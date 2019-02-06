Freestyle, Mondiali 2019: rinviate le qualificazioni dello slopestyle. Il maltempo imperversa su Park City

Il maltempo imperversa su Park City: rinviate e riprogrammate per domani, mercoledì 6 febbraio, le qualificazioni dello slopestyle freestyle dei Mondiali. Tornerà dunque in gara domani Silvia Bertagna, che nel big air freestyle ha già conquistato un più che positivo quinto posto.

Despite the best efforts of a great crew there’s just too much snow coming down out there for @2019worldchamps slopestyle qualies today. We’ll have news about the new schedule ASAP…#UtahWorlds2019 pic.twitter.com/H9jzBjFsE6 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 5, 2019

Slopestyle qualifications in @PCski are on hold due to difficult weather conditions. The crew is working on the course and hopefully we can start with the competiton soon. Meanwhile over in @Deer_Valley the aerias qualifications are underway #utahworlds2019 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 5, 2019

Exciting day of Utah 2019 World Champs action ahead of us with slopestyle qualification going down at Park City and aerials qualifiers taking place over at Deer Valley! For live-scoring see here: https://t.co/7OePqkgiR4 pic.twitter.com/UbMnO0HyFa — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 5, 2019

Foto: Pier Colombo