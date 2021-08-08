OA Sport
Sport in tv oggi (domenica 8 agosto): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Oggi, domenica 8 agosto 2021, oltre agli eventi in programma ai Giochi Olimpici, saranno di scena diversi sport: il tennis con i tornei ATP 500 di Washington e WTA 500 di San José, WTA 250 di Cluj-Napoca e WTA 125 di Concord, i motori con il GP di Stiria del Motomondiale, il GP di Lettonia di Motocross ed il GP della Repubblica Ceca di Superbike.

SPORT IN TV DOMENICA 8 AGOSTO: ORARI E PROGRAMMA

08:30 MX2, GP Lettonia: prove libere – mxgp-tv.com

08.40 Moto3, GP Stiria: warm up – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

09.00 Superbike, GP Repubblica Ceca: warm up – Sky Sport Action, Sky Go, Now TV

09.10 Moto2, GP Stiria: warm up – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

09:30 MXGP, GP Lettonia: prove libere – mxgp-tv.com

09.40 MotoGP, GP Stiria: warm up – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

11.00 Moto3, GP Stiria: gara – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

11:00 MX2, GP Lettonia: gara 1 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player

11.00 Superbike, GP Repubblica Ceca: Superpole Race – Sky Sport Action, Sky Go, Now TV

12:00 MXGP, GP Lettonia: gara 1 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player, RaiSport+HD, RaiPlay

12.20 Moto2, GP Stiria: gara – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

14.00 MotoGP, GP Stiria: gara – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Go, Now TV, DAZN

14:00 MX2, GP Lettonia: gara 2 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player

15:00 MXGP, GP Lettonia: gara 2 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player, RaiSport+HD, RaiPlay

15.15 Superbike, GP Repubblica Ceca: gara 2 – Sky Sport Action, Sky Go, Now TV, TV8, tv8.it

16.00 Tennis, WTA 250 di Cluj-Napoca – SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

17.00 Tennis, WTA 125 di Concord – Nessuna copertura tv

20.00 Tennis, ATP 500 Washington – dalle 23.00 Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Go, Now TV, SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv
(Sinner-McDonald secondo match dalle ore 20.00, comunque non prima delle ore 23.00)

23.00 Tennis, WTA 500 di San José – dalle ore 01.00 di domani, lunedì 9 agosto, SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

Sport in tv oggi

