorious ,,
31 34 ▲3 Teuns Dylan Cofidis ,,
32 26 ▼6 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
33 27 ▼6 Coquard Bryan Cofidis ,,
34 36 ▲2 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
35 31 ▼4 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers ,,
36 39 ▲3 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:39
37 37 – Watson Samuel INEOS Grenadiers ,,
38 40 ▲2 Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
39 38 ▼1 Sweeny Harry EF Education – EasyPost ,,
40 41 ▲1 Venturini Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:47
41 42 ▲1 Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 2:18
42 44 ▲2 Narváez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
43 43 – Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step ,,
44 45 ▲1 Andresen Tobias Lund Team Picnic PostNL 2:23
45 46 ▲1 Valgren Michael EF Education – EasyPost ,,
46 47 ▲1 Touzé Damien Cofidis 2:43
47 48 ▲1 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 3:08
48 49 ▲1 Skujiņš Toms Lidl – Trek 3:10
49 50 ▲1 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:22
50 51 ▲1 Aranburu Alex Cofidis ,,
51 52 ▲1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 3:32
52 56 ▲4 Asgreen Kasper EF Education – EasyPost ,,
53 54 ▲1 Neilands Krists Israel – Premier Tech ,,
54 55 ▲1 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team ,,
55 53 ▼2 Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ ,,
56 57 ▲1 Meurisse Xandro Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:34
57 58 ▲1 Stannard Robert Bahrain – Victorious 4:00
58 59 ▲1 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies 4:11
59 60 ▲1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:18
60 61 ▲1 Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL 4:38
61 62 ▲1 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:43
62 63 ▲1 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 4:56
63 65 ▲2 Russo Clément Groupama – FDJ 5:13
64 64 – Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
65 67 ▲2 Barthe Cyril Groupama – FDJ ,,
66 66 – Stuyven Jasper Lidl – Trek ,,
67 69 ▲2 Pacher Quentin Groupama – FDJ 5:28
68 68 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ ,,
69 70 ▲1 Lutsenko Alexey Israel – Premier Tech ,,
70 71 ▲1 Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 6″ 5:29
71 72 ▲1 Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 6″ 5:37
72 74 ▲2 Louvel Matis Israel – Premier Tech 5:52
73 76 ▲3 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
74 78 ▲4 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers ,,
75 73 ▼2 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility ,,
76 75 ▼1 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
77 77 – Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step ,,
78 79 ▲1 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 5:58
79 81 ▲2 Rodríguez Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5:59
80 80 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team ,,
81 82 ▲1 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco AlUla 6:08
82 83 ▲1 Page Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 6:14
83 84 ▲1 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla 6:38
84 86 ▲2 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6:41
85 85 – Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team ,,
86 87 ▲1 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco AlUla 6:49
87 88 ▲1 Baudin Alex EF Education – EasyPost 6:51
88 89 ▲1 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies 7:12
89 90 ▲1 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 7:26
90 91 ▲1 Izagirre Ion Cofidis 7:27
91 92 ▲1 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
92 94 ▲2 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 7:28
93 93 – Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers ,,
94 95 ▲1 Cattaneo Mattia Soudal Quick-Step 7:33
95 96 ▲1 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7:34
96 97 ▲1 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 7:39
97 99 ▲2 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL 7:59
98 98 – Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
99 100 ▲1 van den Berg Marijn EF Education – EasyPost ,,
100 101 ▲1 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 8:10
101 102 ▲1 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL 8:11
102 103 ▲1 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 8:12
103 104 ▲1 Zimmermann Georg Intermarché – Wanty 8:21
104 105 ▲1 Pithie Laurence Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 8:22
105 106 ▲1 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team 8:26
106 107 ▲1 Capiot Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:38
107 109 ▲2 De Buyst Jasper Lotto ,,
108 110 ▲2 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team ,,
109 111 ▲2 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto ,,
110 108 ▼2 Renard Alexis Cofidis ,,
111 114 ▲3 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 8:50
112 113 ▲1 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
113 112 ▼1 Costiou Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
114 115 ▲1 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 9:05
115 116 ▲1 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
116 117 ▲1 Mohorič Matej Bahrain – Victorious ,,
117 118 ▲1 Braet Vito Intermarché – Wanty 9:25
118 119 ▲1 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL 9:37
119 120 ▲1 van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 10:13
120 121 ▲1 Le Berre Mathis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:31
121 123 ▲2 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis ,,
122 125 ▲3 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
123 122 ▼1 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers ,,
124 124 – Jeannière Emilien Team TotalEnergies ,,
125 126 ▲1 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 10:53
126 127 ▲1 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility 4″ 11:03
127 128 ▲1 Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek ,,
128 131 ▲3 Ackermann Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 11:07
129 130 ▲1 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility ,,
130 129 ▼1 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team ,,
131 132 ▲1 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
132 133 ▲1 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 11:32
133 139 ▲6 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 10″ 11:36
134 144 ▲10 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 11:42
135 135 – Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 11:43
136 134 ▼2 Démare Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
137 136 ▼1 Van Moer Brent Lotto ,,
138 138 – Barré Louis Intermarché – Wanty 11:44
139 137 ▼2 Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech ,,
140 141 ▲1 van Poppel Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 11:46
141 145 ▲4 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
142 146 ▲4 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco AlUla ,,
143 140 ▼3 De Lie Arnaud Lotto ,,
144 147 ▲3 Boivin Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,,
145 149 ▲4 Drizners Jarrad Lotto ,,
146 143 ▼3 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team ,,
147 148 ▲1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility ,,
148 142 ▼6 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
149 150 ▲1 Consonni Simone Lidl – Trek 12:05
150 151 ▲1 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step 12:13
151 152 ▲1 Askey Lewis Groupama – FDJ 12:16
152 153 ▲1 Theuns Edward Lidl – Trek 12:33
153 154 ▲1 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 12:50
154 155 ▲1 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates – XRG 13:17
155 156 ▲1 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché – Wanty ,,
156 159 ▲3 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto ,,
157 160 ▲3 Grignard Sébastien Lotto ,,
158 161 ▲3 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
159 157 ▼2 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
160 164 ▲4 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
161 158 ▼3 Rex Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty ,,
162 162 – Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team ,,
163 163 – Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL ,,
164 165 ▲1 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco AlUla 13:20
165 166 ▲1 Gradek Kamil Bahrain – Victorious 13:33
166 167 ▲1 Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 14:24
167 168 ▲1 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step 14:30
168 170 ▲2 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché – Wanty ,,
169 171 ▲2 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek ,,
170 169 ▼1 Plapp Luke Team Jayco AlUla ,,
171 172 ▲1 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies 15:29
172 173 ▲1 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 15:43
173 174 ▲1 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:50
174 175 ▲1 Rubio Einer Movistar Team 16:22
175 177 ▲2 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team 16:25
176 176 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility ,,
177 178 ▲1 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team ,,
178 179 ▲1 Dillier Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 17:35
179 181 ▲2 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 17:38
180 180 – Barta Will Movistar Team ,,
181 182 ▲1 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team 17:57
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 DOPO TERZA TAPPA
2 2 – Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 77
3 19 ▲16 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 63
4 3 ▼1 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 50
5 4 ▼1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 49
6 11 ▲5 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility 46
7 7 – Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ 43
8 6 ▼2 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 30
9 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 27
10 9 ▼1 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 20
11 10 ▼1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20
12 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain – Victorious 20
13 12 ▼1 Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 18
14 13 ▼1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 17
15 30 ▲15 Consonni Simone Lidl – Trek 17
16 14 ▼2 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16
17 15 ▼2 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16
18 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 16
19 16 ▼3 Van Moer Brent Lotto 15
20 22 ▲2 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 15
21 17 ▼4 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 14
22 18 ▼4 Russo Clément Groupama – FDJ 14
23 20 ▼3 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 13
24 25 ▲1 Andresen Tobias Lund Team Picnic PostNL 13
25 47 ▲22 van Poppel Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 12
26 21 ▼5 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 12
27 40 ▲13 Rex Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 11
28 Page Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 11
29 Capiot Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels 11
30 8 ▼22 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 10
31 24 ▼7 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 10
32 23 ▼9 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 10
33 Ackermann Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 8
34 27 ▼7 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 8
35 26 ▼9 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team 8
36 29 ▼7 Watson Samuel INEOS Grenadiers 7
37 28 ▼9 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto 7
38 49 ▲11 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 7
39 31 ▼8 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies 6
40 33 ▼7 Cattaneo Mattia Soudal Quick-Step 6
41 32 ▼9 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team 6
42 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6
43 34 ▼9 Mas Enric Movistar Team 5
44 36 ▼8 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 5
45 35 ▼10 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 5
46 38 ▼8 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL 4
47 39 ▼8 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team 4
48 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4
49 37 ▼12 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 4
50 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 3
51 43 ▼8 Costiou Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3
52 41 ▼11 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3
53 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3
54 42 ▼12 Sweeny Harry EF Education – EasyPost 3
55 46 ▼9 Neilands Krists Israel – Premier Tech 2
56 Démare Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2
57 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 2
58 44 ▼14 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 2
59 45 ▼14 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 2
60 Stuyven Jasper Lidl – Trek 1
61 48 ▼13 Valgren Michael EF Education – EasyPost 1
62 Theuns Edward Lidl – Trek -13
CLASSIFICA GPM TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 DOPO TERZA TAPPA
1 2 ▲1 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 3
2 1 ▼1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 3
3 3 – Thomas Benjamin Cofidis 2
4 4 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2
5 5 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1
6 6 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 DOPO TERZA TAPPA
1 1 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 12:55:47
2 2 – Blackmore Joseph Israel – Premier Tech 0:31
3 4 ▲1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 0:39
4 7 ▲3 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto ,,
5 3 ▼2 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek ,,
6 5 ▼1 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step ,,
7 6 ▼1 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
8 8 – Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 1:10
9 9 – Watson Samuel INEOS Grenadiers 1:29
10 10 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 2:08
11 11 – Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step ,,
12 12 – Andresen Tobias Lund Team Picnic PostNL 2:13
13 13 – Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:12
14 14 – Penhoët Paul Groupama – FDJ 3:22
15 15 – Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies 4:01
16 16 – Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 4:46
17 17 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 5:18
18 18 – Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 5:19
19 19 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 5:27
20 20 – Page Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 6:04
21 21 – Baudin Alex EF Education – EasyPost 6:41
22 22 – Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 7:16
23 23 – Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 7:49
24 24 – van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL 8:01
25 25 – Pithie Laurence Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 8:12
26 26 – Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto 8:28
27 28 ▲1 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:40
28 27 ▼1 Costiou Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
29 29 – Braet Vito Intermarché – Wanty 9:15
30 30 – Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL 9:27
31 31 – van Dijke Mick Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 10:03
32 32 – Le Berre Mathis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:21
33 33 – Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 10:43
34 34 – Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility 10:53
35 35 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek ,,
36 36 – Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility 10:57
37 37 – Barré Louis Intermarché – Wanty 11:34
38 38 – De Lie Arnaud Lotto 11:36
39 39 – Askey Lewis Groupama – FDJ 12:06
40 40 – Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin – Deceuninck 13:07
41 41 – Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 14:14
42 43 ▲1 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché – Wanty 14:20
43 44 ▲1 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek ,,
44 42 ▼2 Plapp Luke Team Jayco AlUla ,,
45 45 – Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies 15:19
46 46 – Romeo Iván Movistar Team 15:33
47 47 – Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 16:15
48 48 – Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 17:28