Triathlon, Mondiali super sprint Amburgo 2023: Verena Steinhauser in finale, ai ripescaggi tutti gli altri azzurri

I Mondiali super sprint 2023 di triathlon conoscono i primi 40 finalisti al termine delle qualificazioni odierne: in casa Italia Verena Steinhauser è l’unica azzurra a staccare subito il pass per l’atto conclusivo, mentre Carlotta Missaglia, Ilaria Zane, Gianluca Pozzatti, Michele Sarzilla e Nicolò Strada dovranno affrontare i ripescaggi.

La formula era la medesima sia per gli uomini che per le donne: due batterie con 30 atleti al via a sfidarsi sulla distanza di 300 metri a nuoto, 7.5 km in bici e 1.75 km di corsa. Passaggio diretto in finale per i primi 10 classificati di ciascuna serie, tutti gli altri ai ripescaggi, con altri 10 posti complessivi in palio per la finale.

Nella prima batteria femminile stacca il pass per la finale Verena Steinhauser, ottava in 22’06”, mentre non ce la fa Carlotta Missaglia, 19ma in 23’20”, infine nella seconda serie termina nelle retrovie Ilaria Zane, 28ma in 23’54”. Tra gli uomini nella prima batteria si classifica 27° Gianluca Pozzatti in 21’33”, mentre nella seconda serie Michele Sarzilla è 17° in 20’51” e Nicolò Strada giunge 23° in 21’38”.

QUALIFICAZIONE 1 DONNE

1 Beth Potter 1991 GBR 2 00:22:05 00:04:05 00:00:32 00:11:16 00:00:23 00:05:50

2 Zsanett Bragmayer 1994 HUN 5 00:22:05 00:03:58 00:00:33 00:11:08 00:00:23 00:06:05

3 Taylor Spivey 1991 USA 1 00:22:06 00:04:07 00:00:33 00:11:11 00:00:25 00:05:52

4 Lisa Tertsch 1998 GER 3 00:22:06 00:04:09 00:00:29 00:11:12 00:00:25 00:05:52

5 Nicole Van Der Kaay 1996 NZL 8 00:22:06 00:04:14 00:00:34 00:11:05 00:00:25 00:05:51

6 Cathia Schär 2001 SUI 6 00:22:06 00:04:22 00:00:33 00:10:57 00:00:25 00:05:52

7 Anabel Knoll 1996 GER 19 00:22:06 00:04:14 00:00:31 00:11:08 00:00:24 00:05:52

8 Verena Steinhauser 1994 ITA 4 00:22:06 00:04:27 00:00:34 00:10:51 00:00:26 00:05:51

9 Solveig Løvseth 1999 NOR 14 00:22:08 00:04:25 00:00:37 00:10:48 00:00:26 00:05:54

10 Alberte Kjær Pedersen 1998 DEN 9 00:22:10 00:04:25 00:00:31 00:10:56 00:00:24 00:05:57

11 Alissa Konig 1996 SUI 15 00:22:15 00:04:26 00:00:32 00:10:58 00:00:26 00:05:56

12 Lotte Miller 1996 NOR 25 00:22:41 00:04:26 00:00:34 00:10:51 00:00:27 00:06:25

13 Nora Gmür 2001 SUI 24 00:22:41 00:04:23 00:00:31 00:11:01 00:00:23 00:06:26

14 Djenyfer Arnold 1993 BRA 7 00:22:49 00:04:23 00:00:34 00:10:59 00:00:26 00:06:29

15 Vittoria Lopes 1996 BRA 10 00:22:53 00:03:55 00:00:34 00:11:11 00:00:28 00:06:47

16 Lizeth Rueda Santos 1994 MEX 11 00:23:03 00:04:22 00:00:32 00:11:00 00:00:31 00:06:40

17 Jolien Vermeylen 1994 BEL 23 00:23:07 00:04:21 00:00:35 00:11:00 00:00:25 00:06:48

18 Emma Jackson 1991 AUS 18 00:23:13 00:04:25 00:00:35 00:10:56 00:00:27 00:06:51

19 Carlotta Missaglia 1999 ITA 20 00:23:20 00:04:03 00:00:34 00:11:18 00:00:28 00:06:59

20 Amber Schlebusch 2001 RSA 29 00:23:30 00:04:18 00:00:34 00:11:39 00:00:26 00:06:35

21 Sara Vilic 1992 AUT 22 00:23:30 00:04:22 00:00:31 00:11:03 00:00:28 00:07:08

22 Selina Klamt 2001 GER 26 00:23:52 00:04:26 00:00:32 00:11:30 00:00:25 00:07:01

23 Dominika Jamnicky 1992 CAN 17 00:24:12 00:04:26 00:00:31 00:11:51 00:00:26 00:07:00

24 Olivia Thornbury 1998 NZL 27 00:24:32 00:04:25 00:00:34 00:11:56 00:00:24 00:07:15

25 Anne Holm 1999 DEN 31 00:24:39 00:04:23 00:00:32 00:12:24 00:00:26 00:06:55

26 Noémi Sárszegi 1996 HUN 28 00:24:40 00:04:22 00:00:35 00:11:59 00:00:28 00:07:17

27 Maria Tomé 2001 POR 16 00:24:51 00:04:23 00:00:36 00:12:05 00:00:27 00:07:21

28 Yuko Takahashi 1991 JPN 12 00:25:08 00:04:27 00:00:40 00:12:03 00:00:27 00:07:33

DNF Kira Hedgeland 1998 AUS 21 DNF 00:04:25 00:00:35 00:00:00 00:00:00 00:00:00

QUALIFICAZIONE 2 DONNE

1 Cassandre Beaugrand 1997 FRA 43 00:21:51 00:03:58 00:00:33 00:11:13 00:00:24 00:05:46

2 Sophie Linn 1995 AUS 58 00:21:52 00:04:10 00:00:33 00:11:01 00:00:23 00:05:47

3 Laura Lindemann 1996 GER 49 00:21:52 00:04:12 00:00:32 00:10:59 00:00:26 00:05:44

4 Kirsten Kasper 1991 USA 44 00:21:52 00:03:58 00:00:33 00:11:11 00:00:24 00:05:47

5 Annika Koch 1999 GER 55 00:21:53 00:04:09 00:00:32 00:11:03 00:00:23 00:05:47

6 Marlene Gomez-Göggel 1993 GER 51 00:21:53 00:04:07 00:00:33 00:11:02 00:00:25 00:05:47

7 Katie Zaferes 1989 USA 45 00:22:00 00:04:06 00:00:36 00:11:06 00:00:23 00:05:50

8 Ainsley Thorpe 1998 NZL 48 00:22:00 00:04:05 00:00:33 00:11:08 00:00:24 00:05:53

9 Rachel Klamer 1990 NED 56 00:22:01 00:04:13 00:00:34 00:10:59 00:00:25 00:05:53

10 Jeanne Lehair 1996 LUX 42 00:22:02 00:04:10 00:00:31 00:11:05 00:00:26 00:05:51

11 Summer Rappaport 1991 USA 41 00:22:05 00:04:04 00:00:34 00:11:10 00:00:24 00:05:54

12 Natalie Van Coevorden 1992 AUS 46 00:22:19 00:04:02 00:00:33 00:11:09 00:00:24 00:06:13

13 Ekaterina Shabalina 1998 KAZ 65 00:22:24 00:04:11 00:00:33 00:11:04 00:00:24 00:06:15

14 Julia Hauser 1994 AUT 52 00:22:29 00:04:12 00:00:33 00:11:00 00:00:24 00:06:22

15 Lena Meißner 1998 GER 50 00:22:30 00:04:08 00:00:32 00:11:03 00:00:24 00:06:25

16 Zuzana Michalickova 2002 SVK 64 00:22:41 00:04:07 00:00:34 00:11:05 00:00:29 00:06:27

17 Gwen Jorgensen 1986 USA 71 00:22:48 00:04:11 00:00:36 00:11:41 00:00:25 00:05:56

18 Shanae Williams 1998 RSA 61 00:22:51 00:04:10 00:00:35 00:11:36 00:00:23 00:06:09

19 Anja Weber 2001 SUI 69 00:23:11 00:04:11 00:00:35 00:10:58 00:00:25 00:07:04

20 Brea Roderick 2002 NZL 53 00:23:11 00:04:00 00:00:32 00:11:13 00:00:26 00:07:02

21 Zsófia Kovács 1988 HUN 67 00:23:25 00:04:19 00:00:31 00:11:40 00:00:24 00:06:34

22 Luisa Baptista 1994 BRA 62 00:23:28 00:04:23 00:00:34 00:11:39 00:00:25 00:06:30

23 Minori Ikeno 1997 JPN 66 00:23:30 00:04:15 00:00:33 00:11:41 00:00:23 00:06:39

24 Lisa Perterer 1991 AUT 57 00:23:31 00:04:24 00:00:34 00:11:35 00:00:32 00:06:28

25 Tilda Månsson 2004 SWE 59 00:23:32 00:04:18 00:00:31 00:11:41 00:00:26 00:06:39

26 Clara Carlquist 2003 DEN 73 00:23:47 00:04:23 00:00:35 00:11:37 00:00:26 00:06:46

27 Yan Yin Hilda Choi 1994 HKG 68 00:23:53 00:04:24 00:00:33 00:11:36 00:00:23 00:06:59

28 Ilaria Zane 1992 ITA 54 00:23:54 00:04:08 00:00:31 00:11:05 00:00:38 00:07:34

29 Jaz Hedgeland 1995 AUS 47 00:23:55 00:04:14 00:00:34 00:11:43 00:00:27 00:07:00

DNS Emy Legault 1996 CAN 60 DNS 00:00:00 00:00:00 00:00:00 00:00:00 00:00:00

QUALIFICAZIONE 1 UOMINI

1 Vasco Vilaca 1999 POR 1 00:19:55 00:03:48 00:00:30 00:10:12 00:00:24 00:05:04

2 Manoel Messias 1996 BRA 4 00:19:55 00:03:50 00:00:28 00:10:14 00:00:24 00:05:01

3 Jelle Geens 1993 BEL 5 00:19:56 00:03:52 00:00:29 00:10:09 00:00:23 00:05:04

4 Vetle Bergsvik Thorn 1999 NOR 11 00:19:56 00:03:47 00:00:30 00:10:16 00:00:22 00:05:03

5 Alex Yee 1998 GBR 2 00:19:56 00:03:48 00:00:30 00:10:13 00:00:23 00:05:04

6 Jacob Birtwhistle 1995 AUS 10 00:19:56 00:03:54 00:00:31 00:10:11 00:00:23 00:04:59

7 Simon Henseleit 2000 GER 28 00:19:57 00:03:50 00:00:29 00:10:12 00:00:22 00:05:06

8 Tayler Reid 1996 NZL 14 00:19:57 00:03:47 00:00:31 00:10:12 00:00:22 00:05:07

9 Tyler Mislawchuk 1994 CAN 7 00:19:58 00:03:45 00:00:35 00:10:14 00:00:23 00:05:03

10 Antonio Serrat Seoane 1995 ESP 9 00:19:59 00:03:55 00:00:31 00:10:10 00:00:25 00:05:00

11 Lasse Nygaard Priester 1995 GER 18 00:20:00 00:03:53 00:00:31 00:10:10 00:00:23 00:05:05

12 Matthew McElroy 1992 USA 16 00:20:01 00:03:51 00:00:34 00:10:10 00:00:24 00:05:03

13 Lasse Lührs 1996 GER 15 00:20:05 00:03:54 00:00:29 00:10:07 00:00:22 00:05:15

14 Morgan Pearson 1993 USA 27 00:20:07 00:03:58 00:00:29 00:10:07 00:00:23 00:05:11

15 Brock Hoel 2001 CAN 30 00:20:08 00:03:35 00:00:31 00:10:29 00:00:21 00:05:15

16 Bence Bicsák 1995 HUN 6 00:20:17 00:03:49 00:00:31 00:10:16 00:00:24 00:05:19

17 Jawad Abdelmoula 1994 MAR 24 00:20:22 00:03:58 00:00:29 00:10:08 00:00:24 00:05:25

18 David Castro Fajardo 1993 ESP 8 00:20:26 00:03:46 00:00:30 00:10:17 00:00:24 00:05:30

19 Jonas Schomburg 1994 GER 3 00:20:27 00:03:45 00:00:31 00:10:15 00:00:26 00:05:32

20 Oscar Coggins 1999 HKG 31 00:20:36 00:03:47 00:00:33 00:10:17 00:00:23 00:05:37

21 Márk Dévay 1996 HUN 12 00:20:37 00:03:49 00:00:32 00:10:11 00:00:22 00:05:46

22 Simon Westermann 1998 SUI 22 00:20:43 00:03:55 00:00:32 00:10:02 00:00:21 00:05:54

23 Emil Holm 1996 DEN 21 00:21:02 00:04:01 00:00:30 00:10:34 00:00:24 00:05:35

24 Gustav Iden 1996 NOR 25 00:21:02 00:04:01 00:00:32 00:10:32 00:00:23 00:05:36

25 Gaspar Riveros 1990 CHI 29 00:21:25 00:03:59 00:00:29 00:10:37 00:00:23 00:05:58

26 Diego Moya 1998 CHI 20 00:21:32 00:03:51 00:00:31 00:10:18 00:00:24 00:06:29

27 Gianluca Pozzatti 1993 ITA 17 00:21:33 00:03:39 00:00:34 00:10:19 00:00:26 00:06:37

28 Saxon Morgan 2000 NZL 23 00:21:38 00:03:54 00:00:30 00:10:14 00:00:26 00:06:36

29 Brandon Copeland 1996 AUS 19 00:21:38 00:03:51 00:00:30 00:10:12 00:00:23 00:06:45

30 Tjebbe Kaindl 1999 AUT 26 00:21:39 00:03:55 00:00:28 00:10:09 00:00:26 00:06:43

QUALIFICAZIONE 2 UOMINI

1 Kristian Blummenfelt 1994 NOR 43 00:19:45 00:03:52 00:00:30 00:10:01 00:00:23 00:05:01

2 Hayden Wilde 1997 NZL 41 00:19:46 00:03:58 00:00:27 00:09:58 00:00:21 00:05:03

3 Matthew Hauser 1998 AUS 42 00:19:46 00:03:36 00:00:29 00:10:16 00:00:21 00:05:06

4 Csongor Lehmann 1999 HUN 44 00:19:46 00:03:38 00:00:37 00:10:08 00:00:22 00:05:04

5 Tim Hellwig 1999 GER 52 00:19:47 00:03:40 00:00:30 00:10:13 00:00:23 00:05:03

6 Max Studer 1996 SUI 58 00:19:47 00:04:00 00:00:30 00:09:57 00:00:23 00:04:59

7 Miguel Hidalgo 2000 BRA 48 00:19:48 00:03:42 00:00:32 00:10:09 00:00:23 00:05:04

8 Marten Van Riel 1992 BEL 46 00:19:50 00:03:45 00:00:30 00:10:07 00:00:22 00:05:07

9 Charles Paquet 1997 CAN 53 00:19:51 00:03:48 00:00:29 00:10:05 00:00:25 00:05:06

10 Tom Richard 1993 FRA 59 00:19:53 00:03:43 00:00:30 00:10:10 00:00:22 00:05:10

11 Joao Pereira 1987 POR 57 00:20:12 00:03:49 00:00:29 00:10:05 00:00:21 00:05:29

12 Valentin Wernz 1995 GER 49 00:20:19 00:03:45 00:00:29 00:10:09 00:00:21 00:05:36

13 Sylvain Fridelance 1995 SUI 51 00:20:27 00:03:48 00:00:29 00:10:09 00:00:21 00:05:43

14 Jack Willis 1997 GBR 32 00:20:32 00:03:51 00:00:30 00:10:03 00:00:22 00:05:49

15 Henri Schoeman 1991 RSA 50 00:20:36 00:03:53 00:00:30 00:10:05 00:00:21 00:05:49

16 Johannes Vogel 1996 GER 55 00:20:46 00:03:52 00:00:30 00:10:03 00:00:22 00:06:00

17 Michele Sarzilla 1988 ITA 54 00:20:51 00:03:46 00:00:31 00:10:10 00:00:26 00:06:01

18 Seth Rider 1997 USA 56 00:21:06 00:03:49 00:00:30 00:10:04 00:00:22 00:06:23

19 Dylan McCullough 2001 NZL 47 00:21:22 00:03:41 00:00:29 00:10:12 00:00:25 00:06:36

20 Roberto Sanchez Mantecon 1996 ESP 45 00:21:23 00:04:02 00:00:29 00:10:35 00:00:23 00:05:56

21 Callum McClusky 1998 AUS 65 00:21:29 00:03:52 00:00:28 00:10:10 00:00:23 00:06:39

22 Bob Haller 1993 LUX 36 00:21:37 00:03:56 00:00:28 00:10:44 00:00:22 00:06:08

23 Nicolò Strada 2000 ITA 64 00:21:38 00:03:54 00:00:29 00:10:03 00:00:31 00:06:43

24 Richard Murray 1989 NED 60 00:21:49 00:03:59 00:00:32 00:10:27 00:00:28 00:06:25

25 Alois Knabl 1992 AUT 61 00:21:51 00:03:53 00:00:32 00:10:34 00:00:28 00:06:27

26 Genis Grau 1994 ESP 62 00:21:55 00:03:50 00:00:32 00:10:06 00:00:23 00:07:06

27 Shachar Sagiv 1994 ISR 63 00:22:01 00:04:03 00:00:28 00:10:38 00:00:23 00:06:31

28 Antonio Bravo Neto 1999 BRA 33 00:22:55 00:04:00 00:00:29 00:10:57 00:00:24 00:07:06

29 Janus Staufenberg 1999 NZL 34 00:23:03 00:04:02 00:00:29 00:10:55 00:00:25 00:07:14

30 Connor Bentley 2001 GBR 35 00:23:12 00:04:01 00:00:29 00:10:46 00:00:30 00:07:27

Foto: LaPresse