Beach volley, Orsi Toth/Bianchi senza vittorie a Joao Pessoa: sono 13me nell’Elite 16 brasiliano

Si ferma subito, dopo le sfide del girone, il cammino di Reka Orsi Toth e Giada Bianchi nell’Elite 16 di Joao Pessoa in Brasile. Le campionesse italiane, che potrebbero essere all’ultimo torneo assieme, visto che a Rio del Janeiro le coppie iscritte saranno Gottardi/Orsi Toth e Bianchi/Scampoli, hanno collezionato tre sconfitte nella pool e dunque sono uscite di scena con il 13mo posto finale.

La sconfitta che probabilmente ha impedito alle azzurre di superare il turno è quella subita ieri contro le lituane Paulikiene/Raupelyte che hanno dominato il primo set con il punteggio di 21-10, mentre nel secondo sono riuscite a rimontare da 16-18 riuscendo a vincere ai vantaggi 22-20. Oggi contro le brasiliane Thamela/Victoria le azzurre hanno giocato alla pari il primo set, perso 21-19 e poi sono crollate nel secondo parziale con il punteggio di 21-11.

Una condizione probabilmente non ottimale è costata cara anche contro le statunitensi Kraft/Denaburg che solo nella parte iniziale del primo set hanno faticato prima di vincere 21-16. Senza storia il secondo set vinto dalla coppia statunitense con un eloquente 21-9.

TORNEO MASCHILE

Primo turno qualificazioni: Adelmo/Mateus (BRA) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 0-2 (11-21, 18-21), Seiser/Grössig (AUT) – Semerad/Dumek (CZE) 2-0 (21-15, 21-14), Pedro/Gabriel (BRA) – Smith/Webber (USA) Injury Team A, Amieva/Bueno (ARG) – MacNeil/Chambers (CAN) 2-0 (21-14, 21-17), Schnetzer/Pascariuc P. (AUT) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR) 0-2 (18-21, 16-21), Schachter/Pickett (CAN) – Marchetto/Windisch (ITA) 2-0 (21-12, 21-16), Vercauteren/Van Langendonck (BEL) – Vinicius/Heitor (BRA) 1-2 (21-19, 18-21, 9-15), Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) – Gabriel/Dudu (BRA) – 1-0 (21-12, 24-22)

Secondo turno qualificazioni: Seiser/Grössig (AUT) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 0-2 (17-21, 17-21), Amieva/Bueno (ARG) – Smith/Webber (USA) 2-0 (21-18, 21-17), Schachter/Pickett (CAN) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR) 0-2 (12-21, 18-21), Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) – Vinicius/Heitor (BRA) 2-1 (21-14, 16-21, 15-11) .

Gironi. Pool A

17-Oct 12:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR) 2-0 (21-17, 22-20)

17-Oct 12:00 2 Plavins/Fokerots (LAT) – Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR) 1-2 (15-21, 34-32, 14-16)

17-Oct 20:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR) 0-2 (0-21, 0-21)

17-Oct 20:00 2 Plavins/Fokerots (LAT) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR) 1-2 (22-24, 21-14, 11-15)

18-Oct 20:00 CC George/Andre (BRA) – Plavins/Fokerots (LAT)

18-Oct 20:00 2 Mol, H./Berntsen (NOR) – Pedrosa/Campos (POR)

Pool B

17-Oct 16:00 CC Arthur/Adrielson (BRA) – Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q] 2-0 (21-15, 21-18)

17-Oct 16:00 2 Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Amieva/Bueno (ARG) 2-0 (21-11, 21-18)

18-Oct 12:00 CC Arthur/Adrielson (BRA) – Amieva/Bueno (ARG) 2-1 (21-18, 19-21, 15-9)

18-Oct 12:00 2 Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q] 2-0 (21-12, 21-17)

18-Oct 18:00 CC Åhman/Hellvig (SWE) – Arthur/Adrielson (BRA)

18-Oct 18:00 2 Sepka/Sedlak (CZE) [Q] – Amieva/Bueno (ARG)

Pool C

17-Oct 11:00 CC Evandro/Arthur (BRA) – Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q] 2-0 (21-14, 21-16)

17-Oct 11:00 2 Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 2-1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-8)

17-Oct 18:00 CC Evandro/Arthur (BRA) – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 2-1 (21-23, 21-17, 15-12)

17-Oct 18:00 2 Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q] 2-0 (21-17, 21-12)

18-Oct 16:00 CC Mol, A./Sørum, C. (NOR) – Evandro/Arthur (BRA) 2-0 (21-19, 21-19)

18-Oct 16:00 2 Popov/Reznik (UKR) [Q] – Bello, Ja./Bello, Jo. (ENG) 2-0 (21-15, 21-16)

Pool D

17-Oct 15:00 CC Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) – Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA) 2-0 (21-17, 21-12)

17-Oct 15:00 2 Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) 0-2 (19-21, 20-22)

18-Oct 09:00 CC Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA) 0-2 (21-23, 20-22)

18-Oct 09:00 2 Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) – Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) 2-0 (21-16, 21-19)

18-Oct 14:00 CC Felipe Alves/Henrique (BRA) – Guto/Vitor Felipe (BRA) 0-2 (14-21, 16-21)

18-Oct 14:00 2 Capogrosso N./Capogrosso T. (ARG) – Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) 2-1 (19-21, 25-23, 15-8)

TORNEO FEMMINILE

Primo turno qualificazioni: Giulia/Ana Luiza (BRA) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 1-2 (21-23, 21-19, 6-15), Carro/González (ESP) – Hollas, H./Remmelg (EST) 2-0 (21-13, 21-19), Kraft/Denaburg (USA) – Dumbauskaite/Vasiliauskaite (LTU) 2-1 (17-21, 21-12, 15-9), Laura/Fio (PAR) – Bélanger/Monkhouse (CAN) 0-2 (16-21, 12-21), Christ/Paul (GER) – Whalen/Loreen (USA) 2-0 (21-19, 24-22), Berntsen/Olimstad (NOR) – Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) 0-2 (17-21, 13-21), Thainara/Elize Maia (BRA) – Wachowicz/Radelczuk (POL) 2-0 (21-14, 21-18), Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Josi/Talita (BRA) 2-0 (21-13, 21-15)

Secondo turno qualificazioni: Carro/González (ESP) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 0-2 (12-21, 13-21), Bélanger/Monkhouse (CAN) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA) 0-2 (17-21, 18-21), Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) – Christ/Paul (GER) 2-0 (21-18, 21-15), Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Thainara/Elize Maia (BRA) 2-0 (21-16, 21-15)

Gironi. Pool A:

Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Carro/González (ESP) 2-0 (21-15, 21-10)

Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA) – Bansley/Bukovec (CAN) 0-2 (22-24, 13-21)

Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Bansley/Bukovec (CAN) 2-1 (14-21, 21-11, 15-8)

Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA) – Carro/González (ESP) 2-0 (25-23, 21-17)

Hildreth/Van Gunst (USA) – Vitoria/Hegeile (BRA)

Bansley/Bukovec (CAN) – Carro/González (ESP)

Pool B:

Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) 1-2 (21-14, 19-21, 12-15)

4. Andressa/Tainá (BRA) – Gallay/Churin (ARG) 2-0 (21-17, 21-13)

11. Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Gallay/Churin (ARG) 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 15-8)

12. Andressa/Tainá (BRA) – Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) 0-2 (15-21, 19-21)

19. Agatha/Rebecca (BRA) – Andressa/Tainá (BRA) 2-0 (21-11, 21-16)

20. Gallay/Churin (ARG) – Ittlinger/Van de Velde (GER) 0-2 (15-21, 18-21)

Pool C:

Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA) 1-2 (22-20, 13-21, 17-19)

6. Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) – Orsi Toth/Bianchi (ITA) 2-0 (21-10, 22-20)

13. Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Orsi Toth/Bianchi (ITA) 2-0 (21-19, 21-11)

14. Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA) 0-2 (22-24, 15-21)

21. Thamela/Victoria (BRA) – Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) 2-0 (21-14, 21-15)

22. Orsi Toth/Bianchi (ITA) – Kraft/Denaburg (USA) 0-2 (16-21, 9-21)

Pool D:

Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 2-0 (21-17, 21-17)

8. Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT) – Taiana Lima/Talita (BRA) 2-1 (19-21, 21-18, 15-11)

15. Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Taiana Lima/Talita (BRA) 0-2 (17-21, 17-21)

16. Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 2-1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-8)

23. Carol/Barbara (BRA) – Klinger D./Klinger R. (AUT) 2-1 (18-21, 21-14, 15-9)

24. Taiana Lima/Talita (BRA) – Davidova/Lazarenko (UKR) 2-0 (21-16, 21-18)