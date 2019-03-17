VIDEO Dorothea Wierer campionessa del mondo, l’apoteosi nella mass start di Oestersund

Dorothea Wierer si tinge d’ORO nei Mondiali 2019 di biathlon ad Oestersund (Svezia). L’altoatesina conquista il successo iridato nella mass start femminile, una vittoria che mai era stata ottenuta da un’atleta azzurra e mancava in generale al Bel Paese da 22 anni. Una gara sontuosa della nostra portacolori, perfetta nei primi tre poligoni e con il brivido con due errori nell’ultimo. La velocità però esibita nella serie e la grande forza di volontà hanno permesso a “Doro” di realizzare il proprio capolavoro. Per lei è la sesta medaglia mondiale ed ha una valenza particolare anche nell’ottica della classifica di Coppa del Mondo generale e di specialità. Completano il podio la russa Yurlova (+4″9) e la tedesca Herrmann (+15″4). Lisa Vittozzi, gravata da 4 errori nelle prime due sessioni, mette in scena una rimonta pazzesca, terminando in ottava posizione a 1’11″2. Un trionfo che ha il sapore dell’epico per Wierer, tenendo conto dei problemi fisici della vigilia. Di seguito gli highilights:

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE DEI MONDIALI DI BIATHLON AD OESTERSUND

LA SINTESI DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE E L’ORO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

Your medalists of the women's mass start at the World Championships #2019Ostersund 👏 🥇🇮🇹 Dorothea Wierer @Fisiofficial

🥈🇷🇺 Ekaterina Yurlova-Percht @russianbiathlon

🥉🇩🇪 Denise Herrmann @skiverband Watch the medal ceremony LIVE: https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/NpsKxKCFSC — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

IL PRIMO POLIGONO

Clean shooting from two of the best shots in the field — @hannaaaoberg and Dorothea Wierer are in the lead after the first prone! #2019Ostersund Watch the women's mass start live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/ORGZdtb8vD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

IL SECONDO POLIGONO

All clear through the prone shooting! Ekaterina Yurlova-Percht, Dorothea Wierer and Franziska Preuss are putting themselves into a great position halfway through the mass start #2019Ostersund Watch the race live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/sfKcrp6rDI — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

LO STREPITOSO TERZO POLIGONO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

It's hailing down penalty loops — but Dorothea Wierer fires her way through this mass start so far and a 30 second lead over Ekaterina Yurlova-Percht! #2019Ostersund Watch the race live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/tLWgkgbRVR — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

L’ULTIMO POLIGONO

She's had several silver and bronze but today she put the ORO into DORO: @Fisiofficial's Dorothea Wierer gets her first gold in a big event! #2019Ostersund 🇮🇹 Watch the post-race reactions live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/cfvz2hp7Jn — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

L’ARRIVO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

It's one for history! @Fisiofficial Dorothea Wierer 🇮🇹is the mass start world champion #2019Ostersund pic.twitter.com/NtBtXOUh8c — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

IL TRIONFO DI DOROTHEA WIERER

She's had several silver and bronze but today she put the ORO into DORO: @Fisiofficial's Dorothea Wierer gets her first gold in a big event! #2019Ostersund 🇮🇹 Watch the post-race reactions live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/cfvz2hp7Jn — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

DOROTHEA WIERER SUL PODIO PIU’ ALTO

Join us now for the medal and flower ceremony of the women's mass start here in #2019Ostersund 👏🇮🇹🇷🇺🇩🇪💐 — you can rewatch the entire race on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/p0rTdXAJFh — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 17, 2019

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Federico Angiolini