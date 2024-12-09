Calendario Champions League calcio: orari partite 10-11 dicembre, quali vedere su Sky e Prime

Martedì 10 e mercoledì 11 dicembre andrà in scena la sesta giornata della prima fase della Champions League 2024-2025 di calcio: nove match al giorno, dei quali due alle 18.45 e sette alle 21.00, con cinque squadre italiane protagoniste.

Apriranno le danze martedì 10 alle 21.00, in contemporanea, l’Inter e l’Atalanta: i campioni d’Italia saranno di scena in Germania contro il Leverkusen, mentre la “Dea” accoglierà a Bergamo il Real Madrid.

Gran finale mercoledì 11, quando la Juventus riceverà il Manchester City, il Milan attenderà la Stella Rossa e il Bologna andrà in Portogallo per fronteggiare il Benfica.

Per la sesta giornata della Champions League di calcio la diretta tv sarà a cura di Sky Sport (tranne che per Juventus-Manchester City), mentre Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona sarà trasmessa in chiaro anche TV8 HD. La diretta streaming sarà fruibile su NOW e Sky Go, per Borussia Dortmund- Barcellona anche su tv8.it, Juventus-Manchester City su Amazon Prime Video.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALCIO 2024-2025

Martedì 10 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Girona-Liverpool – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Dinamo Zagabria-Celtic 21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Inter – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Atalanta-Real Madrid – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Shakhtar-Bayern – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Lipsia-Aston Villa – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Salisburgo-PSG – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bruges-Sporting – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Brest-PSV – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Mercoledì 11 dicembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Atletico Madrid-Slovan Bratislava – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Lille-Sturm Graz – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Juventus-Manchester City – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Milan-Stella Rossa – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Benfica-Bologna – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona – TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Monaco – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Stoccarda-Young Boys – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Feyenoord-Sparta Praga – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

