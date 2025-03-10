Formula 1
F1, i precedenti della Ferrari nel GP d’Australia. Melbourne è pista amica!
Domenica 16 marzo 2025 prenderà il via la settantaseiesima edizione del Mondiale di Formula Uno. Il palcoscenico dell’atto inaugurale sarà l’Albert Park di Melbourne, dove andrà in scena il Gran Premio d’Australia.
La Ferrari si è tolta parecchie soddisfazioni nella “Terra di Oz”. Proprio lo scorso anno, la Scuderia di Maranello ha coronato un lungo inseguimento ai danni della McLaren, appaiando il Team di Woking nel ruolo di squadra più vincente down under.
Complessivamente, sono sette i piloti riusciti a imporsi con una monoposto marchiata dal Cavallino Rampante. Michael Schumacher rimane il “Profeta Rosso” per antonomasia, avendo trionfato 4 volte. In sei occasioni entrambe le Ferrari hanno chiuso sul podio, realizzando quattro doppiette (1987, 2000, 2004, 2024).
FERRARI – I PRECEDENTI
GP D’AUSTRALIA (38 EDIZIONI)
11 VITTORIE
4 Michael Schumacher (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004)
2 Sebastian Vettel (2017, 2018)
1 Gerhard Berger (1987)
1 Eddie Irvine (1999)
1 Kimi Räikkönen (2007)
1 Charles Leclerc (2022)
1 Carlos Sainz jr. (2024)
7 POLE POSITION
3 Michael Schumacher (2001, 2003, 2004)
1 Gerhard Berger (1987)
1 Rubens Barrichello (2002)
1 Kimi Räikkönen (2007)
1 Charles Leclerc (2022)
11 GIRI VELOCI
3 Michael Schumacher (1999, 2001, 2004)
2 Kimi Räikkönen (2007, 2017)
2 Charles Leclerc (2022, 2024)
1 Gerhard Berger (1987)
1 Nigel Mansell (1990)
1 Rubens Barrichello (2000)
1 Felipe Massa (2011)
28 PODI
1986 Stefan Johansson (3°)
1987 Gerhard Berger (1°), Michele Alboreto (2°)
1990 Nigel Mansell (2°), Alain Prost (3°)
1994 Gerhard Berger (2°)
1996 Eddie Irvine (3°)
1997 Michael Schumacher (2°)
1999 Eddie Irvine (1°)
2000 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (2°)
2001 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (3°)
2002 Michael Schumacher (1°)
2004 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (2°)
2005 Rubens Barrichello (2°)
2007 Kimi Räikkönen (1°)
2010 Felipe Massa (3°)
2013 Fernando Alonso (2°)
2015 Sebastian Vettel (3°)
2016 Sebastian Vettel (3°)
2017 Sebastian Vettel (1°)
2018 Sebastian Vettel (1°), Kimi Räikkönen (3°)
2022 Charles Leclerc (1°)
2024 Carlos Sainz jr. (1°), Charles Leclerc (2°)
PILOTI FERRARI 2025
I PRECEDENTI IN AUSTRALIA
CHARLES LECLERC
2018 (SAUBER) – 13°
2019 (FERRARI) – 5°
2022 (FERRARI) – 1° {Pole, Gpv}
2023 (FERRARI) – Ritirato
2024 (FERRARI) – 2° {Gpv}
LEWIS HAMILTON
2007 (MC LAREN) – 3°
2008 (MC LAREN) – 1° {Pole}
2009 (MC LAREN) – Squalificato
2010 (MC LAREN) – 6°
2011 (MC LAREN) – 2°
2012 (MC LAREN) – 3° {Pole}
2013 (MERCEDES) – 5°
2014 (MERCEDES) – Ritirato {Pole}
2015 (MERCEDES) – 1° {Pole, Gpv}
2016 (MERCEDES) – 2° {Pole}
2017 (MERCEDES) – 2° {Pole}
2018 (MERCEDES) – 2° {Pole}
2019 (MERCEDES) – 2° {Pole}
2022 (MERCEDES) – 4°
2023 (MERCEDES) – 2°
2024 (MERCEDES) – Ritirato