OA Sport
VIDEO Vuelta a España 2021, highlights 16ma tappa: frazione a Jakobsen, terzo Trentin. Si ritira Ciccone

Al termine della sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2021, vinta in volata dal neerlandese Fabio Jakobsen, il norvegese Odd Christian Eiking mantiene la maglia roja. Di seguito il video con gli highlights e la sintesi della sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2021.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS 16MA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2021

Foto: LaPresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

LA NOSTRA STORIA

OA Sport nacque l'11 novembre del 2011 come blog chiamato Olimpiazzurra, per poi diventare un sito web dal 23 giugno 2012. L'attuale denominazione è in uso dal 2015. Nell'arco degli anni la nostra filosofia non è mai mutata: tutti gli sport hanno la stessa dignità. Sul nostro portale le Olimpiadi non durano solo 15 giorni, ma 4 anni. OA Sport ha vinto il premio come miglior sito di Sport all'Overtime Festival di Macerata nel 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2020.

TAG:
Alejandro Valverde Andrea Bagioli Chris Froome Davide Formolo Enric Mas Primoz Roglic Richard Carapaz Sepp Kuss Tom Dumoulin Vuelta a España 2021

ultimo aggiornamento: 31-08-2021

Subscribe
Notificami
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Vuelta a España 2021, Odd Christian Eiking: “Domani sarà una tappa davvero dura fin dall’inizio”

Ciclismo, i convocati dell’Italia per gli Europei: 13 azzurri in gara a Trento