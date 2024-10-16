Beach volley, torna il World Tour a Joao Pessoa: l’Italia punta su Bianchi/Orsi Toth. Marchetto/Windisch stop in qualificazione

L’autunno del beach volley inizia dal Brasile, in particolare da Joao Pessoa che il primo Elite 16 della nuova era, quella post-Giochi Olimpici di Parigi. In realtà c’erano stati diversi appuntamenti ad agosto dopo i Giochi ma da queste settimane (ci sarà anche l’Elite 16 di Rio ad inizio novembre) si inizieranno a vedere le nuove coppie che si stanno formando in vista della prossima avventura olimpica.

In casa Italia le novità ci saranno da Rio e per ora prosegue la marcia di Reka Orsi Toth e Giada Bianchi, cresciute tantissimo in questa stagione e già nel tabellone principale di un Elite 16, risultato tutt’altro che scontato anche se le assenze sono tante. Le azzurre affronteranno nel girone domani alle 14.00 le lituane Paulikiene/Raupelyte, poi torneranno in campo venerdì alle 10.00 per affrontare le padrone di casa Thamela/Victoria e infine incontreranno la coppia spagnola Carro/Gonzalez proveniente dalle qualificazioni sempre venerdì alle 15.00.

Niente da fare, invece, in campo maschile per una versione un po’ dimessa dell’unica coppia italiana iscritta alle qualificazioni, Marchetto/Windisch che si sono arresi piuttosto in fretta, in due set, al binomio canadese Schachter/Pickett. Gli azzurri, avanti 6-5 nel primo set, si sono trovati sotto 8-14 e non sono più riusciti a rientrare perdendo 12-21. Nel secondo parziale grande equilibrio fino all’11-10 per i nordamericani che nella parte centrale hanno preso il largo vincendo con il punteggio di 21-16.

TORNEO MASCHILE

Primo turno qualificazioni: Adelmo/Mateus (BRA) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 0-2 (11-21, 18-21), Seiser/Grössig (AUT) – Semerad/Dumek (CZE) 2-0 (21-15, 21-14), Pedro/Gabriel (BRA) – Smith/Webber (USA) Injury Team A, Amieva/Bueno (ARG) – MacNeil/Chambers (CAN) 2-0 (21-14, 21-17), Schnetzer/Pascariuc P. (AUT) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR) 0-2 (18-21, 16-21), Schachter/Pickett (CAN) – Marchetto/Windisch (ITA) 2-0 (21-12, 21-16), Vercauteren/Van Langendonck (BEL) – Vinicius/Heitor (BRA) 1-2 (21-19, 18-21, 9-15), Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) – Gabriel/Dudu (BRA) – 1-0 (21-12, 24-22)

Secondo turno qualificazioni: Seiser/Grössig (AUT) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG), Amieva/Bueno (ARG) – Smith/Webber (USA), Schachter/Pickett (CAN) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR),

Gironi. Pool A

17-Oct 12:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Seed 16

17-Oct 12:00 2 Plavins/Fokerots (LAT) – Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR)

17-Oct 20:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR)

17-Oct 20:00 2 Plavins/Fokerots (LAT) – Seed 16

18-Oct 20:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Plavins/Fokerots (LAT)

18-Oct 20:00 2 Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR) – Seed 16

Pool B

17-Oct 16:00 CC Arthur/Adrielson (BRA) – Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q]

17-Oct 16:00 2 Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Seed 15

18-Oct 12:00 CC Arthur/Adrielson (BRA) – Seed 15

18-Oct 12:00 2 Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q]

18-Oct 18:00 CC Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Arthur/Adrielson (BRA)

18-Oct 18:00 2 Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q] – Seed 15

Pool C

17-Oct 11:00 CC Evandro/Arthur (BRA) – Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q]

17-Oct 11:00 2 Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Seed 14

17-Oct 18:00 CC Evandro/Arthur (BRA) – Seed 14

17-Oct 18:00 2 Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q]

18-Oct 16:00 CC Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Evandro/Arthur (BRA)

18-Oct 16:00 2 Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q] – Seed 14

Pool D

17-Oct 15:00 CC Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) – Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA)

17-Oct 15:00 2 Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Seed 13

18-Oct 09:00 CC Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA)

18-Oct 09:00 2 Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) – Seed 13

18-Oct 14:00 CC Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA) – Seed 13

18-Oct 14:00 2 Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Cherif/Ahmed (QAT)

TORNEO FEMMINILE

Primo turno qualificazioni: Giulia/Ana Luiza (BRA) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 1-2 (21-23, 21-19, 6-15), Carro/González (ESP) – Hollas, H./Remmelg (EST) 2-0 (21-13, 21-19), Kraft/Denaburg (USA) – Dumbauskaite/Vasiliauskaite (LTU) 2-1 (17-21, 21-12, 15-9), Laura/Fio (PAR) – Bélanger/Monkhouse (CAN) 0-2 (16-21, 12-21), Christ/Paul (GER) – Whalen/Loreen (USA) 2-0 (21-19, 24-22), Berntsen/Olimstad (NOR) – Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) 0-2 (17-21, 13-21), Thainara/Elize Maia (BRA) – Wachowicz/Radelczuk (POL) 2-0 (21-14, 21-18), Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Josi/Talita (BRA) 2-0 (21-13, 21-15)

Secondo turno qualificazioni: Carro/González (ESP) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 0-2 (12-21, 13-21), Bélanger/Monkhouse (CAN) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA) 0-2 (17-21, 18-21), Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) – Christ/Paul (GER) 2-0 (21-18, 21-15), Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Thainara/Elize Maia (BRA) 2-0 (21-16, 21-15)

Gironi. Pool A

17-Oct 10:00 CC Ana Patrícia/Duda (BRA) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)

17-Oct 10:00 2 Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA) – Bansley/Bukovec (CAN)

17-Oct 19:00 CC Ana Patrícia/Duda (BRA) – Bansley/Bukovec (CAN)

17-Oct 19:00 2 Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)

18-Oct 19:00 CC Ana Patrícia/Duda (BRA) – Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA)

18-Oct 19:00 2 Bansley/Bukovec (CAN) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)

Pool B

17-Oct 09:00 CC Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA)

17-Oct 09:00 2 Andressa/Tainá (BRA) – Gallay/Churin (ARG)

17-Oct 17:00 CC Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Gallay/Churin (ARG)

17-Oct 17:00 2 Andressa/Tainá (BRA) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA)

18-Oct 13:00 CC Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Andressa/Tainá (BRA)

18-Oct 13:00 2 Gallay/Churin (ARG) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA)

Pool C

17-Oct 14:00 CC Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Carro/Gonzalez (ESP)

17-Oct 14:00 2 Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) – Orsi Toth, R./Bianchi (ITA)

18-Oct 10:00 CC Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Orsi Toth, R./Bianchi (ITA)

18-Oct 10:00 2 Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) – Carro/Gonzalez (ESP)

18-Oct 15:00 CC Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU)

18-Oct 15:00 2 Orsi Toth, R./Bianchi (ITA) – Carro/Gonzalez (ESP)

Pool D

17-Oct 13:00 CC Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)

17-Oct 13:00 2 Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR)

18-Oct 11:00 CC Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR)

18-Oct 11:00 2 Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)

18-Oct 17:00 CC Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT)

18-Oct 17:00 2 Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) – Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA)