Seguici su

Calcio

Calendario Champions League calcio: orari partite 10-11 dicembre, quali vedere su Sky e Prime

Pubblicato

4 minuti fa

il

Pallone Champions League
Pallone Champions League / LaPresse

Martedì 10 e mercoledì 11 dicembre andrà in scena la sesta giornata della prima fase della Champions League 2024-2025 di calcio: nove match al giorno, dei quali due alle 18.45 e sette alle 21.00, con cinque squadre italiane protagoniste.

Apriranno le danze martedì 10 alle 21.00, in contemporanea, l’Inter e l’Atalanta: i campioni d’Italia saranno di scena in Germania contro il Leverkusen, mentre la “Dea” accoglierà a Bergamo il Real Madrid.

Gran finale mercoledì 11, quando la Juventus riceverà il Manchester City, il Milan attenderà la Stella Rossa e il Bologna andrà in Portogallo per fronteggiare il Benfica.

Per la sesta giornata della Champions League di calcio la diretta tv sarà a cura di Sky Sport (tranne che per Juventus-Manchester City), mentre Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona sarà trasmessa in chiaro anche TV8 HD. La diretta streaming sarà fruibile su NOW e Sky Go, per Borussia Dortmund- Barcellona anche su tv8.it, Juventus-Manchester City su Amazon Prime Video.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALCIO 2024-2025

Martedì 10 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
18.45 Girona-Liverpool  – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
18.45 Dinamo Zagabria-Celtic 21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Inter – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Atalanta-Real Madrid – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Shakhtar-Bayern – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Lipsia-Aston Villa – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Salisburgo-PSG  – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Bruges-Sporting  – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Brest-PSV  – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Mercoledì 11 dicembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
18.45 Atletico Madrid-Slovan Bratislava  – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
18.45 Lille-Sturm Graz – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Juventus-Manchester City – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
21.00 Milan-Stella Rossa – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Benfica-Bologna – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona – TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Arsenal-Monaco – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Stoccarda-Young Boys  – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go
21.00 Feyenoord-Sparta Praga  – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

PROGRAMMA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALCIO 2024-2025: DOVE VEDERLA IN TV E STREAMING

Diretta tv: Sky Sport (tranne che per Juventus-Manchester City), per Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona anche TV8 HD

Diretta streaming: NOW e Sky Go, per Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona anche tv8.it, per Juventus-Manchester City

Diretta Live testuale: per le squadre italiane OA Sport.

Argomenti correlati:
Pubblicità

Dalla Home

Sci Alpino7 ore fa

Tumler vince a Beaver Creek a 35 anni, storico podio per il Brasile, bella rimonta di De Aliprandini

Clamorosa sorpresa nel gigante di Beaver Creek. Fa festa ancora la Svizzera, ma non con l’attesissimo Marco Odermatt, clamorosamente uscito,...
Pubblicità

Facebook

Pubblicità