CiclismoStradaTour de France
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Milan rimane in maglia verde, Pogacar si avvicina
Jonathan Milan conserva la maglia verde di leader della classifica punti al Tour de France. Il velocista friulano ha superato il Mont Ventoux stringendo i denti, ma Tadej Pogacar (quinto sul traguardo) si è avvicinato ulteriormente allo sprinter della Lidl-Trek. Il nostro portacolori primeggia con 251 punti e può fare affidamento su undici lunghezze di vantaggio nei confronti del balcanico, alla vigilia di una frazione congeniale alle caratteristiche dell’azzurro.
Tadej Pogacar resta saldamente al comando della classifica generale, indossando la maglia gialla con un margine di 4’15” sul danese Jonas Vingegaard e 9’03” sul tedesco Florian Lipowitz. Lo sloveno ha messo una seria ipoteca sulla quarta apoteosi alla Grande Boucle alla vigilia dell’ultima settimana di gara in terra transalpina ed è tornato anche leader della graduatoria di miglior scalaore, mentre il miglior giovane rimane Lipowitz.
CLASSIFICHE TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (dopo la sedicesima tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA GIALLA)
1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 42″ 58:24:46
2 2 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 24″ 4:15
3 3 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 9:03
4 4 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 11:04
5 6 ▲1 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 11:42
6 5 ▼1 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 13:20
7 7 – Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14:50
8 8 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 17:01
9 10 ▲1 Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 20″ 17:52
10 9 ▼1 Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 20:45
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)
1 1 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 251
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 240
3 4 ▲1 Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 169
4 5 ▲1 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 150
5 6 ▲1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 150
6 7 ▲1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 130
7 10 ▲3 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 110
8 8 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 93
9 9 – De Lie Arnaud Lotto 92
10 11 ▲1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 91
CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)
1 2 ▲1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 60
2 1 ▼1 Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 60
3 3 – Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 48
4 4 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 45
5 5 – Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech 38
6 9 ▲3 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 36
7 7 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 35
8 6 ▼2 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 24
9 8 ▼1 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 19
10 10 – Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 58:33:49
2 2 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 2:01
3 3 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4:17
4 5 ▲1 Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 8:49
5 4 ▼1 Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 11:42