VIDEO Vuelta a España 2021, highlights 16ma tappa: frazione a Jakobsen, terzo Trentin. Si ritira Ciccone

Al termine della sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2021, vinta in volata dal neerlandese Fabio Jakobsen, il norvegese Odd Christian Eiking mantiene la maglia roja. Di seguito il video con gli highlights e la sintesi della sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2021.

⏯ @FabioJakobsen ha sumado su tercer triunfo en #LaVuelta21, pero tanto él como su equipo han tenido que trabajarlo. Revívelo en 1'.

⏯A third victory for Fabio Jakobsen, but not an easy one. @deceuninck_qst had to work after some splits. The 1' summary.@gorouvy pic.twitter.com/rTryePhmIR

— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 31, 2021