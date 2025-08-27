CiclismoStrada
Vuelta a España 2025, tutte le classifiche: Vingegaard maglia rossa, Pellizzari a 12″ da Ayuso tra i giovani
La UAE Emirates ha vinto la cronosquadre di Figueres, valevole come quinta tappa della Vuelta a España 2025. Il risultato odierno ha rimescolato un po’ la classifica generale, consegnando nuovamente la maglia roja a Jonas Vingegaard grazie all’ottima prestazione della Visma-Lease a Bike con distacchi però ancora minimi in attesa delle grandi salite.
Il danese, secondo all’ultimo Tour de France dietro a Tadej Pogacar, ha un vantaggio di 8 secondi sul trio UAE composto da Juan Ayuso, Joao Almeida e Marc Soler, 9 sull’azzurro Giulio Ciccone e 16 sull’ex maglia rossa David Gaudu. Poche variazioni nella altre graduatorie della corsa a tappe iberica, con Mads Pedersen ancora maglia verde e Ayuso in vetta tra i giovani.
Di seguito le classifiche aggiornate:
CLASSIFICA GENERALE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO LA QUINTA TAPPA
1 2 ▲1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 14″ 16:11:24
2 10 ▲8 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 0:08
3 11 ▲8 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
4 13 ▲9 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
5 3 ▼2 Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 0:09
6 1 ▼5 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 14″ 0:16
7 8 ▲1 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
8 6 ▼2 Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:20
9 20 ▲11 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
10 4 ▼6 Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 0:22
11 15 ▲4 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team 0:25
12 24 ▲12 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
13 5 ▼8 Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:30
14 7 ▼7 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 0:39
15 33 ▲18 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:47
16 30 ▲14 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:48
17 35 ▲18 Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:51
18 12 ▼6 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 0:52
19 31 ▲12 Romo Javier Movistar Team 0:53
20 14 ▼6 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 0:56
21 17 ▼4 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step ,,
22 36 ▲14 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
23 27 ▲4 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:58
24 28 ▲4 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious ,,
25 16 ▼9 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 1:02
26 19 ▼7 Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech ,,
27 40 ▲13 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
28 29 ▲1 Rodríguez Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:03
29 9 ▼20 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:05
30 34 ▲4 Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty 1:18
31 25 ▼6 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 1:20
32 44 ▲12 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 4″ 1:29
33 41 ▲8 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 1:33
34 42 ▲8 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:34
35 21 ▼14 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 1:43
36 22 ▼14 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team ,,
37 23 ▼14 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team ,,
38 53 ▲15 De Pestel Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
39 45 ▲6 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:50
40 32 ▼8 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:57
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO QUINTA TAPPA
1 1 – Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 78
2 2 – Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 76
3 3 – Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 75
4 4 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 67
5 5 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 65
6 6 – Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 62
7 7 – Aular Orluis Movistar Team 46
8 8 – Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 35
9 9 – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 30
10 10 – Planckaert Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 29
11 11 – Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 20
12 12 – Reinderink Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 20
13 13 – Slock Liam Lotto 20
14 14 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 20
15 15 – Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 19
16 16 – Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 19
17 17 – González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 18
18 18 – Viviani Elia Lotto 18
19 19 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 17
20 20 – Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 17
21 21 – Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 17
22 22 – Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 17
23 24 ▲1 Biermans Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 17
24 23 ▼1 Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 17
25 26 ▲1 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 16
26 25 ▼1 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 16
27 28 ▲1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15
28 27 ▼1 Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15
29 29 – Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 15
30 30 – Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 15
31 31 – Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 15
32 32 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 13
33 33 – de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 13
34 34 – Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 13
35 35 – Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 13
36 36 – Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 11
37 37 – Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 10
38 38 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9
39 39 – Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 9
40 40 – Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 7
41 41 – López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 6
42 42 – van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6
43 44 ▲1 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 5
44 43 ▼1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5
45 45 – Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 5
46 46 – O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 4
47 47 – Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 3
48 49 ▲1 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 2
49 48 ▼1 Langellotti Victor INEOS Grenadiers 2
50 50 – Canal Carlos Movistar Team 2
51 51 – Cavia Daniel Burgos Burpellet BH 2
CLASSIFICA GPM VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO QUINTA TAPPA
1 6 ▲5 Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 11
2 5 ▲3 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 9
3 1 ▼2 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8
4 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 8
5 2 ▼3 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5
6 3 ▼3 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 3
7 4 ▼3 Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 3
8 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 1
9 7 ▼2 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 1
10 9 ▼1 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 1
11 8 ▼3 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO QUINTA TAPPA
1 1 – Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 16:11:32
2 5 ▲3 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:12
3 12 ▲9 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:39
4 10 ▲6 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:40
5 2 ▼3 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 0:48
6 13 ▲7 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
7 9 ▲2 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:50
8 3 ▼5 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 0:54
9 4 ▼5 Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech ,,
10 7 ▼3 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 1:12
11 16 ▲5 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:26
12 6 ▼6 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 1:35
13 18 ▲5 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:42
14 11 ▼3 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:49
15 14 ▼1 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,
16 8 ▼8 Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH 2:07
17 15 ▼2 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 2:15
18 21 ▲3 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 3:01
19 20 ▲1 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 3:07
20 19 ▼1 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 3:40
21 17 ▼4 Ryan Archie EF Education – EasyPost 3:55
22 22 – Canal Carlos Movistar Team 4:23
23 23 – Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 5:13
24 24 – Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5:52
25 28 ▲3 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 6:27
26 29 ▲3 Craps Lars Lotto 6:47
27 27 – Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 6:59
28 26 ▼2 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 7:31
29 25 ▼4 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 7:59
30 32 ▲2 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 8:40
31 30 ▼1 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 9:33
32 34 ▲2 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 9:49
33 37 ▲4 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 9:57
34 31 ▼3 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 10:01
35 35 – Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 10:04
36 36 – Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:13
37 39 ▲2 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:41
38 33 ▼5 Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 11:11
39 42 ▲3 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 12:32
40 43 ▲3 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 12:39
41 45 ▲4 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 12:58
42 44 ▲2 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 13:09
43 40 ▼3 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 13:12
44 41 ▼3 Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 13:38
45 46 ▲1 Segaert Alec Lotto 13:51
46 38 ▼8 Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 14:34
47 47 – Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 15:57
48 48 – Knight Oliver Cofidis 16:21
49 50 ▲1 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 16:44
50 49 ▼1 Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18:28
51 52 ▲1 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 19:32
52 51 ▼1 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 19:35
53 56 ▲3 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:43
54 57 ▲3 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:45
55 54 ▼1 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 20:55
56 53 ▼3 Reinderink Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 22:13
57 59 ▲2 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL 22:40
58 60 ▲2 van Uden Casper Team Picnic PostNL 23:08
59 61 ▲2 Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 23:27
60 55 ▼5 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 23:42
61 58 ▼3 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 23:59
62 62 – Cavia Daniel Burgos Burpellet BH 25:15
63 63 – Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 26:34
64 64 – van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 28:11
65 65 – Slock Liam Lotto 31:30