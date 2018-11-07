Boxe, Floyd Mayweather fa marcia indietro: “Non combatterò contro Nasukawa, mi hanno truffato”

Floyd Mayweather non combatterà il prossimo 31 dicembre contro Tenshin Nasukawa come invece era stato annunciato l’altro ieri. A comunicarlo è stato lo stesso Money sul suo profilo Instagram: “Non ho mai detto sì a un incontro con lui. A essere onesti non l’avevo mai sentito nominare prima del mio viaggio in Giappone“.
L’incontro era stato ufficializzato dalla Federazione MMA giapponese ma il 41enne statunitense ha smentito tutto una volta tornato in Patria: “Mi era stato chiesto di partecipare a un’esibizione di nove minuti in tre round contro un avversario scelto dalla Federazione Giapponese di arti marziali miste. Brent Johnson mi aveva riferito che sarebbe stata un’esibizione di fronte a un gruppo ristretto di spettatori e che si trattava di semplice intrattenimento senza l’intento di trasformarlo in un evento tv ma una volta arrivati in conferenza stampa ci siamo trovati di fronte a ben altro. Per rispetto dei tifosi e dei partecipanti non ho voluto contraddire quanto veniva detto e chiedo scusa per questo “.
Mayweather sembra poi dire addio alla boxe senza la possibilità di un rientro effettivo, nemmeno per un eventuale incontro con Pacquiao come aveva detto qualche settimana fa: “Resto un pugile ritirato che ha guadagnato una quantità di denaro senza precedenti, in tutto il mondo, per apparizioni, discorsi e piccole esibizioni occasionali”.
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizen Fighting Federation”. What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a “Special Bout” purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.
