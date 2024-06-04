F1, i precedenti della Ferrari in Canada. L’ottimo rapporto con Montreal si è ormai raffreddato

Domenica 9 giugno 2024 avrà luogo la 53ma edizione del Gran Premio del Canada di F1. Si tratta dell’appuntamento extra-europeo più replicato nella storia del Mondiale, fermo restando che negli Stati Uniti si è disputato un numero maggiore di gare in virtù delle differenti denominazioni assunte dai vari GP Stars&Stripes.

La Ferrari ha un buon rapporto con il Paese della Foglia d’Acero, nonostante un certo “raffreddamento” nell’ultimo ventennio. Il Cavallino Rampante ha artigliato 12 vittorie in terra canadese, divise fra sette piloti diversi. L’unico ad aver vinto più di una volta in Canada a bordo di una Rossa è però Michael Schumacher.

Va peraltro rimarcato come sia arrivata solo un’affermazione dal 2005 in poi, mentre in precedenza i successi erano decisamente più frequenti. In ben 10 occasioni entrambe le monoposto di Maranello hanno concluso sul podio. In quattro casi (1970, 1985, 2000, 2004) è stata firmata la doppietta, centrando così il risultato massimo.

FERRARI – I PRECEDENTI

GP DI CANADA (52 EDIZIONI)

12 VITTORIE

6 Michael Schumacher (97, 98, 2000, 02, 03, 04)

1 Jackie Ickx (1970)

1 Gilles Villeneuve (1978)

1 René Arnoux (1983)

1 Michele Alboreto (1985)

1 Jean Alesi (1995)

1 Sebastian Vettel (2018)

8 POLE POSITION

4 Michael Schumacher (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001)

2 Sebastian Vettel (2018, 2019)

1 Didier Pironi (1982)

1 Renè Arnoux (1983)

10 GIRI PIU’ VELOCI

2 Kimi Räikkönen (2008, 2015)

1 Clay Regazzoni (1970)

1 Niki Lauda (1974)

1 Didier Pironi (1982)

1 Patrick Tambay (1983)

1 Michael Schumacher (1998)

1 Eddie Irvine (1999)

1 Rubens Barrichello (2004)

1 Carlos Sainz Jr. (2022)

37 PODI

1970 Jacky Ickx (1°), Clay Regazzoni (2°)

1974 Clay Regazzoni (2°)

1978 Gilles Villeneuve (1°), Carlos Reutemann (3°)

1979 Gilles Villeneuve (2°)

1981 Gilles Villeneuve (3°)

1983 René Arnoux (1°), Patrick Tambay (3°)

1985 Michele Alboreto (1°), Stefan Johansson (2°)

1990 Nigel Mansell (3°)

1992 Jean Alesi (3°)

1994 Jean Alesi (3°)

1995 Jean Alesi (1°)

1997 Michael Schumacher (1°)

1998 Michael Schumacher (1°), Eddie Irvine (3°)

1999 Eddie Irvine (3°)

2000 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (2°)

2001 Michael Schumacher (2°)

2002 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (3°)

2003 Michael Schumacher (1°)

2004 Michael Schumacher (1°), Rubens Barrichello (2°)

2005 Michael Schumacher (2°), Rubens Barrichello (3°)

2006 Michael Schumacher (2°)

2010 Fernando Alonso (3°)

2013 Fernando Alonso (2°)

2016 Sebastian Vettel (2°)

2018 Sebastian Vettel (1°)

2019 Sebastian Vettel (2°), Charles Leclerc (3°)

2022 Carlos Sainz jr. (2°)

PILOTI FERRARI 2024

I PRECEDENTI A MONTREAL

CHARLES LECLERC

2018 (SAUBER) – 10°

2019 (FERRARI) – 3°

2022 (FERRARI) – 5°

2023 (FERRARI ) – 4°

CARLOS SAINZ Jr.

2015 (TORO ROSSO) – 12°

2016 (TORO ROSSO) – 9°

2017 (TORO ROSSO) – Ritirato

2018 (RENAULT) – 8°

2019 (MC LAREN) – 11°

2022 (FERRARI) – 2° {Giro veloce}

2023 (FERRARI) – 5°