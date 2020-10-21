Tennis: si ritira Julia Goerges, ex top ten in singolare e tra le migliori di Germania nell’ultimo decennio

Si ritira dal tennis giocato Julia Goerges. A poco meno di 32 anni, la tedesca, numero 9 del mondo al massimo, chiude con il suo sport, dando appuntamento a tutti per un nuovo capitolo della sua vita e suscitando diverse emozionate reazioni di colleghi e colleghe, tutti uniti nel dare il saluto (tennistico) a una giocatrice che ha saputo raggiungere la top ten tanto in singolare quanto in doppio.

Questo il suo messaggio sul sito ufficiale e su Instagram: “Caro tennis, ti sto scrivendo perché sono pronta a dirti arrivederci. Quando ho iniziato a giocare a tennis all’età di 5 anni, non avrei mai pensato che saremmo andati per una strada tanto lunga. Mi hai dato tanti diversi tipi di emozioni in questo nostro viaggio, e sono molto grata per tutto quello che mi hai mostrato e insegnato. Ho imparato ad affrontare le più pesanti sconfitte, ma anche ad apprezzare le mie più belle vittorie in carriera, a combattere le tante volte in cui sono stata in difficoltà e in fin dei conti non abbiamo mai perso di vista i nostri sogni. Ho sempre saputo come mi sarei sentita al momento di dirti ciao, e quel momento è arrivato. Sono pronta a chiudere il capitolo tennistico della mia vita e ad aprirne un altro, per il quale sono molto emozionata. Grazie per tutto quello che mi hai dato. Sarai per sempre nel mio cuore. Tua, Jules. PS. Un grande grazie alla mia famiglia, ai miei amici, al mio team, ai miei sponsor e ai miei fan per avermi supportato e aver creduto in me sempre, non ce l’avrei fatta mai senza di voi“.

Sono sette i titoli vinti in carriera dalla giocatrice di Bad Oldesloe, nello Schleswig-Holstein, il più settentrionale dei 16 Länder tedeschi: tra questi il WTA Elite Trophy di Zhuhai nel 2017, sull’americana Coco Vandeweghe, e i Premier di Stoccarda (sull’allora numero 1 del mondo Caroline Wozniacki) e Mosca (la Kremlin Cup, sulla russa Daria Kasatkina). Semifinalista a Wimbledon nel 2018, ha raggiunto gli ottavi in tutti e quattro gli Slam. Ha sconfitto per 17 volte una giocatrice compresa tra le prime 10; il nome Wozniacki compare anche alla voce “vittime preferite”, dal momento che con la danese vanta un bilancio di 6-5.

Foto: LaPresse