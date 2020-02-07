MotoGP LIVE, Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates: Cal Crutchlow starts well and is fourth

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME UPDATES

8.46 The track is gradually drying out in the sun. It won’t take long to see action on the track again. We’re just over 2 hours away from the end and we’ll still be watching a lot of action on the Malaysian track!

8.42 Great balance in Sepang. The first 14 drivers are enclosed in just 994 thousandths. Apart from Quartararo and Morbidelli, also, from Rins, third, to Petrucci, 14th, the gap is just 744 thousandths.

8.37 Yamaha sat quite well, with four bikes in the top nine positions. The duo of the Petronas team took the lead, while Vinales was sixth and Rossi was ninth.

Loading...

Loading...

8.35 Currently the drivers are stationary in the pits. It rained in Sepang, but now the sun is back. The track is rapidly drying out.

No action right now, as a downpour hit the @sepangcircuit just after lunch time 🌧#ForzaDucati #SepangTest pic.twitter.com/dthtnuD8C8 — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) February 7, 2020

8.32 Here’s the ranking after the morning session.

1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 58.945s 22/37

2 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.051s 43/46

3 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.250s 24/39

4 ^9 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.289s 28/33

5 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP20) +0.383s 26/29

6 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.422s 33/34

7 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro ITA Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) +0.482s 4/31

8 ˅2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.591s 24/35

9 ˅2 Valentino Rossi ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.624s 17/33

10 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.660s 34/35

11 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.731s 7/34

12 ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP20) +0.826s 13/23

13 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V)* +0.973s 25/38

14 ^1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Team (GP20) +0.994s 23/27

15 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.072s 5/32

16 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Pramac Ducati (GP20) +1.191s 23/29

17 = Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.369s 5/30

18 = Sylvain Guintoli FRA Suzuki Test Rider (GSX-RR) +1.426s 11/30

19 = Iker Lecuona SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.566s 23/29

20 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16)* +1.574s 28/40

21 = Tito Rabat SPA Reale Avintia (GP19) +1.805s 26/32

22 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.870s 25/26

23 = Johann Zarco FRA Reale Avintia (GP19) +2.388s 25/34

24 = Yamaha Test 1 0 Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.448s 14/34

25 = Yamaha Test 2 0 Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +3.066s 5/11

26 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +4.205s 3/24

8.30 Good morning and welcome.

Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to the real-time updates of MotoGP Tests in Sepang. After a long winter a new season finally begins that promises battles and surprises. There is great curiosity to understand what will be the relationships in the Yamaha factory. The official team has already announced the drivers of 2021: the Spaniard Maverick Vinales and the French Fabio Quartararo. Valentino Rossi, if he wants to continue his MotoGP adventure, will eventually have to settle for the Yamaha Petronas Team.

The headlights will all be for the reigning Spanish world champion Marc Marquez, this year flanked by his brother Alex in the Honda Repsol Team. The Iberian rider will go after the ninth world title, equaling Valentino Rossi.

The feeling is that only Quartararo and Vinales are able to undermine Marquez’s reign, however it will depend on Yamaha’s real technical consistency. Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati is also waiting for redemption after a season below expectations.

The British public will also be able to follow with interest Cal Crutchlow, ready to face a great new season with the Honda LCR. Have fun so with our live updates.

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Photo: Valerio Origo