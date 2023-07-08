Ciclismo
Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Neilson Powless resta in testa alla graduatoria riservata agli scalatori
La frazione con partenza da Libourne ed arrivo a Limoges, di 200.7 km, è stata l’ottava del Tour de France 2023 di ciclismo su strada: nella graduatoria riservata agli scalatori mantiene il primato lo statunitense Neilson Powless, alfiere della EF Education-EasyPost.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 8A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 34:09:38
2 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates + 25
3 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe + 01:34
4 1 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 03:30
5 1 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates + 03:40
6 2 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:01
7 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ + 04:03
8 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich + 04:43
9 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 04:43
10 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma + 05:28
11 1 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team + 06:10
12 2 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious + 06:10
13 2 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe + 06:32
14 3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious + 06:36
15 1 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 06:52
16 1 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis + 07:08
17 1 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ + 07:38
18 2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 08:19
19 2 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 08:47
20 2 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers + 12:53
21 2 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma + 13:02
22 2 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 15:16
23 3 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma + 16:01
24 3 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step + 17:00
25 3 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla + 19:58
26 3 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek + 22:05
27 3 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates + 23:47
28 3 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers + 24:25
29 4 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team + 25:03
30 1 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team + 26:39
31 3 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team + 26:56
32 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 28:16
33 3 JUNGELS Bob BORA-hansgrohe + 28:53
34 3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 30:43
35 4 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech + 33:33
36 4 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic + 33:38
37 5 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team + 35:10
38 5 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team + 36:10
39 2 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious + 36:43
40 2 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma + 37:00
41 6 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek + 37:32
42 1 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix UAE Team Emirates + 40:41
43 4 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 42:24
44 7 GENIETS Kevin Groupama-FDJ + 43:25
45 7 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl-Trek + 44:33
46 2 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers + 44:51
47 8 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 45:10
48 8 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 46:27
49 1 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team + 47:23
50 4 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 47:54
51 3 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 48:02
52 5 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team + 48:11
53 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team + 48:42
54 9 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich + 50:18
55 6 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers + 50:58
56 2 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis + 51:07
57 9 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team + 53:11
58 9 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost + 53:46
59 9 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ + 54:09
60 2 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team + 54:56
61 8 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 55:29
62 2 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious + 55:50
63 7 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost + 55:55
64 3 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost + 56:11
65 7 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 56:57
66 1 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech + 57:04
67 4 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers + 58:02
68 5 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 58:03
69 10 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech + 58:07
70 4 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team + 58:40
71 9 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 59:49
72 5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny + 01:00:40
73 3 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis + 01:00:43
74 10 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma + 01:01:02
75 4 LAFAY Victor Cofidis + 01:01:20
76 6 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 01:01:57
77 6 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:02:43
78 6 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 01:02:45
79 4 COSTA Rui Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:03:20
80 7 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:04:25
81 4 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 01:04:38
82 4 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:06:11
83 8 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis + 01:07:36
84 4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team + 01:07:45
85 1 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma + 01:10:40
86 5 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:10:52
87 1 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe + 01:11:38
88 1 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost + 01:11:41
89 2 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates + 01:12:00
90 2 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies + 01:12:05
91 1 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team + 01:13:06
92 3 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny + 01:13:15
93 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:13:31
94 2 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious + 01:13:43
95 3 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team + 01:15:58
96 2 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 01:16:10
97 4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek + 01:16:18
98 1 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe + 01:16:21
99 3 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:16:40
100 3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek + 01:16:46
101 8 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:20:05
102 5 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe + 01:20:36
103 11 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma + 01:21:22
104 7 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious + 01:21:35
105 10 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:21:36
106 9 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:21:48
107 5 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:22:22
108 12 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis + 01:22:45
109 3 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies + 01:22:57
110 9 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:23:08
111 7 CLARKE Simon Israel-Premier Tech + 01:23:12
112 7 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step + 01:23:20
113 8 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek + 01:23:34
114 4 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies + 01:24:14
115 7 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team + 01:25:07
116 16 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 01:25:17
117 4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies + 01:25:27
118 6 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 01:25:37
119 7 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:27:14
120 8 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:27:41
121 12 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:27:53
122 14 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies + 01:28:08
123 6 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 01:28:08
124 1 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:28:26
125 7 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost + 01:28:29
126 12 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team + 01:28:52
127 10 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:29:10
128 11 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal Quick-Step + 01:30:43
129 13 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:30:54
130 1 SMITH Dion Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:31:02
131 1 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:31:05
132 11 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 01:31:42
133 7 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates + 01:31:47
134 7 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step + 01:32:34
135 8 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:32:48
136 7 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe + 01:33:01
137 5 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 01:33:17
138 4 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost + 01:34:19
139 11 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:34:26
140 7 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny + 01:34:36
141 16 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates + 01:34:46
142 6 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:34:56
143 21 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:35:18
144 9 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:37:19
145 3 PETIT Adrien Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:37:55
146 2 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:38:28
147 2 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:38:39
148 14 RENARD Alexis Cofidis + 01:40:57
149 2 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:41:00
150 6 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich + 01:43:19
151 5 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich + 01:43:21
152 11 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step + 01:44:06
153 1 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 01:44:11
154 1 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 01:44:26
155 LE GAC Olivier Groupama-FDJ + 01:44:33
156 2 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm-firmenich + 01:44:59
157 2 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:45:04
158 3 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:45:22
159 2 SINKELDAM Ramon Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:46:20
160 2 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl-Trek + 01:46:24
161 1 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny + 01:48:07
162 6 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny + 01:48:20
163 2 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 01:49:12
164 6 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team + 01:50:32
165 2 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain Victorious + 01:51:43
166 17 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 01:52:42
167 3 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 01:53:05
168 2 MØRKØV Michael Soudal Quick-Step + 01:53:50
169 2 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team + 01:56:09
170 2 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:08:10
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 8A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 258
2 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 149
3 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 143
4 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 112
5 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 81
6 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 80
7 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe 80
8 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 77
9 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 73
10 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 62
11 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 51
12 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 45
13 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 43
14 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 38
15 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 37
16 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech 37
17 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 37
18 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 36
19 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 31
20 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 30
21 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 28
22 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic 28
23 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 27
24 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 25
25 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 24
26 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe 24
27 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 22
28 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 22
29 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 22
30 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
31 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20
32 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 20
33 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
34 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich 20
35 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 19
36 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 19
37 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich 19
38 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 17
39 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 17
40 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 17
41 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 16
42 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich 16
43 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15
44 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 15
45 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15
46 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 15
47 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 13
48 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13
49 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 13
50 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 12
51 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 12
52 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 12
53 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain Victorious 12
54 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 11
55 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis 11
56 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 11
57 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech 10
58 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 10
59 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe 10
60 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 10
61 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 10
62 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla 10
63 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla 10
64 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers 9
65 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 9
66 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 9
67 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 8
68 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 8
69 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 7
70 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious 7
71 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 6
72 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 6
73 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 6
74 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 5
75 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 5
76 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 4
77 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious 4
78 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
79 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 3
80 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 3
81 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek 3
82 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 2
83 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 2
84 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek 2
85 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek 2
86 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
87 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 1
88 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
89 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich 1
90 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 8A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 36
2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 28
3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 26
4 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 22
5 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 19
6 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 19
7 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 19
8 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 18
9 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 15
10 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers 15
11 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 14
12 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 14
13 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 10
14 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 9
15 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 5
16 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 4
17 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
18 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3
19 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 3
20 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 3
21 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
22 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 2
23 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 2
24 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 2
25 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 2
26 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2
27 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
28 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
29 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 1
30 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 1
31 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 1
32 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
33 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 8A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 34:10:03
2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 03:05
3 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 04:18
4 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 07:54
5 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 08:22
6 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 30:18
7 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 41:59
8 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 44:45
9 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 46:02
10 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 47:37
11 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team + 54:31
12 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 01:01:32
13 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 01:02:20
14 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 01:04:13
15 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 01:15:45
16 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:16:15
17 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:19:40
18 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:21:11
19 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:21:23
20 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 01:24:52
21 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 01:27:43
22 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 01:31:17
23 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 01:32:52
24 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:34:31
25 RENARD Alexis Cofidis + 01:40:32
26 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:40:35
27 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 01:43:46
28 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 01:44:01
29 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl-Trek + 01:45:59
30 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 01:52:17
31 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:07:45
