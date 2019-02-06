MenuMenu

Freestyle, Mondiali 2019: rinviate le qualificazioni dello slopestyle. Il maltempo imperversa su Park City


Il maltempo imperversa su Park City: rinviate e riprogrammate per domani, mercoledì 6 febbraio, le qualificazioni dello slopestyle freestyle dei Mondiali. Tornerà dunque in gara domani Silvia Bertagna, che nel big air freestyle ha già conquistato un più che positivo quinto posto.

 

 

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Foto: Pier Colombo

