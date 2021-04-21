OA Sport
Freccia Vallone 2021: ordine d&#8217;arrivo e classifica. Alaphilippe rimonta Roglic, terzo l&#8217;eterno Valverde

L’85ma edizione della Freccia Vallone, gara di un giorno che ha visto i corridori percorrere 193.6 km da Charleroi all’iconico Muro di Huy, ha visto trionfare, in un avvincente finale, il francese Julian Alaphilippe, in maglia iridata, che ha rimontato e battuto negli ultimi metri lo sloveno Primoz Roglic.

Terzo a 6″ l’eterno Alejandro Valverde: lo spagnolo, a quasi 41 anni, sale per l’ottava volta sul podio in carriera in questa gara. Il primo degli italiani è Kristian Sbaragli, 25° a 36″.

ORDINE D’ARRIVO FRECCIA VALLONE 2021

1 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Deceuninck – Quick Step 400 225 4:36:25
2 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma 320 150 ,,
3 VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 260 110 0:06
4 WOODS Michael Israel Start-Up Nation 220 90 0:08
5 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 180 80 0:11
6 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 140 70 ,,
7 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 120 60 ,,
8 CHAVES Esteban Team BikeExchange 100 50 ,,
9 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 80 46 ,,
10 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 68 42 0:16
11 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 56 38 ,,
12 TULETT Ben Alpecin-Fenix 48 34 ,,
13 ARANBURU Alex Astana – Premier Tech 40 30 ,,
14 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 32 26 ,,
15 KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 28 22 ,,
16 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 24 20 ,,
17 FUGLSANG Jakob Astana – Premier Tech 24 18 0:19
18 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team 24 17 0:21
19 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 24 16 ,,
20 YATES Adam INEOS Grenadiers 24 15 0:27
21 MATTHEWS Michael Team BikeExchange 16 14 0:28
22 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 16 13 0:32
23 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 16 12 ,,
24 BRENNER Marco Team DSM 16 11 0:36
25 SBARAGLI Kristian Alpecin-Fenix 16 10 ,,
26 FINETTO Mauro DELKO 16 9 ,,
27 VANSEVENANT Mauri Deceuninck – Quick Step 16 8 ,,
28 HENAO Sergio Team Qhubeka ASSOS 16 7 ,,
29 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 6 0:40
30 CONCI Nicola Trek – Segafredo 16 5 ,,
31 NEILANDS Krists Israel Start-Up Nation 8 5 0:42
32 TEUNS Dylan Bahrain – Victorious 8 5 ,,
33 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team 8 5 ,,
34 BARCELÓ Fernando Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 5 ,,
35 CARR Simon EF Education – Nippo 8 5 0:46
36 WELLENS Tim Lotto Soudal 8 5 ,,
37 OOMEN Sam Team Jumbo-Visma 8 5 ,,
38 GESINK Robert Team Jumbo-Visma 8 5 ,,
39 ROTA Lorenzo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 8 5 0:51
40 BERNARD Julien Trek – Segafredo 8 5 0:54
41 ARU Fabio Team Qhubeka ASSOS 8 5 0:57
42 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck – Quick Step 8 5 1:00
43 VANENDERT Jelle Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 8 5 ,,
44 MOLARD Rudy Groupama – FDJ 8 5 ,,
45 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément AG2R Citroën Team 8 5 1:05
46 VALGREN Michael EF Education – Nippo 8 5 1:06
47 KREUZIGER Roman Gazprom – RusVelo 8 5 1:07
48 STANNARD Robert Team BikeExchange 8 5 1:11
49 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Trek – Segafredo 8 5 1:15
50 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM 8 5 1:18
51 DE TIER Floris Alpecin-Fenix 4 5 1:28
52 IMPEY Daryl Israel Start-Up Nation 4 5 1:30
53 LEKNESSUND Andreas Team DSM 4 5 ,,
54 DONOVAN Mark Team DSM 4 5 1:35
55 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Education – Nippo 4 5 ,,
56 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious 2 5 1:37
57 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 2 5 ,,
58 FRAILE Omar Astana – Premier Tech 2 5 ,,
59 GODON Dorian AG2R Citroën Team 2 5 1:47
60 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2 5 1:56
61 VAN WILDER Ilan Team DSM 5 1:59
62 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers 5 2:12
63 KNOX James Deceuninck – Quick Step 5 2:13
64 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 5 ,,
65 CLARKE Simon Team Qhubeka ASSOS 5 ,,
66 VERONA Carlos Movistar Team 5 2:17
67 BAKELANTS Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5 2:35
68 TUSVELD Martijn Team DSM 5 ,,
69 CHERNETSKI Sergei Gazprom – RusVelo 5 ,,
70 GILBERT Philippe Lotto Soudal 5 2:39
71 CATTANEO Mattia Deceuninck – Quick Step 5 2:44
72 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana – Premier Tech 5 2:51
73 DE BOD Stefan Astana – Premier Tech 5 ,,
74 BOOKWALTER Brent Team BikeExchange 5 ,,
75 OWSIAN Łukasz Team Arkéa Samsic 5 ,,
76 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 ,,
77 MAS Enric Movistar Team 5 3:01
78 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 ,,
79 LAMMERTINK Maurits Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5 3:06
80 DEVENYNS Dries Deceuninck – Quick Step 5 3:11
81 ARMÉE Sander Team Qhubeka ASSOS 5 3:17
82 MONIQUET Sylvain Lotto Soudal 5 3:41
83 HOFSTEDE Lennard Team Jumbo-Visma 5 3:53
84 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 5 4:05
85 SCHELLING Ide BORA – hansgrohe 5 4:45
86 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 5 4:54
87 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix 5 5:48
88 VAN DER SANDE Tosh Lotto Soudal 5 6:22
89 KAMP Alexander Trek – Segafredo 5 ,,
90 POWER Robert Team Qhubeka ASSOS 5 ,,
91 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 5 ,,
92 BENEDETTI Cesare BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
93 GRMAY Tsgabu Team BikeExchange 5 ,,
94 SEIGLE Romain Groupama – FDJ 5 6:32
95 SPRENGERS Thomas Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise 5 6:57
96 ARMIRAIL Bruno Groupama – FDJ 5 7:33
97 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 5 ,,
98 CRADDOCK Lawson EF Education – Nippo 5 7:35
99 HOWES Alex EF Education – Nippo 5 8:15
100 VELASCO Simone Gazprom – RusVelo 5 8:23
101 GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam DELKO 5 8:45
102 LADAGNOUS Matthieu Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
103 MERTENS Julian Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise 5 8:59
104 HUYS Laurens Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 5 ,,
105 FERNÁNDEZ Delio DELKO 5 9:11
106 ROSA Diego Team Arkéa Samsic 5 10:09
107 BENNETT Sean Team Qhubeka ASSOS 5 11:06
108 WALSLEBEN Philipp Alpecin-Fenix 5 11:18
109 HERREGODTS Rune Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise 5 12:01
110 NAKANE Hideto EF Education – Nippo 5 ,,
111 MEURISSE Xandro Alpecin-Fenix 5 ,,
112 MERTZ Rémy Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 5 ,,

Foto: LaPresse

TAG:
Alejandro Valverde Freccia Vallone 2021 Julian Alaphilippe Primoz Roglic

ultimo aggiornamento: 21-04-2021

