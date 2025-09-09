CiclismoStrada
Vuelta a España 2025, tutte le classifiche: Vingegaard sempre al comando, Pellizzari in top5 e maglia bianca
Una massiccia protesta dei manifestanti pro-Palestina ha costretto gli organizzatori a neutralizzare la sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2025 a otto chilometri dal traguardo di Mos.Castro de Herville, assegnando comunque al colombiano Egan Bernal la vittoria della frazione odierna e prendendo i tempi per la classifica generale sempre ai -8 km.
Jonas Vingegaard continua a conservare la maglia rossa con un margine di 48″ su Joao Almeida, 2’38” su Thomas Pidcock e 3’10” su Jai Hindley, mentre Giulio Pellizzari ha scavalcato Felix Gall per soli 3″ balzando al quinto posto della generale. L’azzurro della Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe resta inoltre leader della graduatoria dei giovani con 32″ di vantaggio sullo statunitense Matthew Riccitello. Non cambiano padrone neanche la maglia verde (Mads Pedersen) e quella a pois (Jay Vine).
Di seguito tutte le classifiche aggiornate:
CLASSIFICA GENERALE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 (sedicesima tappa)
1 1 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 40″ 61:16:35
2 2 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20″ 0:48
3 3 – Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 12″ 2:38
4 4 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 3:10
5 6 ▲1 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:21
6 5 ▼1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:24
7 7 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech 4:53
8 8 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5:46
9 10 ▲1 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 6:33
10 9 ▼1 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 8:04
11 11 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 8:52
12 14 ▲2 Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 14″ 9:36
13 12 ▼1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 11:48
14 16 ▲2 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 20:20
15 17 ▲2 Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 23:09
16 13 ▼3 Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 23:29
17 15 ▼2 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 26:49
18 18 – Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty 28:51
19 19 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 29:46
20 20 – Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 10″ 34:11
21 22 ▲1 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 35:05
22 26 ▲4 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 46:23
23 23 – López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 46:49
24 25 ▲1 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla 47:50
25 28 ▲3 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team 2″ 53:46
26 24 ▼2 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 55:26
27 29 ▲2 Großschartner Felix UAE Team Emirates – XRG 57:57
28 32 ▲4 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 12″ 59:02
29 33 ▲4 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 1:01:43
30 27 ▼3 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 12″ 1:02:43
31 30 ▼1 Howson Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:06:00
32 40 ▲8 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 10″ 1:14:17
33 34 ▲1 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 6″ 1:14:19
34 31 ▼3 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 40″ 1:14:47
35 36 ▲1 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:14:51
36 37 ▲1 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 10″ 1:16:48
37 38 ▲1 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 1:18:03
38 41 ▲3 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 4″ 1:21:05
39 44 ▲5 Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ 2″ 1:21:29
40 35 ▼5 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 6″ 1:21:44
41 39 ▼2 Poels Wout XDS Astana Team 1:22:58
42 45 ▲3 Masnada Fausto XDS Astana Team 1:29:31
43 42 ▼1 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:31:40
44 54 ▲10 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 4″ 1:32:53
45 50 ▲5 Hirt Jan Israel – Premier Tech 1:34:12
46 53 ▲7 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 1:35:38
47 52 ▲5 Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:36:11
48 46 ▼2 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 1:38:10
49 51 ▲2 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:38:33
50 47 ▼3 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 1:39:59
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO SEDICESIMA TAPPA
1 1 – Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 237
2 2 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 140
3 3 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 115
4 4 – Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 111
5 5 – Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 105
6 6 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 86
7 18 ▲11 Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 84
8 7 ▼1 Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 74
9 8 ▼1 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 71
10 9 ▼1 Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 69
11 10 ▼1 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 68
12 23 ▲11 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 65
13 11 ▼2 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 64
14 12 ▼2 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 63
15 13 ▼2 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 62
16 14 ▼2 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 61
17 15 ▼2 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 60
18 16 ▼2 Slock Liam Lotto 57
19 17 ▼2 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 52
20 43 ▲23 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 50
21 60 ▲39 Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 48
22 26 ▲4 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 48
23 19 ▼4 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 47
24 20 ▼4 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 46
25 21 ▼4 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 42
26 22 ▼4 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 42
27 25 ▼2 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 39
28 30 ▲2 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 38
29 27 ▼2 Planckaert Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 35
30 28 ▼2 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 34
31 29 ▼2 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 33
32 32 – Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 30
33 – – Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ 28
34 33 ▼1 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 27
35 34 ▼1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 26
36 35 ▼1 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 26
37 36 ▼1 Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech 25
38 37 ▼1 González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 25
39 38 ▼1 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 24
40 39 ▼1 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious 24
41 40 ▼1 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 24
42 65 ▲23 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 23
43 41 ▼2 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 23
44 42 ▼2 Marit Arne Intermarché – Wanty 22
45 45 – Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 20
46 44 ▼2 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 20
47 46 ▼1 Smith Dion Intermarché – Wanty 20
48 52 ▲4 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 20
49 48 ▼1 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 20
50 47 ▼3 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 20
CLASSIFICA GPM VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO SEDICESIMA TAPPA
1 1 – Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 61
2 2 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 39
3 3 – Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 32
4 4 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 29
5 6 ▲1 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 28
6 5 ▼1 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 26
7 7 – Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 22
8 20 ▲12 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 22
9 9 – Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 20
10 10 – Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 18
11 11 – Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 15
12 12 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 12
13 13 – Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 12
14 14 – Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 11
15 15 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 11
16 16 – Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 10
17 17 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 10
18 – – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 9
19 18 ▼1 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8
20 19 ▼1 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 8
21 21 – Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 7
22 23 ▲1 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 7
23 24 ▲1 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious 6
24 25 ▲1 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 6
25 29 ▲4 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 6
26 26 – Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 6
27 27 – Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team 5
28 – – Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ 5
29 28 ▼1 Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 4
30 30 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4
31 – – Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3
32 31 ▼1 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 3
33 34 ▲1 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 3
34 32 ▼2 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 3
35 35 – Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2
36 36 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 2
37 37 – Samitier Sergio Cofidis 2
38 40 ▲2 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 1
39 42 ▲3 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 1
40 41 ▲1 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1
41 39 ▼2 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1
42 – – Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 1
43 43 – Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1
44 38 ▼6 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla 1
45 46 ▲1 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 1
46 – – Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1
47 44 ▼3 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 1
48 45 ▼3 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO SEDICESIMA TAPPA
1 1 – Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 61:20:56
2 2 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech 0:32
3 3 – Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 3:43
4 4 – Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 15:59
5 5 – Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 18:48
6 7 ▲1 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 30:44
7 8 ▲1 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 42:28
8 9 ▲1 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 51:05
9 11 ▲2 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 57:22
10 10 – Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 58:22
11 13 ▲2 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 1:09:56
12 12 – Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:10:30
13 17 ▲4 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 1:31:17
14 16 ▲2 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:34:12
15 14 ▼1 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 1:35:38
16 18 ▲2 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:36:31
17 20 ▲3 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:37:53
18 15 ▼3 Craps Lars Lotto 1:39:07
19 19 – Canal Carlos Movistar Team 1:42:17
20 21 ▲1 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 1:46:49
21 26 ▲5 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 1:50:25
22 24 ▲2 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 1:52:43
23 23 – Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:54:57
24 22 ▼2 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:57:31
25 25 – Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:58:35
26 28 ▲2 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 2:03:24
27 29 ▲2 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 2:03:27
28 27 ▼1 Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 2:05:37
29 30 ▲1 Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH 2:09:23
30 31 ▲1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 2:15:00
31 32 ▲1 Segaert Alec Lotto 2:19:48
32 37 ▲5 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 2:22:31
33 33 – Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 2:23:36
34 34 – Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:24:53
35 36 ▲1 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 2:29:32
36 38 ▲2 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 2:30:15
37 35 ▼2 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 2:30:20
38 44 ▲6 Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:33:53
39 39 – Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 2:35:18
40 40 – Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 2:40:13
41 43 ▲2 Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 2:43:52
42 42 – Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2:44:11
43 41 ▼2 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 2:45:05
44 47 ▲3 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:47:40
45 45 – Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:50:19
46 46 – Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 2:55:41
47 48 ▲1 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 3:02:03
48 49 ▲1 Slock Liam Lotto 3:04:18
49 50 ▲1 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:04:29
50 51 ▲1 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 3:04:52
51 52 ▲1 van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:16:03
52 53 ▲1 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 3:24:29
53 54 ▲1 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 3:27:43
54 55 ▲1 Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 3:28:21
55 56 ▲1 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL 3:45:14