Calendario Champions League calcio 2026: orari partite 20-21 gennaio, dove vederle in tv, guida Sky e Prime

La Champions League 2025-2026 è pronta a tornare con il settimo turno della “Fase Campionato”, che mette in palio punti pesantissimi in vista della definizione della classifica generale di questo momento del torneo, per andare determinare quali squadre si qualificheranno direttamente al momento dell’eliminazione diretta (Top 8), quali formazioni dovranno passare dai playoff (9-24) e quali invece inizieranno ad essere eliminate dalla rassegna (dalla 25esima in poi).

Le gare della massima competizione continentale calcistica andranno in scena fra martedì 20 e mercoledì 21 gennaio, con anche le squadre italiane impegnate: impegno casalingo per l’Inter nel big match con l’Arsenal a San Siro, mentre il Napoli sarà chiamato a volare in Danimarca per sfidare il Copenaghen. Successivamente sarà la volta della Juventus, nel duello da disputarsi a Torino contro l’ostico Benfica, e dell’Atalanta, che a Bergamo riceverà l’Athletic Bilbao.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle diciotto partite valevoli per la settima giornata della League Phase di Champions League fra tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 20-21 GENNAIO

Martedì 20 gennaio

16.30 Kairat-Bruges – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Bodo/Glimt-Manchester City – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Arsenal – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Copenhagen-Napoli – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-Monaco – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Sporting-PSG – Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Gos

21.00 Tottenham-Borussia Dortmund – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Olympiacos-Bayer Leverkusen – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Villarreal-Ajax – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.30 Bodo/Glimt-Manchester City – In differita in chiaro su CIELO e in streaming su cielotv.it

Mercoledì 21 gennaio

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Galatasaray-Atletico Madrid – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Qarabag-Eintracht Francoforte – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Juventus-Benfica – In diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Marsiglia-Liverpool – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Slavia Praga-Barcellona – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayern-Union SG – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Chelsea-Pafos – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Newcastle-PSV – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go