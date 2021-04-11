Serata memorabile per Marvin Vettori, che ha sconfitto Kevin Holland con verdetto unanime (50-44) a Las Vegas e ha sonoramente lanciato la propria candidatura per il titolo mondiale. Il fighter italiano ha surclassato lo statunitense in maniera netta, sfoderando una perentoria prestazione nella lotta a terra. Il 27enne trentino, primo rappresentante del Bel Paese a giungere a questi livelli in UFC, la promotion più importante al mondo per quanto riguarda la MMA (arti marziali miste), ha infilato la quinta vittoria consecutiva e punta davvero a combattere per la cintura iridata.

Il ribattezzato The Italian Dream è stato impeccabile nei takedown (11, record di categoria), costringendo il rivale statunitense sempre a terra, dominando tecnicamente e dal punto di vista del posizionamento. Il numero 6 del ranking dei pesi medi ha battuto il numero 10. Sono stati cinque round intensi dal punto di vista tattico, in cui il nostro portacolori ha sfoderato una bella tecnica e non è mai andato in difficoltà. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della vittoria su Marvin Vettori contro Kevin Holland nel main event della Fight Night UFC andata in scena a Las Vegas.

