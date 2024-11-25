Calendario Champions League in tv, orari partite 26-27 novembre: quali vedere su Sky e Prime

Martedì 26 e mercoledì 27 novembre andrà in scena la quinta giornata della prima fase della Champions League 2024-2025 di calcio: nove match al giorno, dei quali due alle 18.45 e sette alle 21.00, con cinque squadre italiane protagoniste.

Aprirà le danze martedì 26 alle ore 18.45 il Milan, che farà visita agli slovacchi del Slovan Bratislava, mentre alle ore 21.00 l’Inter ospiterà i tedeschi del Lipsia, ed alla stessa ora l’Atalanta giocherà in trasferta a Berna contro gli svizzeri degli Young Boys

Gran finale mercoledì 27, quando la Juventus e il Bologna saranno entrambe di scena alle 21 in trasferta: i bianconeri a Birmingham contro l’Aston villa, i rossoblu in Francia a Lille contro il club transalpino.

Per la quinta giornata della Champions League di calcio la diretta tv sarà a cura di Sky Sport (tranne che per Aston Villa-Juventus), mentre Liverpool-Real Madrid sarà trasmessa in chiaro anche TV8 HD. La diretta streaming sarà fruibile su NOW e Sky Go, per Liverpool-Real Madrid anche su tv8.it, Aston Villa-Juventus su Amazon Prime Video.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALCIO 2024-2025

Martedì 26 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Slovan Bratislava-Milan – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Sparta Praga-Atletico Madrid – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Lipsia – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Young Boys-Atalanta – SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayern-PSG – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Manchester City-Feyenoord – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Sporting-Arsenal – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Barcellona-Brest – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Salisburgo – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Mercoledì 27 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Stella Rossa-Stoccarda – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Sturm Graz-Girona – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Aston-Villa-Juventus (Champions League) – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Bologna-Lille – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Liverpool-Real Madrid (Champions League) – TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW, Sky Go e tv8.it

21.00 Dinamo Zagabria-Borussia Dortmund – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Monaco-Benfica – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSV-Shakhtar – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Celtic-Bruges – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

