Calendario Europa League oggi: orari partite 6 ottobre, tv, streaming, programma Sky e TV8

Dopo le gare di Champions League di martedì e mercoledì, oggi, giovedì, è arrivato il momento della terza giornata della fase a gironi dell’Europa League 2022-2023.

In questo giovedì 6 ottobre, saranno tantissime le partite in agenda. Due riguarderanno le italiane: Sturm Graz-Lazio alle ore 18.45 e Roma-Betis alle ore 21

Andiamo a scoprire il programma, l’orario delle partite odierne e le varie possibilità di seguire i match fra tv in abbonamento, Sky Sport, e streaming, con DAZN, Sky Go e NOW.

CALENDARIO PARTITE EUROPA LEAGUE DI OGGI

Giovedì 6 ottobre

18.45 Zona Europa – DAZN

18.45 Diretta Gol Europa – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Sturm Graz-Lazio (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Omonia-Manchester United (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 HJK-Ludogorets (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Monaco-Trabzonspor (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Zurigo-PSV (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Malmo-Union Berlino (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Sheriff-Real Sociedad (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Zona Europa – DAZN

21.00 Diretta Gol Europa – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Roma-Betis (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Bodo/Glimt (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Rennes-Dinamo Kiev (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Fenerbahçe-AEK Larnaca (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Midtjylland-Feyenoord (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Olympiacos-Qarabag (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Braga-Union St. Gilloise (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Friburgo-Nantes (Europa League) – DAZN

Foto: Lapresse