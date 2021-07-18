OA Sport
Sport in tv oggi (domenica 18 luglio): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Oggi, domenica 18 luglio 2021, saranno di scena diversi sport: Il ciclismo con il Tour de France, la Settimana Ciclistica Italiana ed il Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta, il tennis con i tornei ATP di Amburgo, Båstad e Newport e WTA di Praga, Losanna e Budapest, ed i motori con la F1 ed il motocross, l’atletica leggera con gli Europei Under 20.

SPORT IN TV OGGI DOMENICA 18 LUGLIO: ORARI E PROGRAMMA

08.30 Atletica, Europei Under 20 – Rai Sport Web 1

09.00 Pentathlon, Mondiali junior 2021: staffetta mista – Nessuna copertura tv

09:30 MX2, Prove libere – mxgp-tv.com

10.00 Rally, WRC Estonia – Nessuna copertura tv

10:30 MXGP, Prove libere – mxgp-tv.com

10.30 Tennis, WTA 250 Praga – SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

11.00 Tennis, WTA 250 Losanna – Nessuna copertura tv

11.00 Golf, The Open Championship – Sky Sport Arena, SkyGo e NowTV

11.15 Ciclismo, Settimana Ciclistica Italiana: 5a tappa – differita ore 19.05 RaiSport+HD, Rai Play

12:00 MX2, Gara 1 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player

12.10 Ciclismo, Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta: 3a tappa – Nessuna copertura tv

13.00 Tennis, ATP 250 Båstad – Nessuna copertura tv

13:00 MXGP, Gara 1 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player, RaiSport+HD, RaiPlay

13.30 ATP 500 Amburgo – SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv, Sky Sport Tennis, SkyGo e NowTV, dalle 14.15 Sky Sport Uno

14.50 Atletica, Europei Under 20 – RaiSportWeb1

15:00 MX2, Gara 2 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player

15.30 Tennis, WTA 250 Budapest – dalle 17.15 SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

16:00 MXGP, Gara 2 – mxgp-tv.com, Eurosport Player, RaiSportWeb2

16.00 F1, gara – SkySportF1 (207 Sky) e SkySportUno (201 Sky), SkyGo e NowTV, differita ore 19.00 TV8

16.15 Ciclismo, Tour de France: 21ma tappa – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, Discovery+, dalle 17.15 Rai2, Rai Play

19.00 Tennis, ATP 250 Newport – SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

