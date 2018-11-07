Boxe, Floyd Mayweather fa marcia indietro: “Non combatterò contro Nasukawa, mi hanno truffato”

Floyd Mayweather non combatterà il prossimo 31 dicembre contro Tenshin Nasukawa come invece era stato annunciato l’altro ieri. A comunicarlo è stato lo stesso Money sul suo profilo Instagram: “Non ho mai detto sì a un incontro con lui. A essere onesti non l’avevo mai sentito nominare prima del mio viaggio in Giappone“.

L’incontro era stato ufficializzato dalla Federazione MMA giapponese ma il 41enne statunitense ha smentito tutto una volta tornato in Patria: “Mi era stato chiesto di partecipare a un’esibizione di nove minuti in tre round contro un avversario scelto dalla Federazione Giapponese di arti marziali miste. Brent Johnson mi aveva riferito che sarebbe stata un’esibizione di fronte a un gruppo ristretto di spettatori e che si trattava di semplice intrattenimento senza l’intento di trasformarlo in un evento tv ma una volta arrivati in conferenza stampa ci siamo trovati di fronte a ben altro. Per rispetto dei tifosi e dei partecipanti non ho voluto contraddire quanto veniva detto e chiedo scusa per questo “.

Mayweather sembra poi dire addio alla boxe senza la possibilità di un rientro effettivo, nemmeno per un eventuale incontro con Pacquiao come aveva detto qualche settimana fa: “Resto un pugile ritirato che ha guadagnato una quantità di denaro senza precedenti, in tutto il mondo, per apparizioni, discorsi e piccole esibizioni occasionali”.













stefano.villa@oasport.it

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Lapresse