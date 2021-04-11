Serata memorabile per Marvin Vettori, che ha sconfitto Kevin Holland con verdetto unanime (50-44) a Las Vegas e ha sonoramente lanciato la propria candidatura per il titolo mondiale. Il fighter italiano ha surclassato lo statunitense in maniera netta, sfoderando una perentoria prestazione nella lotta a terra. Il 27enne trentino, primo rappresentante del Bel Paese a giungere a questi livelli in UFC, la promotion più importante al mondo per quanto riguarda la MMA (arti marziali miste), ha infilato la quinta vittoria consecutiva e punta davvero a combattere per la cintura iridata.
Il ribattezzato The Italian Dream è stato impeccabile nei takedown (11, record di categoria), costringendo il rivale statunitense sempre a terra, dominando tecnicamente e dal punto di vista del posizionamento. Il numero 6 del ranking dei pesi medi ha battuto il numero 10. Sono stati cinque round intensi dal punto di vista tattico, in cui il nostro portacolori ha sfoderato una bella tecnica e non è mai andato in difficoltà. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della vittoria su Marvin Vettori contro Kevin Holland nel main event della Fight Night UFC andata in scena a Las Vegas.
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS VETTORI-HOLLAND
VIDEO VERDETTO: VITTORIA MARVIN VETTORI
The Italian Dream is alive and well 🇮🇹@MarvinVettori locks the UD after going the distance.
[ #UFCVegas23 | On @ABCNetwork & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/U1cNon1jzc
— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021
VIDEO ABBRACCIO VETTORI-HOLLAND
“We’re all fighters here, you know what I mean?” #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/QtHBdxW8kx
— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021
VIDEO VETTORI vs HOLLAND
Which middleweight contender will come out on top 🧐
[ #UFCVegas23 | Live NOW on @ABCNetwork & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fH6sMqbBXc
— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021
VIDEO INGRESSO MARVIN VETTORI
The Italian Dream @MarvinVettori makes his walk to the Octagon 🇮🇹 #UFCVegas23 is LIVE on @ABCNetwork & #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/2efx2FMWI7
— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS E SINTESI
LA CRONACA DELLA VITTORIA DI MARVIN VETTORI
MARVIN VETTORI: “ORA VOGLIO ADESANYA”
