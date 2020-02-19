VIDEO Biathlon, Martin Fourcade vince l’individuale dei Mondiali: highlighs e sintesi. Battuto Boe, italiani attardati

Martin Fourcade ha conquistato la medaglia d’oro nell’individuale dei Mondiali 2020 di biathlon che si stanno disputando ad Anterselva. Il francese si è laureato Campione del Mondo in questo format di gara per la quarta volta in carriera e ha così portato a casa l’undicesimo titolo iridato individuale della carriera. Il transalpino ha commesso un errore nell’ultima serie ma è riuscito a battere il norvegese Johannes Boe che ha sbagliato anch’egli all’ultimo poligono dovendosi così accontentare di un nuovo argento dopo quello nell’inseguimento. Gli italiani Lukas Hofer e Dominik Windisch hanno purtroppo concluso nelle retrovie a causa di qualche errore di troppo al tiro. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi dell’individuale maschile dei Mondiali 2020 di biathlon.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE MONDIALI BIATHLON 2020:

All eyes on the main favourite of today and the best shooter of this year @martinfkde! Let’s follow his performance in #antholz2020 live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/zU2E8OGoiE — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

JT Boe starts behind @martinfkde in #antholz2020. Will it be a benefit for him today? Let’s find out on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/VX1C2gbcwj — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

Three perfect shootings for @martinfkde so far with a final standing, which will be for sure the most decisive in the battle for the win in #antholz2020. Follow the action on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/33EaSBTIsc — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

Disappointing miss with the last shot for @martinfkde in #antholz2020, while JT Boe also has one penalty so far but one more shooting to go. Who will take the win at the end? Be sure to follow this battle on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/CzpYSv8WhZ — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

Seems like it could be a finish of the winner as JT Boe collected one more penalty and left 38 seconds behind @martinfkde. But the competition in #antholz2020 is far from it’s end, so watch it live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/AvZkUAhGmM — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

The top standings are pretty much set up and nothing can change here in #antholz2020. But you can still join the competition on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/DQ2l2UJlnW — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 19, 2020

Foto: Federico Angiolini