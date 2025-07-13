CiclismoStradaTour de France
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Milan rafforza la maglia verde
Jonathan Milan ha rafforzato il primo posto nella classifica a punti del Tour de France 2025: il velocista italiano ha sprintato al traguardo volante della nona tappa e ha poi concluso al secondo posto alle spalle del belga Tim Merlier, allungando in testa alla speciale graduatoria e difendendo brillantemente la maglia verde.
Tadej Pogacar indossa la maglia gialla di leader della classifica generale al termine della seconda giornata di fila riservata agli sprinter, con un margine di 52” sul belga Remco Evenepoel e 1’17” sul danese Jonas Vingegaard. La maglia bianca di miglior giovane è nelle mani del belga Remco Evenepoel.
CLASSIFICHE TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (dopo la nona tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA GIALLA)
1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 26″ 29:48:30
2 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 0:54
3 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:11
4 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ 1:17
5 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 16″ 1:29
6 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:34
7 7 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 2:49
8 8 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:02
9 9 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:06
10 10 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 3:43
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)
1 1 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 227
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 156
3 3 – Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 151
4 6 ▲2 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 150
5 4 ▼1 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 128
6 5 ▼1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 106
7 7 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 80
8 8 – Groves Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 67
9 9 – Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 56
10 10 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 56
CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)
1 1 – Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 8
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 7
3 3 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 4
4 4 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4
5 5 – Costiou Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3
6 6 – Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3
7 7 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 2
8 8 – Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 2
9 9 – Thomas Benjamin Cofidis 2
10 10 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 33:18:16
2 2 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 0:17
3 3 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 1:55
4 4 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:08
5 5 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2:49
6 6 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 3:01
7 7 – Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 3:57
8 8 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 10:15
9 9 – Berckmoes Jenno Lotto 10:46
10 10 – Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 18:44