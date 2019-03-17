MenuMenu

VIDEO Dorothea Wierer campionessa del mondo, l’apoteosi nella mass start di Oestersund


Dorothea Wierer si tinge d’ORO nei Mondiali 2019 di biathlon ad Oestersund (Svezia). L’altoatesina conquista il successo iridato nella mass start femminile, una vittoria che mai era stata ottenuta da un’atleta azzurra e mancava in generale al Bel Paese da 22 anni. Una gara sontuosa della nostra portacolori, perfetta nei primi tre poligoni e con il brivido con due errori nell’ultimo. La velocità però esibita nella serie e la grande forza di volontà hanno permesso a “Doro” di realizzare il proprio capolavoro. Per lei è la sesta medaglia mondiale ed ha una valenza particolare anche nell’ottica della classifica di Coppa del Mondo generale e di specialità. Completano il podio la russa Yurlova (+4″9) e la tedesca Herrmann (+15″4). Lisa Vittozzi, gravata da 4 errori nelle prime due sessioni, mette in scena una rimonta pazzesca, terminando in ottava posizione a 1’11″2. Un trionfo che ha il sapore dell’epico per Wierer, tenendo conto dei problemi fisici della vigilia. Di seguito gli highilights:

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE DEI MONDIALI DI BIATHLON AD OESTERSUND

LA SINTESI DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE E L’ORO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

IL PRIMO POLIGONO

 

IL SECONDO POLIGONO

LO STREPITOSO TERZO POLIGONO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

 

L’ULTIMO POLIGONO

 

L’ARRIVO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

 

IL TRIONFO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

DOROTHEA WIERER SUL PODIO PIU’ ALTO

 

 

 

 

Foto: Federico Angiolini

