Giornata di tregua al Giro d’Italia 2021. Tredicesima tappa senza troppe preoccupazioni per i big, con l’arrivo a Verona posto dopo un lungo tratto pianeggiante. Andiamo a scoprire tutte le classifiche aggiornate.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 53:11:42
2 2 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 0:45
3 3 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:12
4 4 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:17
5 5 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:22
6 6 – BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:50
7 7 – EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 2:22
8 8 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 2:24
9 9 – FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 2:49
10 10 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:15
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – SAGAN Peter BORA – hansgrohe 135
2 5 ▲3 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Qhubeka ASSOS 126
3 3 – CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 113
4 2 ▼2 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 110
5 4 ▼1 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86
CLASSIFICA GPM
1 1 – BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 96
2 2 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 48
3 3 – DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 24
4 4 – MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 23
5 5 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 20
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 53:11:42
2 2 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 0:45
3 3 – EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 2:22
4 4 – FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 2:49
5 5 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:15
6 6 – VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 3:51
7 7 – ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 7:04
Foto: Lapresse