Sport in tv oggi (martedì 1° giugno): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Una nuova giornata di sport tutta vivere in nostra compagnia quella di questo martedì 1° giugno. Tanto tennis all’orizzonte per gli appassionati con i primi turni dello Slam a Parigi che prenderanno forma. Presenti sui campi francesi ben sei azzurri, motivati a far bene e a continuare la propria avventura in un torneo di questa tipologia.

Nel tardo pomeriggio, poi, sarà la volta della Nations League di volley femminile: le azzurre affronteranno il Giappone e andranno a caccia del successo. A precedere il match di pallavolo, la terza tappa del Giro del Delfinato che entra sempre di più nel vivo.

Di seguito la programmazione completa:

PROGRAMMA SPORT IN TV (1° GIUGNO)

11.00 TENNIS (Roland Garros 2021): primo turno – Diretta tv su Eurosport 1 e 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Discovery+ e su DAZN.

Caruso vs Duckworth: 2° match dalle 11.00.

Seppi vs Auger-Aliassime: 2° match dalle 11.00.

Berrettini vs Daniel: 3° match dalle 11.00.

11.00 TENNIS (Roland Garros 2021): Travaglia vs de Minaur – Diretta tv su Eurosport 1 o 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Discovery+ e su DAZN.

11.00 TENNIS (Roland Garros 2021): Paolini vs Voegele – Diretta tv su Eurosport 1 o 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Discovery+ e su DAZN.

11.00 TENNIS (Roland Garros 2021): Cecchinato vs Uchiyama – Diretta tv su Eurosport 1 o 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Discovery+ e su DAZN.

14.20 CICLISMO (Giro del Delfinato): terza tappa – Diretta tv su Eurosport 2 (dalle 14.45 su RaiSport), live streaming su Eurosport Player, RaiPlay e su DAZN.

19.00 VOLLEY FEMMINILE (Nations League): Italia-Giappone – Diretta tv su LA7d (canale 29 del digitale terrestre), live streaming su la7.it.

