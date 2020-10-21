Tennis: si ritira Julia Goerges, ex top ten in singolare e tra le migliori di Germania nell’ultimo decennio

Si ritira dal tennis giocato Julia Goerges. A poco meno di 32 anni, la tedesca, numero 9 del mondo al massimo, chiude con il suo sport, dando appuntamento a tutti per un nuovo capitolo della sua vita e suscitando diverse emozionate reazioni di colleghi e colleghe, tutti uniti nel dare il saluto (tennistico) a una giocatrice che ha saputo raggiungere la top ten tanto in singolare quanto in doppio.
Questo il suo messaggio sul sito ufficiale e su Instagram: “Caro tennis, ti sto scrivendo perché sono pronta a dirti arrivederci. Quando ho iniziato a giocare a tennis all’età di 5 anni, non avrei mai pensato che saremmo andati per una strada tanto lunga. Mi hai dato tanti diversi tipi di emozioni in questo nostro viaggio, e sono molto grata per tutto quello che mi hai mostrato e insegnato. Ho imparato ad affrontare le più pesanti sconfitte, ma anche ad apprezzare le mie più belle vittorie in carriera, a combattere le tante volte in cui sono stata in difficoltà e in fin dei conti non abbiamo mai perso di vista i nostri sogni. Ho sempre saputo come mi sarei sentita al momento di dirti ciao, e quel momento è arrivato. Sono pronta a chiudere il capitolo tennistico della mia vita e ad aprirne un altro, per il quale sono molto emozionata. Grazie per tutto quello che mi hai dato. Sarai per sempre nel mio cuore. Tua, Jules. PS. Un grande grazie alla mia famiglia, ai miei amici, al mio team, ai miei sponsor e ai miei fan per avermi supportato e aver creduto in me sempre, non ce l’avrei fatta mai senza di voi“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
TIME TO SAY GOODBYE 💭✍️🎾 . . Dear Tennis, I am writing to you, because I am ready to say “Goodbye”. When I started playing tennis at the age of 5, I would never have thought that we would go such a long way together. You have given me so many different types of emotions throughout our journey and I am very thankful for everything you have shown and taught me. I learnt how to deal with the toughest losses but also enjoy the most amazing wins of my career, to fight back many times when I was struggling with you and through it all we never lost sight of our dreams. I always knew how I would feel when it is time to say goodbye to you, and that moment has arrived. I am ready to close the tennis chapter of my life and open a new one, which I am really excited about. Thank you for everything you have given me. You will stay forever in my heart ❤️ Yours, Jules P.S. Huge thank you to my family, friends, team, sponsors and fans for supporting and believing in me always, I couldn’t have done it without you. . . Liebes Tennis, ich schreibe Dir diese Zeilen, weil ich bereit bin mich von Dir zu verabschieden. Als ich mit 5 Jahren mit Dir angefangen habe, hätte ich niemals gedacht, dass wir einen so langen Weg zusammen gehen. Du hast mir so viele verschiedene Emotionen auf unserer Reise beschert und ich bin sehr dankbar für alles was Du mir gezeigt und beigebracht hast. Ich habe gelernt mit den härtesten Niederlagen umzugehen- die größten Siege meiner Karriere zu genießen- wiederzukommen als ich mit Dir gekämpft habe und nie aufzugeben meine Träume zu verwirklichen. Ich habe immer gewusst, dass ich es fühlen werde, wenn der richtige Zeitpunkt gekommen ist, zu Dir Tschüss zu sagen – der Moment ist da. Ich bin bereit das Kapitel Tennis zu schließen und ein Neues aufzumachen, worauf ich mich sehr freue. Vielen Dank für alles, was Du mir gegeben hast- Du wirst für immer in meinem Herzen sein ❤️ Deine Jule P.S. Ein großes Dankeschön auch an meine Familie, Freunde, Team, Sponsoren und Fans. Ihr habt immer an mich geglaubt und ohne Eure Unterstützung hätte ich es nicht geschafft . . 📷 Credits- #1:Parents #2: @porschetennis #3: @jimmie48tennis #4,5,6: @gettyimages
Sono sette i titoli vinti in carriera dalla giocatrice di Bad Oldesloe, nello Schleswig-Holstein, il più settentrionale dei 16 Länder tedeschi: tra questi il WTA Elite Trophy di Zhuhai nel 2017, sull’americana Coco Vandeweghe, e i Premier di Stoccarda (sull’allora numero 1 del mondo Caroline Wozniacki) e Mosca (la Kremlin Cup, sulla russa Daria Kasatkina). Semifinalista a Wimbledon nel 2018, ha raggiunto gli ottavi in tutti e quattro gli Slam. Ha sconfitto per 17 volte una giocatrice compresa tra le prime 10; il nome Wozniacki compare anche alla voce “vittime preferite”, dal momento che con la danese vanta un bilancio di 6-5.
CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NEWS SUL TENNIS
federico.rossini@oasport.it
Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: LaPresse