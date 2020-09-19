LIVE MotoGP, Emilia Romagna GP qualifying updates: Valentino Rossi wants the front row

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE THE LIVE COVERAGE

Good afternoon and welcome to the LIVE updates of the qualifying of the Emilia Romagna GP 2020, the seventh round of MotoGP 2020, and the second appointment of the season in Misano. On the track named after Marcon Simoncelli, it is not easy to overtake during the race; therefore, likewise last weekend, the qualifying session is crucial if the riders aim for a prestigious result.

During FP3, Bagnaia made an incredible lap and sowed everyone that he is in the fight for the pole position today! Viñales also was good in the single lap, as he performed well in the qualifying session last week as well on the same track. Valentino Rossi will start from Q2, while Dovizioso, who is the lead of the championship at the moment, is struggling in Misano and will need to fight in Q1 to aim for a top-12 start.

OA Sport offers the LIVE qualifying updates of the Emilia Romagna GP 2020: real-time and minute by minute updates not to miss any action. Qualifying starts at 14.10. Enjoy!

