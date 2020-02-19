Show Player

VIDEO Biathlon, Martin Fourcade vince l’individuale dei Mondiali: highlighs e sintesi. Battuto Boe, italiani attardati



Martin Fourcade ha conquistato la medaglia d’oro nell’individuale dei Mondiali 2020 di biathlon che si stanno disputando ad Anterselva. Il francese si è laureato Campione del Mondo in questo format di gara per la quarta volta in carriera e ha così portato a casa l’undicesimo titolo iridato individuale della carriera. Il transalpino ha commesso un errore nell’ultima serie ma è riuscito a battere il norvegese Johannes Boe che ha sbagliato anch’egli all’ultimo poligono dovendosi così accontentare di un nuovo argento dopo quello nell’inseguimento. Gli italiani Lukas Hofer e Dominik Windisch hanno purtroppo concluso nelle retrovie a causa di qualche errore di troppo al tiro. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi dell’individuale maschile dei Mondiali 2020 di biathlon.

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE MONDIALI BIATHLON 2020:

Foto: Federico Angiolini

